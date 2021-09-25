Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly's milestone victories

ND Insider

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly won his 106th game Saturday, pushing him past Knute Rockne for most all-time in program history. Here's a look as some of Kelly's biggest victories:

► NOTRE DAME 23, PURDUE 12: On Sept. 4, 2010 inside Notre Dame Stadium, Kelly’s debut as head coach is a successful one after Dayne Crist throws for 205 yards and a touchdown in his first start.

► NOTRE DAME 20, STANFORD 13 (OT): On Oct. 13, 2012 at Notre Dame, backup QB Tommy Rees throws a 7-yard TD pass in overtime and then Carlos Calabrese and the defense deny Stanford on fourth-and-inches inside the 1-yard line.

► NOTRE DAME 22, USC 13: The No. 1 Irish complete a 12-0 regular season on Nov. 24, 2012 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as Theo Riddick rushes for 146 yards, Everett Golson passes for 217 yards, Kyle Brindza kicks five field goals and Manti Te’o and the Irish defense stop USC four times from the 1-yard line late in the game.

► NOTRE DAME 49, USC 14: With the 1977 national champions in attendance on Oct. 21, 2017, Notre Dame topples No. 11 USC as Josh Adams rushes for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. The Irish move to 6-1 following their disastrous 4-8 2016 campaign.

► NOTRE DAME 21, LSU 17: Miles Boykin makes a one-handed grab of an Ian Book pass and completes a 55-yard touchdown play with 1:28 remaining as the Irish rebound from November road losses against Miami (Florida) and Stanford to win the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on New Year’s Day and complete the 2017 season at 10-3.

► NOTRE DAME 24, MICHIGAN 17: In the Sept. 1, 2018 season opener under the lights at Notre Dame Stadium, Jerry Tillery forces a fumble which Te’von Coney recovers at the Michigan 37, Brandon Wimbush throws for 170 yards and Jafar Armstrong rushes for two touchdowns as No. 12 Notre Dame holds off No. 14 Michigan.

► NOTRE DAME 24, USC 17: On Nov. 24, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum, the third-ranked Irish overcome a 10-point deficit as Ian Book throws for 352 yards and two TDs and Dexter Williams runs for 91 yards. The Irish conclude a 12-0 regular season for the first time since 1988 and secure their first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

► NOTRE DAME 12, LOUISVILLE 7: On Oct. 17, 2020 at Notre Dame Stadium, QB Ian Book runs 13 yards for the game-winning TD with 3:43 remaining and Kelly passes Ara Parseghian for third place with his 96th victory.

► NOTRE DAME 31, NORTH CAROLINA 17: On Nov. 27, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Ian Book passes for 279 yards, Kyren Williams runs for 124 yards and accounts for three TDs and the defense limits a potent UNC offense to 298 total yards as the second-ranked Irish hand Kelly his 101st victory to surpass Lou Holtz for second place.

► NOTRE DAME 27, PURDUE 13: After a sluggish first half against their long-time rivals on Sept. 18, 2021, the Irish pull away in the second half on two long TD plays – a 62-yard scoring pass from Jack Coan to Avery Davis and Kyren Williams’ 51-yard clinching run in the fourth quarter – to record their 26th straight victory at Notre Dame Stadium that ties Kelly with Knute Rockne as the winningest coach (105) in school history.

— Compiled by correspondent John Fineran