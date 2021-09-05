Notre Dame football vs Florida State live updates: scores and highlights from Sunday night

The ninth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish visit the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. (7:30 p.m., ABC) in the 2021 college football season opener for both teams. ND Insider beat writers @EHansenNDI, @TJamesNDI and @tnoieNDI are covering the game and will have complete postgame coverage, along with South Bend Tribune photographer @TheRobFranklin. Meanwhile, keep it here for highlights, injury updates and more. Please remember to refresh.

Notre Dame-Florida State series history

Sunday night will mark the 11th meeting between Notre Dame and Florida State in a series that began in 1981. The 20th-ranked Seminoles won that first contest, 19-13, dropping first-year ND coach Gerry Faust's Irish to 2-3 on the season.

'GAME OF THE CENTURY'

The second time these teams met was the most famous. No. 1 FSU came to South Bend to battle No. 2 Notre Dame on Nov. 13, 1993, in what was deemed at the time as "The Game of the Century." Both teams were undefeated and the Seminoles were led by eventual Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward.

The Irish, led by head coach Lou Holtz, dominated the game and secured the 31-24 upset when CB Shawn Wooden knocked down a Ward pass to the end zone as time expired.

Notre Dame moved to No. 1, but it was short lived as it lost at home the next week to Boston College. Florida State would end up winning the national title with the Irish finishing No. 2.

Here's a look at the rest of the series:

♦ Nov. 12, 1994 (at Orlando) — No. 8 Florida State 23, Notre Dame 16

♦ Jan. 1, 1996 (Orange Bowl at Miami) — No. 8 Florida State 31, No. 6 Notre Dame 26

♦ Oct. 26, 2002 (at Tallahassee) — No. 6 Notre Dame 34, No. 11 Florida State 24: The win improved the Irish to 8-0 for first-year coach Tyrone Willingham. But in a repeat of 1993, Notre Dame turned around the next week and was upset at home by Boston College.

♦ Nov. 1, 2003 (at South Bend) — No. 5 Florida State 37, Notre Dame 0

♦ Dec. 29, 2011 (Champs Sports Bowl at Orlando) — No. 25 Florida State 18, Notre Dame 14

♦ Oct. 18, 2014 (at Tallahassee) — No. 2 Florida State 31, No. 5 Notre Dame 27: The Irish appeared to take the lead in the closing moments against the defending national champions, but a pass interference call in the end zone nullified the score.

♦ Nov. 10, 2018 (at South Bend) — No. 3 Notre Dame 42, Florida State 13

♦ Oct. 10, 2020 (at South Bend) — No. 5 Notre Dame, 42, Florida State 26