8 Notre Dame vs. Toledo football: How to watch on TV, stream on Peacock

The No. 8-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team will host its season home-opener against the Toledo Rockets at Notre Dame Stadium, on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Fighting Irish (1-0) narrowly defeated the Florida State Seminoles 41-38 in overtime on Sunday. Notre Dame kicker Jonathan Doerer nailed a 41-yard field goal to seal the game.

The Rockets won its season-opener against Norfolk State 49-10 on Saturday, Sept 4. Toledo's offense posted 441 total yards, with 236 yards coming from the passing game.

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Toledo football

When: 2:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 11.

TV/Live stream: Peacock

Online radio stream: Notre Dame Radio

Radio: 960 WSBT-AM/101.5 WNSN-FM

Notre Dame football will stream six home games on Peacock this season. Here's a helpful step-by-step guide to watch games through Peacock.

Jason Candle is the Toledo football head coach. Brian Kelly is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach.

Bryce Houston is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @B_ryce8.