Previewing No. 9 Notre Dame at Florida State Sunday
No. 9 Notre Dame at Florida State
♦ Kickoff: Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
♦ Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak S. Campbell Stadium (79,560)
♦ TV: ABC
♦ Radio: WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)
♦ Line: Notre Dame by 7.5
Irish items
♦ Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly is just three wins away from tying Knute Rockne for most wins all-time by a Notre Dame coach with 105.
♦ Since the start of 2018, Notre Dame is 33-5 (.868). That rate ranks fourth among all teams who have made an appearance in the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014. Among those teams, Notre Dame is one of just four teams that have totaled five or fewer losses (Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State) since the start of 2018.
♦ Notre Dame is 108-17-5 (.850) in season openers, with victories in 28 of the last 34 lid-lifters. The Irish are 25-5-2 in true road games to open the season.
♦ Notre Dame has seven team captains for the season. They include Avery Davis, Kyle Hamilton, Kurt Hinish, Jarrett Patterson, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Drew White and Kyren Williams.
♦ Sunday's game at Florida State will be broadcast nationally on ABC with Joe Tessitore on play-by-play, Greg McElroy as analyst and Katie George on the sideline.
♦ This will be the 11th meeting between Florida State and Notre Dame with the Seminoles holding a 6-4 advantage. The Irish won the last meeting in 2020 at Notre Dame Stadium, 42-26.
Two-deep depth charts
FLORIDA STATE
OFFENSE
Quarterback
13 Jordan Travis | 6-1, 201 | Jr.
(Or) 10 McKenzie Milton | 5-11, 189 | Gr.
Running back
0 Jashaun Corbin | 6-0, 221 | Jr.
8 Treshaun Ward | 5-10, 192 | Soph.
Tailback
9 Lawrance Toafili | 6-0, 185 | Soph.
22 Ja'Khi Douglas | 5-9, 198 | Soph.
Wide receiver
6 Keyshawn Helton | 5-9, 175, Sr.
21 Darion Williamson | 6-3, 200 | Soph.
Wide receiver
80 Ontaria Wilson | 6-0, 175 | Sr.
81 Joshua Burrell | 6-2, 224 | Fr.
Tight end
87 Camren McDonald | 6-4, 242 | Sr.
4 Jordan Wilson | 6-4, 265 | Gr.
Left tackle
52 Robert Scott, Jr. | 6-5, 312 | Soph.
70 Lloyd Willis | 6-7, 327 | Soph.
Left guard
75 Dillan Gibbons | 6-5, 321 | Sr.
55 Dontae Lucas | 6-3, 335 | Jr.
Center
53 Maurice Smith | 6-3, 280 | Soph.
51 Baveon Johnson | 6-3, 313 | Gr.
Right guard
58 Devontay Love-Taylor | 6-4, 323 | Gr.
51 Baveon Johnson | 6-3, 313 | Gr.
Right tackle
76 Darius Washington | 6-4, 294 | Soph.
59 Brady Scott | 6-6, 322 | Sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive end
11 Jermaine Johnson II | 6-5, 262 | Gr.
30 Quashon Fuller | 6-3, 265 | Soph.
Defensive tackle
6 Dennis Briggs Jr. | 6-4, 278 | Jr.
48 Jarrett Jackson | 6-6, 308 | Jr.
Nose tackle
0 Fabien Lovett | 6-4, 210 | Jr.
(Or) 91 Robert Cooper | 6-2, 338 | Sr.
Fox
4 Keir Thomas | 6-2, 272 | Gr.
14 Marcus Cushnie | 6-2, 250 | Sr.
Stud
33 Amari Gainer | 6-3, 237 | Jr.
24 Jadarius Green-McKnight | 5-11, 218 | Soph.
Linebacker
20 Kalen DeLoach | 6-1, 220 | Jr.
53 Cortez Andrews | 6-1, 245 | So.
Linebacker
46 DJ Lundy | 6-1, 255 | Soph.
Nick
10 Jammie Robinson | 5-11, 193 | Jr.
26 Kevin Knowles II | 5-11, 184 | Fr.
Cornerback
18 Travis Jay | 6-2, 203 | Soph.
(Or) 7 Jarrian Jones | 6-0, 192 | Jr.
