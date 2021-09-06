Notre Dame-Florida State game stats
TEAM STATS
Notre Dame | FSU
FIRST DOWNS | 17 | 19
Rushing | 1 | 11
Passing |14 | 8
Penalty | 2 |0
RUSHING YRDGE | 65 | 264
Yards gained | 91 | 305
Yards lost | 26 | 41
Attempts | 35 | 48
Average per rush |1.9 |5.5
PASSING YRDGE | 366 | 178
Comp.-Att.-Int. | 26-35-1 | 14-26-3
Average per catch | 14.1 | 12.7
TOTAL OFFENSE |431 | 442
Total plays | 70 | 74
Average per play |6.2 | 6
RETURN YARDS |8|77
Int. returns-Yards | 3-4 | 1-5
Kickoff returns |0 | 3-72
Punt returns | 1-4 | 0-0
Fumble returns | 0-0 | 0-0
FUMBLES-LOST | 2-0 | 1-0
PENALTIES-YARDS | 5-38 | 9-54
PUNTS-YARDS | 6-236 | 4-171
Average per punt | 39.3| 42.8
TIME OF POSS | 30:35 | 29:25
3RD-DOWN CNV | 6 | 7
SACKS-YARDS LOSS |5-34| 4-16
INDIVIDUAL STATS
NOTRE DAME
RUSHING: Kyren Williams 18 carries, 42 yards, long 7, Chris Tyree 7 carries, 31 yards, 1 touchdown, long 12, Jack Coan 9 carries, long 6
PASSING: Jack Coan 26 completions, 35 attempts, 366 yards, 4 TDs, 1 interception.
RECEIVING: Michael Mayer 9 catches, 120 yards, 1 touchdoow, long 41; Kyren Williams 6 catches, 83 yards, 1 touchdown, long 55; Kevin Austin 4-91, 1 touchdown, long 37; Chris Tyree 4-10, long 9; Braden Lenzy 2-39, long 24; Joe Wilkins 1-23, long 23.
PUNTING: Jay Bramblett 6 punts, 236 yards, 39.3 average, long 50
FIELD GOALS: Jonathan Doerer 2-of-2, long 48
KICKOFF RETURNS: None
PUNT RETURNS: Kyren Williams 1 for 4 yards
INTERCEPTION RETURNS: Kyle Hamilton 2-0, Clarence Lewis 1-4
FUMBLE RETURNS: None
TACKLES: JD Bertrand 11, Houston Griffith 8, Isaiah Foskey 8, Drew White 7, Kyle Hamilton 6, Cam Hart 5, Justin Ademilola 5, Jayson Ademilola 5, Isaiah Pryor 3, Jack Kiser 3, TaRiq Bracy 3, Adam Shibley 2, Braden Lenzy 1, DJ Brown 1, Clarence Lewis 1, Nana Osafo-Mensah 1, Kurt Hinish 1, Bo Bauer 1, Jaco Lacey 1, Howard Cross III 1, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 1, Rylie Mills 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Isaiah Foskey 1, Justin Ademilola .5, Jayson Ademilola .5, Isaiah Pryer 1, DJ Brown 1, Kurt Hinish 1, Rylie Mills 1
SACKS: Isaiah Foskey 2, Justin Ademilola .5, Jayson Ademilola .5, Kurt Hinish 1, Rylie Mills 1
FLORIDA STATE
RUSHING: Jashaun Corbin 15 carries, 144 yards, 1 TD, long 89; Treshaun Ware 11-76, 1 TD, long 19; , Lawrence Toafili 6-34, long 20; Jordan Travis 12-9 1 TD, long 25; McKenzie Milton 3-6, long 5
PASSING: Jordan Travis 9 passes, 19 attempes, 130 yards, 2 TDS; McKenzie Milton 5-6, 178, 2 TDs
RECEIVING: Keyshawn Helton 4 carries, 53 yards, long 17; Ja’Khi Douglas 3-80, 1 TD, long 60; Jashaun Corbin 3-6, long 10, Malik McClain 1-21, long 21; Darion Williamson 1-12; Andrew Parchment 1-8, Ontaria Wilson 1 -2
PUNTING: Alex Mastromanno 4 punts, 171 yards, long 53.
FIELD GOALS: Ryan Fitzgerald 1-2, long 43
KICKOFF RETURNS: Corey Wren 2, 52 yards, long 33; Travis Jay 1-20
PUNT RETURNS: none
INTERCEPTION RETURNS: Travis Jay 1-5
FUMBLE RETURNS: None
TACKLES: Kalen DeLoach 8, Jermaine Johnson 7, Jarvis Brownlee 6, Akeem Dent 6, Amari Gainer 6, Sidney Williams 5, Keir Thomas 4, Brendan Gant 4, DJ Lundy 4, Fabien Lovett 3, Quashon Fuller 3, Jarrain Jones 3, Jammie Robinson 2, Jarrett Jackson 2, Cortez Andrews 2, Robert Cooper 2, Travis Jay 1, Ja’Khi Douglas 1, Stephen Dix Jr 1, Derrick McLendon II 1
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Kalen DeLoach .5, Jermaine Johnson 2.5, Brendan Gant .5, Quashon 1.5, Robert Cooper .5
Sacks: Jermaine Johnson 1.5, Keir Thomas 1, Robert Cooper .5
NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS
OFFENSE
Boundary receiver: Kevin Austin Jr.
Left tackle: Blake Fisher
Left guard: Zeke Correll
Center: Jarrett Patterson
Right guard: Cain Madden
Right tackle: Josh Lugg
Tight end: Michael Mayer
Slot receiver: Avery Davis
Boundary receiver: Braden Lenzy
Quarterback Jack Coan
Running back: Kyren Williams
DEFENSE
Vyper end: Isaiah Foskey
Defensive tackle: Jayson Ademilola
Nose guard: Kurt Hinish
Defensive end: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
Will linebacker: JD Bertrand
Mike linebacker: Drew White
Rover linebacker: Isaiah Pryor
Boundary cornerback: Cam Hart
Strong safety: Houston Griffith
Free safety: Kyle Hamilton
Field cornerback: Clarence Lewis
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer
Holder: Jay Bramblett
Long snapper: Michael Vinson
Punter: Jay Bramblett
Punt returner: Kyren Williams
Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer
Kick returner: Chris Tyree