Notre Dame vs. Toledo: Freshman QB Tyler Buchner, Jack Coan share duties in wild win

Freshman Tyler Buchner saw plenty of action Saturday in his Notre Dame debut, swapping in and out with starter Jack Coan. The Irish edged Toledo 32-29.

Buchner was 3-of-3 passing for 78 yards with a touchdown, along with 68 rushing yards.

Coan was 21-of-33 passing for 239 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. His final TD, with just over 1 minute left to Michael Mayer, came moments after he had a trainer correct a wrenched finger along the sideline.

Buchner hit Chris Tyree for a 55-yard touchdown pass to give the Irish a 24-16 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Buchner entered the game early in the second quarter and quickly had two first-down runs, then completed a pass to wide receiver Braden Lenzy.

Those set the plate for the second Irish touchdown of the game, a 43-yard run by Kyren Williams.

Buchner, of San Diego, Calif., didn't play his senior year of high school football due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and missed most of his sophomore year due to an injury.

The 6-1, 215-pound frosh was a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

About Tyler Buchner

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, freshman (freshman eligibility) from San Diego, California (Helix High School)

At Notre Dame

2021 Third string behind starter Jack Coan and second-string Drew Pyne

High School

♦ Transferred to Helix High School following his junior season at The Bishop’s School but did not play because of COVID-19 pandemic

♦ Four-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals

♦ Named to the 2021 Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando before it was canceled and competed in 2020 Elite 11 Finals and was named to the Elite 11

♦ Was 276-of-402 passing (68.6%) for 4,464 yards, 53 TDs and 5 INTs during junior year at Bishop’s and also 128 rushes for 1,610 yards and 28 TDs

♦ Also played lacrosse.

Kelly on Buchner this past spring

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly single out Buchner several times in spring practice back in April. The early enrollee didn’t get to play a high school senior season because California canceled its fall football season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

“If you want to say who's made the most progress (at QB), it's probably Tyler Buchner,” Kelly said of the freshman mid-year enrollee, “just because he hadn't played a lot when he got here.

“His motion is really fluid. He's throwing the ball very well. But he's learning a lot. He has a lot to learn about our offensive structure and just the nuances. He knows football. He's very smart — tremendously smart, by the way.

“You tell him something in a meeting, and his recall is quite amazing. (But) just because you know it, it just doesn't happen naturally. He needs reps. But he's made a lot of progress.”