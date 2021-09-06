Notre Dame-Florida State game stats

ND Insider

TEAM STATS 

Notre Dame | FSU 

FIRST DOWNS | 17 | 19 

Rushing | 1 | 11 

Passing |14 | 8 

Penalty | 2 |0 

RUSHING YRDGE | 65 | 264 

Yards gained | 91 | 305 

Yards lost | 26 | 41 

Attempts | 35 | 48 

Average per rush |1.9 |5.5 

PASSING YRDGE | 366 | 178 

Comp.-Att.-Int. | 26-35-1 | 14-26-3 

Average per catch | 14.1 | 12.7 

TOTAL OFFENSE |431 | 442 

Total plays | 70 | 74 

Average per play |6.2 | 6 

RETURN YARDS |8|77 

Int. returns-Yards | 3-4 | 1-5 

Kickoff returns |0 | 3-72 

Punt returns | 1-4 | 0-0 

Fumble returns | 0-0 | 0-0 

FUMBLES-LOST | 2-0 | 1-0 

PENALTIES-YARDS | 5-38 | 9-54 

PUNTS-YARDS | 6-236 | 4-171 

Average per punt | 39.3| 42.8 

TIME OF POSS | 30:35 | 29:25 

3RD-DOWN CNV | 6 | 7 

SACKS-YARDS LOSS |5-34| 4-16 

INDIVIDUAL STATS 

NOTRE DAME 

RUSHING: Kyren Williams 18 carries, 42 yards, long 7, Chris Tyree 7 carries, 31 yards, 1 touchdown, long 12, Jack Coan 9 carries, long 6 

PASSING: Jack Coan 26 completions, 35 attempts, 366 yards, 4 TDs, 1 interception. 

RECEIVING: Michael Mayer 9 catches, 120 yards, 1 touchdoow, long 41; Kyren Williams 6 catches, 83 yards, 1 touchdown, long 55;  Kevin Austin 4-91, 1 touchdown, long 37; Chris Tyree 4-10, long 9; Braden Lenzy 2-39, long 24; Joe Wilkins 1-23, long 23. 

PUNTING: Jay Bramblett  6 punts, 236 yards, 39.3 average, long 50 

FIELD GOALS: Jonathan Doerer 2-of-2, long 48 

KICKOFF RETURNS: None 

PUNT RETURNS: Kyren Williams 1 for 4 yards 

INTERCEPTION RETURNS: Kyle Hamilton 2-0, Clarence Lewis 1-4 

FUMBLE RETURNS: None 

TACKLES: JD Bertrand 11, Houston Griffith 8, Isaiah Foskey 8, Drew White 7, Kyle Hamilton 6, Cam Hart 5, Justin Ademilola 5, Jayson Ademilola 5, Isaiah Pryor 3, Jack Kiser 3, TaRiq Bracy 3, Adam Shibley 2, Braden Lenzy 1, DJ Brown 1, Clarence Lewis 1, Nana Osafo-Mensah 1, Kurt Hinish 1, Bo Bauer 1, Jaco Lacey 1,  Howard Cross III 1, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 1, Rylie Mills 1. 

TACKLES FOR LOSS:  Isaiah Foskey 1, Justin Ademilola .5, Jayson Ademilola .5, Isaiah Pryer 1, DJ Brown 1,  Kurt Hinish 1, Rylie Mills 1 

SACKS: Isaiah Foskey 2, Justin Ademilola .5, Jayson Ademilola .5, Kurt Hinish 1, Rylie Mills 1 

FLORIDA STATE 

RUSHING: Jashaun Corbin 15 carries, 144 yards, 1 TD, long 89; Treshaun Ware 11-76, 1 TD, long 19; , Lawrence Toafili 6-34, long 20;  Jordan Travis 12-9 1 TD, long 25; McKenzie Milton 3-6, long 5 

PASSING: Jordan Travis 9 passes, 19 attempes, 130 yards, 2 TDS; McKenzie Milton 5-6, 178, 2 TDs 

RECEIVING: Keyshawn Helton 4 carries, 53 yards, long 17;  Ja’Khi Douglas 3-80, 1 TD, long 60; Jashaun Corbin 3-6, long 10, Malik McClain 1-21, long 21; Darion Williamson 1-12; Andrew Parchment 1-8, Ontaria Wilson 1 -2 

PUNTING:  Alex Mastromanno 4 punts, 171 yards, long 53. 

FIELD GOALS: Ryan Fitzgerald 1-2, long 43 

KICKOFF RETURNS: Corey Wren 2, 52 yards, long 33; Travis Jay 1-20 

PUNT RETURNS: none 

INTERCEPTION RETURNS: Travis Jay 1-5 

FUMBLE RETURNS: None 

TACKLES: Kalen DeLoach 8, Jermaine Johnson 7, Jarvis Brownlee 6, Akeem Dent 6, Amari Gainer 6, Sidney Williams 5, Keir Thomas 4, Brendan Gant 4, DJ Lundy 4, Fabien Lovett 3, Quashon Fuller 3, Jarrain  Jones 3, Jammie Robinson 2, Jarrett Jackson 2, Cortez Andrews 2, Robert Cooper 2, Travis Jay 1, Ja’Khi Douglas 1, Stephen Dix Jr 1, Derrick McLendon II 1 

TACKLES FOR LOSS:  Kalen DeLoach .5, Jermaine Johnson 2.5, Brendan Gant .5, Quashon 1.5, Robert Cooper .5 

Sacks: Jermaine Johnson 1.5, Keir Thomas 1, Robert Cooper .5 

NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS 

OFFENSE 

Boundary receiver: Kevin Austin Jr. 

Left tackle: Blake Fisher 

Left guard: Zeke Correll 

Center: Jarrett Patterson 

Right guard: Cain Madden 

Right tackle: Josh Lugg 

Tight end: Michael Mayer 

Slot receiver: Avery Davis 

Boundary receiver: Braden Lenzy 

Quarterback Jack Coan 

Running back: Kyren Williams 

DEFENSE 

Vyper end: Isaiah Foskey 

Defensive tackle: Jayson Ademilola 

Nose guard: Kurt Hinish 

Defensive end: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 

Will linebacker: JD Bertrand 

Mike linebacker: Drew White 

Rover linebacker: Isaiah Pryor 

Boundary cornerback: Cam Hart 

Strong safety: Houston Griffith 

Free safety: Kyle Hamilton 

Field cornerback: Clarence Lewis 

SPECIAL TEAMS 

Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer 

Holder: Jay Bramblett 

Long snapper: Michael Vinson 

Punter: Jay Bramblett 

Punt returner: Kyren Williams 

Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer 

Kick returner: Chris Tyree 