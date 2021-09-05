Grad transfer QB Jack Coan starts hot for Notre Dame football

By John Fineran

Tribune Correspondent

It didn't take long for graduate transfer Jack Coan to make Notre Dame football fans happy.

The former Wisconsin QB was 4-of-4 passing on the Fighting Irish's opening drive of the 2021 season against Florida State. His passes went for 87 yards, capped by a fourth-down, 41-yard touchdown pass to tight end Michael Mayer.

Coan made his first start for the Irish Sunday night. He is the first ND QB to make his first start for the Irish as a senior since Eric Chappell in 1998.

Chappell didn’t fare well and finished with a minus-133.33 pass efficiency rating in No. 9 ND’s 10-0 loss to the No. 10 USC Trojans.

For (senior) Starters Here are senior quarterbacks to make their first start for the Irish since 1975 (pass-efficiency rating in parentheses): Eric Chappell, senior; Nov. 28, 1998 The Bottom Line: USC 10, No. 9 Notre Dame 0 Stats: 0-3-2, 0 yards, 0 TDs (minus-133.33); 33 yards on 7 carries Jarious Jackson, senior; Sept. 5, 1998 The Bottom Line: No. 22 Notre Dame 36, No. 5 Michigan 20 Stats: 4-10-1, 96 yards, 2 TDs (166.64); 62 yards on 16 carries Kevin McDougal, senior; Sept. 4, 1993 The Bottom Line: No. 7 Notre Dame 27, Northwestern 12 Stats: 6-8-0, 135 yards, 0 TDs (216.75); minus-16 yards on 5 carries Note: McDougal led the Irish to No. 1 after beating top-ranked Florida State. Ultimately Notre Dame finished 11-1 and finished No. 2 in the final polls. Scott Grooms, senior; Oct. 13, 1984 The Bottom Line: Air Force 21, Notre Dame 7 Stats: 12-35-1, 117 yards, 1 TD (66.08); minus-9 yards on 12 carries Jim O'Hara, senior; Nov. 20, 1982 The Bottom Line: Air Force 30, No. 18 Notre Dame 17 Stats: 14-23-0, 216 yards, 2 TDs (168.45); minus-21 yards on 3 carries Rick Slager, senior; Sept. 15, 1975 The Bottom Line: No. 9 Notre Dame 17, Boston College 3 Stats: 7-12-0, 72 yards, 0 TDs (108.73); no rushing attempts

Jack Coan’s football journey from New York, to Wisconsin to South Bend

The 6-foot-3, 223-pound grad transfer from Wisconsin played 25 games over three seasons for the Badgers posting a 12-6 record as a starter.

For his career in Madison he completed 25 games (12-6 starter) 297-of-437 (68.0%) for 3,278 yards, 23 TDs, 8 INTs. His last game for the Badgers was a 28-27 loss to Oregon in the 2019 Rose Bowl.

At Wisconsin

♦ 2020 — Did not play (surgery after preseason foot injury)

♦ 2019 — Started all 14 games (10-4) … 236-of-339 (69.6%) for 18 TDs with 5 INTs

♦ 2018 — Five games, four starts (2-2) … 56-of-93 (60.2%) for 515 yards and 2 TDs

♦ 2017 — Six games … 5-of-5 for 36 yards

In High School

♦ Four-year starter at quarterback for Sayville High School on Long Island

♦ Four-star prospect by Rivals, three-star prospect 247 Sports, ESPN, Scout

♦ Holds Long Island record for passing yards (9,787), TD passes (128), rushing yards by QB (2,551) and rushing TDs by QB (33)

♦ Three-time all-state selection

♦ Played lacrosse and was offered a scholarship to Notre Dame