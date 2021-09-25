Legendary Notre Dame football coach Knute Rockne's milestone victories

ND Insider

► NOTRE DAME 26, CASE TECH 6: Rockne’s first season as mentor Jess Harper’s successor corresponds with the final year of World War I and the beginning of the world influenza pandemic. It begins Sept. 28, 1918 with a trip to Van Horn Field in Cleveland to play Case Tech, which jumps out to an early 6-0 before Curly Lambeau (later of Green Bay Packers lore) ties the game for the Irish. Sophomore George Gipp scores twice in the second half for the Irish, who finish 3-1-2.

► NOTRE DAME 33, NORTHWESTERN 7: Before an estimated crowd of 20,000 at Northwestern Field in Evanston, Illinois, on Nov. 20, 1920, the defending national champion Irish win their 17th straight game in what will be the final game for senior All-America back George Gipp, who comes off the bench to throw two fourth-quarter TDs. After completing a second 9-0 national-championship season, the 25-year-old Gipp dies Dec. 14 after contracting strep throat and developing pneumonia.

►NOTRE DAME 7, NEBRASKA 0: Before a Homecoming crowd of 14,000 at Cartier Field on Oct. 22, 1921, the Irish get a touchdown from Johnny Mohardt and the defense holds the Cornhuskers to three first downs and 54 yards during a 10-1 season which includes back-to-back victories in a four-day period over Army (28-0) and Rutgers (48-0) in New York.

► NOTRE DAME 13, ARMY 7: On Oct. 18, 1924 in the press box at New York’s Polo Grounds, sports writer Grantland Rice writes “Outlined against aa blue, gray October sky, the Four Horseman rode again” after Harry Stuhldreher, Elmer Layden, Don Miller and Jim Crowley lead the Irish to a 13-7 victory over Army.

► NOTRE DAME 27, STANFORD 10: Rockne, the Four Horsemen and the Irish conclude the 1924 season at 10-0 with their victory over Glenn “Pop” Warner’s Stanford squad led by Ernie Nevers at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day 1925. Notre Dame would not play another postseason game until 1969 under Ara Parseghian.

►NOTRE DAME 13, USC 12: The Trojans, who had tried to hire Rockne away from Notre Dame, hire his friend Howard Jones away from Iowa and their teams meet for the first time Dec. 4, 1926 at the Memorial Coliseum before 74,378. The Irish prevail on Art Parisien’s TD pass to Johnny Niemiec with 2:00 to play.

► NOTRE DAME 7, USC 6: On Nov. 26, 1927, a Soldier Field crowd estimated at 120,000 sees the Irish prevail over the Trojans as Christie Flanagan rushes for 127 yards and Charlie Riley throws a TD pass to Bucky Dahman, whose PAT provides the winning point in the Irish comeback during 7-1-1 season.

► NOTRE DAME 12, ARMY 6: On Nov. 10, 1928 during the midst of Rockne’s worst season (5-4), the Irish visit Yankee Stadium to play the Cadets before 78,188. Rockne delivers his “Win One for The Gipper” speech to the team. Trailing 6-0 in the second half, first Jack Chevigny ties the game and then John Niemiec hits Johnny “One Play” O’Brien (he never played another down) for the victory.

► NOTRE DAME 7, ARMY 0: On Nov. 30, 1929 in chilly Yankee Stadium, Jack Elder’s 97-yard interception return is the game’s only touchdown as the Irish close out a 9-0 season to win the national championship. All of the victories came away from campus as Notre Dame Stadium is under construction. Three of the games – Wisconsin, Drake and USC – are played at Soldier Field where the Irish beat the Trojans 13-12 before 112,912.

► NOTRE DAME 27, USC 0: After beating Army 7-6 at Soldier Field on Nov. 29, 1930, the Irish board a train to Los Angeles where on Dec. 6 at the Memorial Coliseum they rout the Trojans behind two touchdowns by O’Connor to finish off a 10-0 season. It is Rockne’s 105th victory against 12 defeats and five ties in 13 seasons. He would perish in a plane crash near Bazaar, Kansas, at the age of 43 on March 31, 1931.

