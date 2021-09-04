9 Notre Dame vs. Florida State football: How to watch on TV, stream online

The No.9-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team is set to face the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida on Sunday, Sept. 5.

The Fighting Irish finished the 2020-21 season 10-2 overall, losing its final game in the Rose Bowl against Alabama 31-14.

The Seminoles ended the 2020-21 season 3-6 overall.

How to watch Notre Dame vs. FSU football

When: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, Sept. 5.

TV: ABC

On DirecTV and Dish, ABC is channel 6.

Online live stream: Espn.com/watch

Online radio stream: Notre Dame Radio

Radio: 960 WSBT-AM/101.5 WNSN-FM

Mike Norvell is the FSU football head coach. Brian Kelly is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach.