Buck
5 Brendan Gant | 6-2, 208 | Jr.
23 Sidney Williams | 6-1, 201 | Soph.
Free safety
27 Akeem Dent | 6-1, 203 | Jr.
8 Renardo Green | 6-0, 189 | Jr.
Cornerback
3 Jarvis Brownlee Jr. | 5-11, 181 | Soph.
9 Meiko Dotson | 5-11, 197 | Gr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place kicker
88 Ryan Fitzgerald | 6-1, 201 | Soph.
37 Parker Grothaus | 6-2, 224 | Sr.
Punter
21 Alex Mastromanno | 6-1, 207 | Soph.
98 Zane Smith | 6-0, 227 | Fr.
Snapper
49 James Rosenberry Jr. | 6-0, 226 | Jr.
(Or) 42 Garrett Murray | 6-0, 230 | Jr.
Holder
21 Alex Mastromanno | 6-1, 207 | Soph.
15 Gino English | 6-1, 194 | Soph.
Kickoffs
37 Parker Grothaus | 6-2, 224 | Sr.
88 Ryan Fitzgerald | 6-1, 201 | Soph.
Kick returns
18 Travis Jay | 6-2, 203 | Soph.
(Or) 16 Corey Wren | 5-10, 187 | Soph.
Punt returns
18 Travis Jay | 6-2, 203 | Soph.
6 Keshawn Helton | 5-9, 175 | Sr.
NOTRE DAME
OFFENSE
Quarterback
17 Jack Coan | 6-3, 223 | Graduate
10 Drew Pyne | 6-0, 200 | Sophomore
Running back
23 Kyren Williams | 5-9, 199 | Junior
25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore
Field receiver
0 Braden Lenzy | 5-11, 182 | Senior
21 Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 6-1, 195 | Freshman
Slot receiver
3 Avery Davis | 5-11, 202 | Graduate
13 Lawrence Keys III | 5-10, 176 | Senior
Boundary receiver
4 Kevin Austin Jr. | 6-2, 215 | Senior
5 Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 195 | Senior
Tight end
87 Michael Mayer | 6-5, 251 | Sophomore
85 George Takacs | 6-6, 247 | Senior
Left tackle
54 Blake Fisher | 6-6, 335 | Freshman
68 Michael Carmody | 6-6, 290 | Sophomore
Left guard
52 Zeke Correll | 6-3, 295 | Junior
50 Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 300 | Freshman
Center
55 Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 307 | Senior
73 Andrew Kristofic | 6-5, 295 | Junior
Right guard
62 Cain Madden | 6-3, 310 | Graduate
56 John Dirksen | 6-5, 306 | Senior
Right tackle
75 Josh Lugg | 6-7, 305 | Graduate
79 Tosh Baker | 6-8, 307 | Sophomore
DEFENSE
Vyper defensive end
7 Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 260 | Junior
9 Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 255 | Senior
Defensive tackle
57 Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 280 | Senior
99 Rylie Mills | 6-5, 283 | Sophomore
Nose guard
41 Kurt Hinish | 6-2, 300 | Graduate
56 Howard Cross III | 6-1, 275 | Junior
Big defensive end
95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa | 6-3, 268 | Graduate
31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Junior
Mike linebacker
40 Drew White | 6-0, 228 | Graduate
52 Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Senior
Will linebacker
27 JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Junior
33 Shayne Simon | 6-3, 233 | Senior
Rover linebacker
24 Jack Kiser | 6-2, 224 | Junior
10 Isaiah Pryor | 6-2, 217 | Graduate
Boundary cornerback
5 Cam Hart | 6-3, 205 | Junior
11 Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Sophomore
Field cornerback
6 Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 193 | Sophomore
28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior
Free safety
14 Kyle Hamilton | 6-4, 220 | Junior
2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Senior
Strong safety
3 Houston Griffith | 6-0, 202 | Senior
2 DJ Brown | 6-0, 200 | Senior
Nickelback
28 TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 177 | Senior
16 KJ Wallace | 5-10, 185 | Junior
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place-kicker
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate
91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman
Punter
19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate
Long snapper
65 Michael Vinson | 6-2, 230 | Senior
44 Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 210 | Sophomore
Holder
19 Jay Bramblett | 6-2, 197 | Junior
30 Jake Rittman | 6-3, 210 | Senior
Kickoffs
39 Jonathan Doerer | 6-3, 197 | Graduate
91 Josh Bryan | 6-0, 183 | Freshman
Kick returner
25 Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Sophomore
29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior
Punt returner
29 Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Senior
13 Lawrence Keys III | 5-10, 176 | Senior