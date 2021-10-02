Cincinnati-Notre Dame team/individual statistics

ND Insider

► Scoring:Cincinnati-Notre Dame scoring summary

TEAM STATS 

Cincinnati | Notre Dame 

FIRST DOWNS | 16 | 19 

Rushing | 7 | 3 

Passing |9 | 15 

Penalty |0 | 1 

RUSHING YRDGE | 97 | 84 

Yards gained | 112 | 103 

Yards lost | 15 | 19 

Attempts | 30 | 28 

Average per rush | 3 | 3 

PASSING YRDGE | 297 | 257 

Comp.-Att.-Int. | 19-32-0| 23-46-2 

Average per catch | 15.6 | 11.2 

TOTAL OFFENSE | 386 | 341 

Total plays | 62 | 74 

Average per play | 6.2 | 4.6 

RETURN YARDS | 76 | 100 

Int. returns-Yards | 2-31 | 0-0 

Kickoff returns | 0-0 | 4-87 

Punt returns | 2-17 | 2-13 

Fumble returns | 0-0 | 1-28 

FUMBLES-LOST | 2-2 | 1-1 

PENALTIES-YARDS | 5-25 | 7-51 

PUNTS-YARDS | 5-219 | 6-278 

Average per punt | 43.8 | 46.3 

TIME OF POSS | 28:10 | 31:24 

3RD-DOWN CNV | 2-of-11 | 6-of-17 

4TH-DOWN CNV | 1-of-1 | 2-of-4 

SACKS-YARDS LOSS | 2-15 | 1-10 

INDIVIDUAL STATS 

NOTRE DAME 

RUSHING: Kyren Williams 13 carries, 45 yards, 1 touchdonw, long 16; Chris Tyree 5-20, long 8; Drew Pyne 4-10, long 11; Avery Davis 1-8, Tyler Buchner 4-8, long 9; Jack Coan 1-(-7) 

PASSING: Drew Pyne 9 completions, 22 attempts, 143 yards, 1 touchdown; Jack Coan 14-22, 114 yards; Tyler Buchner 0-2. 

RECEIVING: Michael Mayer 8 catches, 93 yards, long 20; Braden Lenzy 4-61, 1 touchdown, long 32; Avery Davis 3-39, long 23; Kyren Williams 3-19, long 11; Chris Tyree 2-8, long 5; Kevin Austin 1-17, Lorenzo Styles Jr. 1-14, Joe Wilkins 1-6. 

PUNTING:  Jay Bramblett 6 punts, 278 yards, 46.3 average, long 52 

FIELD GOALS: None 

KICKOFF RETURNS: Chris Tyree 4-87, long 30 

PUNT RETURNS: Kyren Williams 2-13 

INTERCEPTION RETURNS: None 

FUMBLE RETURNS: Drew White 1 fo 28 yards 

TACKLES: JD Bertrand 6, Isaiah Pryer 6, DJ Brown 5, Clarence Lewis 4, Drew White 4, Justin Ademilola 4, Isaiah Foskey 3, Kyle Hamilton 3, Jack Kiser 3, Howard Cross III 3, Jayson Ademiloa 3, Houston Griffith 3, Cam Hart 2, Bo Bauer 2, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 1, TaRiq Bracy 1, Jacob Lacey 1, Andrew Kristofic 1, Michael Mayer 1, Rylie Mills 1. 

TACKLES FOR LOSS: Justin Ademilola .5, Isaiah Foskey 1, Howard Cross III .5, Cam Hart .5, Bo Bauer .5 

SACKS:  Isaiah Foskey 1 

CINCINNATI 

RUSHING: Jerome Ford 17 carries, 67 yards, long 16; Desmond Ridder 10 carries, 26 yards, 1 touchdown, long 11. 

PASSING: Desmond Ridder 19 completions, 32 attempts, 297 yards, 2 touchdowns. 

RECEIVING: Alec Pierce 6 catches, 144 yards, long 45; Leonard Taylor 4-70, 1 touchdown, long 36; Michael Young 4-36, long 19; Tre Tucker 2-34, 1 touchdowns, long 27; Jordan Jones 1-7, Josh Whyle 1-5, Jerome Ford 1-1. 

PUNTING: Mason Fletcher 5 punts, 219 yards, 43.8 average, long 50. 

FIELD GOALS: Cole Smith 1-3, long 23 (missed 30, 37) 

KICKOFF RETURNS:  none 

PUNT RETURNS: Ryan Montgomery 2 for 17, long 17 

INTERCEPTION RETURNS: Ahmad Garder 1-4, Deshawn Pace 1-27 

FUMBLE RETURNS: None 

TACKLES: Ty Van Fossen 8, Bryan Cook 7, Coby Bryant 7, Deshawn Pace 7, Darrian Beavers 6, Joel Dublanko 6, Curtis Brooks 4, Todd Bumphis 3, Myjai Sanders 3, Ahmad Gardner 2, Ja’von Hicks 2, Malik Vann 2, Jabari Taylor 2, Desmond Ridder 1, Arquon Bush 1, Jowon Briggs 1, Tyler Scott 1, Jacob Dingle 1 

TACKLES OF LOSS: Ty Van Fossen 1, Deshawn Pace 1, Darrian Beavers .5, Curtis Brooks 1.5, Todd Bumphis 1, Myjai Sandes 1, Malik Vann .5, Jabari Taylor .5. 

SACKS: Darrian Beavers .5, Curtis Brooks .5, Malik Vann .5, Jabari Taylor .5 

NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS 

OFFENSE 

Boundary receiver: Kevin Austin Jr. 

Left tackle: Michael Carmody 

Left guard: Zeke Correll 

Center: Jarrett Patterson 

Right guard: Cain Madden 

Right tackle: Josh Lugg 

Tight end: Michael Mayer 

Slot receiver: Avery Davis 

Field receiver: Braden Lenzy 

Quarterback: Jack Coan 

Running back: Kyren Williams 

DEFENSE 

Vyper end: Isaiah Foskey 

Defensive tackle: Jayson Ademilola 

Nose guard: Howard Cross III 

Defensive end: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 

Will linebacker: JD Bertrand 

Mike linebacker: Drew White 

Rover linebacker: Jack Kiser 

Boundary cornerback: Clarence Lewis 

Strong safety: Houston Griffith 

Free safety: Kyle Hamilton 

Field cornerback: Cam Hart 

SPECIAL TEAMS 

Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer 

Holder: Jay Bramblett 

Long snapper: Michael Vinson 

Punter: Jay Bramblett 

Punt returner: Kyren Williams 

Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer 

Kick returner: Chris Tyree 