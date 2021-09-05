Previewing No. 9 Notre Dame at Florida State Sunday

No. 9 Notre Dame at Florida State

♦ Kickoff: Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT ♦ Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak S. Campbell Stadium (79,560) ♦ TV: ABC ♦ Radio: WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM) ♦ Line: Notre Dame by 7.5

Irish items

♦ Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly is just three wins away from tying Knute Rockne for most wins all-time by a Notre Dame coach with 105.

♦ Since the start of 2018, Notre Dame is 33-5 (.868). That rate ranks fourth among all teams who have made an appearance in the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014. Among those teams, Notre Dame is one of just four teams that have totaled five or fewer losses (Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State) since the start of 2018.

♦ Notre Dame is 108-17-5 (.850) in season openers, with victories in 28 of the last 34 lid-lifters. The Irish are 25-5-2 in true road games to open the season.

♦ Notre Dame has seven team captains for the season. They include Avery Davis, Kyle Hamilton, Kurt Hinish, Jarrett Patterson, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Drew White and Kyren Williams.

♦ Sunday's game at Florida State will be broadcast nationally on ABC with Joe Tessitore on play-by-play, Greg McElroy as analyst and Katie George on the sideline.

♦ This will be the 11th meeting between Florida State and Notre Dame with the Seminoles holding a 6-4 advantage. The Irish won the last meeting in 2020 at Notre Dame Stadium, 42-26.

ND-FSU pregame coverage

Keys to the game

How does Notre Dame beat Florida State? By following these four keys to the game.

ND's Jack Coan, FSU's Jordan Travis among players to watch

Notre Dame at Florida State: Four players to watch

Player features

WR, Kevin Austin

Chance to transcend status as practice legend arrives for Notre Dame WR Kevin Austin Jr.

LB, Jack Kiser

Depth chart uncertainty doesn't concern Notre Dame rover Jack Kiser

Chatting up ND Insider Eric Hansen

Chat Transcript: Talking Coan, COVID, coverage and creativity of the Notre Dame offense

Two-deep depth charts

FLORIDA STATE

OFFENSE

Quarterback

13 Jordan Travis | 6-1, 201 | Jr.

(Or) 10 McKenzie Milton | 5-11, 189 | Gr.

Running back

0 Jashaun Corbin | 6-0, 221 | Jr.

8 Treshaun Ward | 5-10, 192 | Soph.

Tailback

9 Lawrance Toafili | 6-0, 185 | Soph.

22 Ja'Khi Douglas | 5-9, 198 | Soph.

Wide receiver

6 Keyshawn Helton | 5-9, 175, Sr.

21 Darion Williamson | 6-3, 200 | Soph.

Wide receiver

80 Ontaria Wilson | 6-0, 175 | Sr.

81 Joshua Burrell | 6-2, 224 | Fr.

Tight end

87 Camren McDonald | 6-4, 242 | Sr.

4 Jordan Wilson | 6-4, 265 | Gr.

Left tackle

52 Robert Scott, Jr. | 6-5, 312 | Soph.

70 Lloyd Willis | 6-7, 327 | Soph.

Left guard

75 Dillan Gibbons | 6-5, 321 | Sr.

55 Dontae Lucas | 6-3, 335 | Jr.

Center

53 Maurice Smith | 6-3, 280 | Soph.

51 Baveon Johnson | 6-3, 313 | Gr.

Right guard

58 Devontay Love-Taylor | 6-4, 323 | Gr.

51 Baveon Johnson | 6-3, 313 | Gr.

Right tackle

76 Darius Washington | 6-4, 294 | Soph.

59 Brady Scott | 6-6, 322 | Sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive end

11 Jermaine Johnson II | 6-5, 262 | Gr.

30 Quashon Fuller | 6-3, 265 | Soph.

Defensive tackle

6 Dennis Briggs Jr. | 6-4, 278 | Jr.

48 Jarrett Jackson | 6-6, 308 | Jr.

Nose tackle

0 Fabien Lovett | 6-4, 210 | Jr.

(Or) 91 Robert Cooper | 6-2, 338 | Sr.

Fox

4 Keir Thomas | 6-2, 272 | Gr.

14 Marcus Cushnie | 6-2, 250 | Sr.

Stud

33 Amari Gainer | 6-3, 237 | Jr.

24 Jadarius Green-McKnight | 5-11, 218 | Soph.

Linebacker

20 Kalen DeLoach | 6-1, 220 | Jr.

53 Cortez Andrews | 6-1, 245 | So.

Linebacker

46 DJ Lundy | 6-1, 255 | Soph.

Nick

10 Jammie Robinson | 5-11, 193 | Jr.

26 Kevin Knowles II | 5-11, 184 | Fr.

Cornerback

18 Travis Jay | 6-2, 203 | Soph.

(Or) 7 Jarrian Jones | 6-0, 192 | Jr.

