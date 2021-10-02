Cincinnati-Notre Dame scoring summary

ND Insider

No. 7 CINCINNATI 24, No. 9 NOTRE DAME 13

Oct. 2, 2021

At Notre Dame Stadium

Cincinnati 0 | 17 | 0 | 7 | — 24

Notre Dame 0 | 0 | 7 | 6 | — 13

SECOND QUARTER

► Cincinnati 7 Notre Dame 0

Score: Leonard Taylor 1 pass from Desmond Ridder (Cole Smith kick) at 12:09.

Drive: Three plays, eight yards, 1:12 elapsed following Deshawn Pace 27-yard interception return.

Key play: Ridder scrambled seven yards on second-and-eight to the Irish 1.

► Cincinnati 10, Notre Dame 0

Score: Smith 23 field goal at 10:32

Drive: Five plays, 12 yards, 1:24 elapsed following Chris Tyree fumbled kickoff gave ball back to Bearcats.

Key play: An illegal man downfield on first and six from the Irish 6 nullified a Ridder to Jerome Ford touchdown pass.

► Cincinnati 17, Notre Dame 0

Score: Tre Tucker 27 pass from Ridder (Smith kick) at :40.

Drive: Five plays, 80 yards, 1:08 seconds elapsed following Irish punt.

Key plays: Ridder connected on two passes – 27 yards up the left seam to Taylor, then 22 yards also on the left side to Alec Pierce as the Bearcats ran their two-minute offense to perfection.

THIRD QUARTER

► Cincinnati 17, Notre Dame 7

Score: Kyren WIlliams 3 run (Jonathan Doerer kick) at 1:19

Drive: Four plays, 38 yards, 2:01 elapsed following 28-yard fumble recovery/return by Irish linebacker Drew White.

Key plays: Quarterback Drew Pyne finds tight end Michael Mayer for 16 yards to give Irish first and 10 from the Cincinnati 14, then scrambles 11 yards to make it first and goal from the 3.

FOURTH QUARTER

► Cincinnati 17, Notre Dame 13

Score: Braden Lenzy 32 pass from Drew Pyne (kick failed) at 8:20

Drive: Eight plays, 80 yards, 3:08 elapsed following missed Cincinnati field goal gave ball back to Notre Dame at its own 20.

Key plays: Two huge third down throws from Pyne kept this one going. He found Lorenzo Styles, Jr., for 14 yards on third-and-eight, then connected with Mayer for 20 yards on third-and-five.

► Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 14

Score: Ridder 6 run (Smith kick) at 5:08

Drive: Six plays, 75 yards, 3:12 elapsed following Notre Dame kickoff.

Key plays: Ridder connected with Taylor down the middle of the field for a 36-yard gain and down to the Irish 17 on second and 10.

Officials: Atlantic Coast Conference crew — Marcus Woods (referee); Tom Laverty (umpire); Matthew Fitzgerald (linesman); Hugh Campbell (line judge); Kevin Parham (back judge); Hans Whittelsberger (field judge); Rick Santilli (side judge); Jeff Tomlin (center judge).

Game Particulars

Kickoff weather: 70 degrees and partly cloudy, southwest winds at 5 to 9 mph with showers in the vicinity

Attendance: 77,622 (Notre Dame Stadium capacity 77,622)