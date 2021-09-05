Notre Dame-Florida State scoring summary: Irish hold off Seminoles in OT

NOTRE DAME 41, FLORIDA STATE 38 OT

Sept. 5, 2021

At Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.

Notre Dame 7 | 10 | 21 | 0 | 3 — 41

Florida State 7 | 7 | 6 | 18 | 0 — 38

FIRST QUARTER

► Notre Dame 7, Florida State 0

Score: Jack Coan 41-yard pass to Michael Mayer on fourth and 1 (Jonathan Doerer kick) at 12:46

Drive: Five plays, 75 yards. Two first downs, 2:09 elapsed time following opening kickoff.

Key plays: 25-yard pass to Mayer on first play from scrimmage. 15-yard pass to Branden Lenzy on second and 17.

► Notre Dame 7, Florida State 7

Score: 89-yard run by Jashaun Corbin (Ryan Fitzgerald kick) at 5:06

Drive: Two plays, 89 yards, :20 elapsed time

SECOND QUARTER

► Florida State 14, Notre Dame 7

Score: Jordan Travis 2-yard run (Fitzgerald kick) at 10:05

Drive: Four plays, 45 yards, elapsed time 1:39 p.m. following Notre Dame punt.

Key plays: Lawrance Toafili 20 yard run to the ND 2. Jordan 21-yard pass to Malik McClain to ND 24.

► Florida State 14, Notre Dame 10

Score: Doerer 48-yard field goal at 5:02 following FSU kickoff

Drive: 10 plays, 46 yards, elapsed time 5:03

Key plays: 15-yard catch and run by Kyren Williams

► Notre Dame 17, Florida State 14

Score: Joe Wilkins Jr. 23-yard pass from Coan at 2:21 (Doerer kick)

Drive: Five plays, 48 yards, elapsed time 1:24 following Kyle Hamilton interception

Key plays: Mayer 15-yard pass from Coan

THIRD QUARTER

► Florida State 20, Notre Dame 17

Score:Ja'Khi Douglas 60-yard pass from Travis at 13:36

Drive: Three plays, 63 yards, elapsed time 1:07 following Notre Dame kickoff

► Notre Dame 24, Florida State 20

Score: Avery Davis 37-yard pass from Coan at 11:52 (Doerer kick)

Drive: Four plays, 75 yards, elapsed time 1:44

Key plays:

► Notre Dame 31, Florida State 20

Score: Kyren Williams 6-yard pass from Coan at 7:05

Drive: Seven plays, 69 yards, elapsed time 4:17 following Hamilton interception

Key plays: 55-yard screen pass to Williams from Coan on third and 17.

► Notre Dame 38, Florida State 20

Score: Chris Tyree 1-yard run at 4:37

Drive: Three plays, 32 yards, elapsed time 0:58 after FSU turnover on downs

Key plays: Florida State failed on converting a fourth-down conversion at its own 32-yard line, giving the ball back to Notre Dame. 24-yard pass from Coan to Lenzy.

FOURTH QUARTER

► Notre Dame 38, Florida State 28

Score: Andrew Parchment 8-yard pass from Travis at 13:42

Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, elapsed time 5:55 following Notre Dame kickoff

Key plays: 19-yard run by Treshaun Ward. 4-yard run by Corbin on fourth and 2 from ND 28.

► Notre Dame 38, Florida State 35

Score: Treshaun Ward 2-yard run at 5:36

Drive: 12 plays, 88 yards, elapsed time 4:43 after Notre Dame punt

Key plays: Jordan scrambles for 25 yards before leaving game after his helmet comes off. QB McKenzie Milton enter the game and goes 4-for-4 for 36 yards.

► Florida State 38, Notre Dame 38

Score: Fitzgerald 43-yard field goal at 0:40

Drive: 10 plays, 46 yards, elapsed time 3:35

Key plays: Milton 12-yard shovel pass to Darion Williamson on third and 2. Ward 12-yard run.

FIRST OVERTIME

► Notre Dame 41, Florida State 38

Score: Doerer 41-yard field goal

Drive: Four plays, 2 yards.

Officials

ACC crew — referee Jeff Flanagan, umpire Jim Eckl, head line judge Josiah Ford, line judge Kirk Lewis, side judge Jeff Shears, field judge Wayne Rundell, back judge Michael Griffith, center judge Jon Baden, replay official Ralph Pickett and replay communicator David Goodwin.

Attendance: 68,316