Buck

5 Brendan Gant | 6-2, 208 | Jr.

23 Sidney Williams | 6-1, 201 | Soph.

Free safety

27 Akeem Dent | 6-1, 203 | Jr.

8 Renardo Green | 6-0, 189 | Jr.

Cornerback

3 Jarvis Brownlee Jr. | 5-11, 181 | Soph.

9 Meiko Dotson | 5-11, 197 | Gr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place kicker

88 Ryan Fitzgerald | 6-1, 201 | Soph.

37 Parker Grothaus | 6-2, 224 | Sr.

Punter

21 Alex Mastromanno | 6-1, 207 | Soph.

98 Zane Smith | 6-0, 227 | Fr.

Snapper

49 James Rosenberry Jr. | 6-0, 226 | Jr.

(Or) 42 Garrett Murray | 6-0, 230 | Jr.

Holder

21 Alex Mastromanno | 6-1, 207 | Soph.

15 Gino English | 6-1, 194 | Soph.

Kickoffs

37 Parker Grothaus | 6-2, 224 | Sr.

88 Ryan Fitzgerald | 6-1, 201 | Soph.

Kick returns

18 Travis Jay | 6-2, 203 | Soph.

(Or) 16 Corey Wren | 5-10, 187 | Soph.

Punt returns

18 Travis Jay | 6-2, 203 | Soph.

6 Keshawn Helton | 5-9, 175 | Sr.

NOTRE DAME

OFFENSE

Quarterback

17 Jack Coan | 6-3, 223 | Graduate

10 Drew Pyne | 6-0, 200 | Sophomore

Running back

23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior

25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore

Field receiver

0 Braden Lenzy | 5-11, 182 | Senior

21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Freshman

Slot receiver

3 Avery Davis | 5-11, 202 | Graduate

13 Lawrence Keys III | 5-10, 176 | Senior

Boundary receiver

4 Kevin Austin Jr. | 6-2, 215 | Senior

5 Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 195 | Senior

Tight end

87 Michael Mayer | 6-5, 251 | Sophomore

85 George Takacs | 6-6, 247 | Senior

Left tackle

54 Blake Fisher | 6-6, 335 | Freshman

68 Michael Carmody | 6-6, 290 | Sophomore

Left guard

52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Junior

50 Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 300 | Freshman

Center

55 Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 307 | Senior

73 Andrew Kristofic | 6-5, 295 | Junior

Right guard

62 Cain Madden | 6-3, 310 | Graduate

56 John Dirksen | 6-5, 306 | Senior

Right tackle

75 Josh Lugg | 6-7, 305 | Graduate

79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore

DEFENSE

Vyper defensive end

7 Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 260 | Junior

9 Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 255 | Senior

Defensive tackle

57 Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 280 | Senior

99 Rylie Mills | 6-5, 283 | Sophomore

Nose guard

41 Kurt Hinish | 6-2, 300 | Graduate

56 Howard Cross III | 6-1, 275 | Junior

Big defensive end

95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa | 6-3, 268 | Graduate

31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Junior

Mike linebacker

40 Drew White | 6-0, 228 | Graduate

52 Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Senior

Will linebacker

27 JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Junior

33 Shayne Simon | 6-3, 233 | Senior

Rover linebacker

24 Jack Kiser | 6-2, 224 | Junior

10 Isaiah Pryor | 6-2, 217 | Graduate

Boundary cornerback

5 Cam Hart | 6-3, 205 | Junior

11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore

Field cornerback

6 Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 193 | Sophomore

28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior

Free safety

14 Kyle Hamilton | 6-4, 220 | Junior

2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Senior

Strong safety

3 Houston Griffith | 6-0, 202 | Senior

2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Senior

Nickelback

28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior

16 KJ Wallace | 5-10, 185 | Junior

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-kicker

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate

91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman

Punter

19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate

Long snapper

65 Michael Vinson | 6-2, 230 | Senior

44 Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 210 | Sophomore

Holder

19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior

30 Jake Rittman | 6-3, 210 | Senior

Kickoffs

39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate

91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman

Kick returner

25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore

29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior

Punt returner

29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior

13 Lawrence Keys III | 5-10, 176 | Senior