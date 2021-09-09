#8 Notre Dame vs. Toledo football: How to watch on TV, stream on Peacock

Bryce Houston
ND Insider

The No. 8-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team will host its season home-opener against the Toledo Rockets at Notre Dame Stadium, on Saturday, Sept. 11. 

The Fighting Irish (1-0) narrowly defeated the Florida State Seminoles 41-38 in overtime on Sunday. Notre Dame kicker Jonathan Doerer nailed a 41-yard field goal to seal the game.

The Rockets won its season-opener against Norfolk State 49-10 on Saturday, Sept 4. Toledo's offense posted 441 total yards, with 236 yards coming from the passing game. 

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Toledo football

When: 2:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 11.

TV/Live streamPeacock

Online radio stream:  Notre Dame Radio

Radio: 960 WSBT-AM/101.5 WNSN-FM

Notre Dame football will stream six home games on Peacock this season. Here's a helpful step-by-step guide to watch games through Peacock.

Notre Dame sophomore tight end Michael Mayer insists he was ready to play another game Tuesday after Sunday's overtime win at Florida State.

Stay up-to-date with the latest Notre Dame football news: 

Notre Dame-Florida State scoring summary:Irish hold off Seminoles in OT

Offense:Reserve WR Keys opts out of the balance of Notre Dame's football season

ND legend:Former Notre Dame football coach who took down Oklahoma's 47-game win streak, Terry Brennan, dies

Jason Candle is the Toledo football head coach. Brian Kelly is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach.

Bryce Houston is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @B_ryce8