Cincinnati-Notre Dame team/individual statistics
► Scoring:Cincinnati-Notre Dame scoring summary
TEAM STATS
Cincinnati | Notre Dame
FIRST DOWNS | 16 | 19
Rushing | 7 | 3
Passing |9 | 15
Penalty |0 | 1
RUSHING YRDGE | 97 | 84
Yards gained | 112 | 103
Yards lost | 15 | 19
Attempts | 30 | 28
Average per rush | 3 | 3
PASSING YRDGE | 297 | 257
Comp.-Att.-Int. | 19-32-0| 23-46-2
Average per catch | 15.6 | 11.2
TOTAL OFFENSE | 386 | 341
Total plays | 62 | 74
Average per play | 6.2 | 4.6
RETURN YARDS | 76 | 100
Int. returns-Yards | 2-31 | 0-0
Kickoff returns | 0-0 | 4-87
Punt returns | 2-17 | 2-13
Fumble returns | 0-0 | 1-28
FUMBLES-LOST | 2-2 | 1-1
PENALTIES-YARDS | 5-25 | 7-51
PUNTS-YARDS | 5-219 | 6-278
Average per punt | 43.8 | 46.3
TIME OF POSS | 28:10 | 31:24
3RD-DOWN CNV | 2-of-11 | 6-of-17
4TH-DOWN CNV | 1-of-1 | 2-of-4
SACKS-YARDS LOSS | 2-15 | 1-10
INDIVIDUAL STATS
NOTRE DAME
RUSHING: Kyren Williams 13 carries, 45 yards, 1 touchdonw, long 16; Chris Tyree 5-20, long 8; Drew Pyne 4-10, long 11; Avery Davis 1-8, Tyler Buchner 4-8, long 9; Jack Coan 1-(-7)
PASSING: Drew Pyne 9 completions, 22 attempts, 143 yards, 1 touchdown; Jack Coan 14-22, 114 yards; Tyler Buchner 0-2.
RECEIVING: Michael Mayer 8 catches, 93 yards, long 20; Braden Lenzy 4-61, 1 touchdown, long 32; Avery Davis 3-39, long 23; Kyren Williams 3-19, long 11; Chris Tyree 2-8, long 5; Kevin Austin 1-17, Lorenzo Styles Jr. 1-14, Joe Wilkins 1-6.
PUNTING: Jay Bramblett 6 punts, 278 yards, 46.3 average, long 52
FIELD GOALS: None
KICKOFF RETURNS: Chris Tyree 4-87, long 30
PUNT RETURNS: Kyren Williams 2-13
INTERCEPTION RETURNS: None
FUMBLE RETURNS: Drew White 1 fo 28 yards
TACKLES: JD Bertrand 6, Isaiah Pryer 6, DJ Brown 5, Clarence Lewis 4, Drew White 4, Justin Ademilola 4, Isaiah Foskey 3, Kyle Hamilton 3, Jack Kiser 3, Howard Cross III 3, Jayson Ademiloa 3, Houston Griffith 3, Cam Hart 2, Bo Bauer 2, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 1, TaRiq Bracy 1, Jacob Lacey 1, Andrew Kristofic 1, Michael Mayer 1, Rylie Mills 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Justin Ademilola .5, Isaiah Foskey 1, Howard Cross III .5, Cam Hart .5, Bo Bauer .5
SACKS: Isaiah Foskey 1
CINCINNATI
RUSHING: Jerome Ford 17 carries, 67 yards, long 16; Desmond Ridder 10 carries, 26 yards, 1 touchdown, long 11.
PASSING: Desmond Ridder 19 completions, 32 attempts, 297 yards, 2 touchdowns.
RECEIVING: Alec Pierce 6 catches, 144 yards, long 45; Leonard Taylor 4-70, 1 touchdown, long 36; Michael Young 4-36, long 19; Tre Tucker 2-34, 1 touchdowns, long 27; Jordan Jones 1-7, Josh Whyle 1-5, Jerome Ford 1-1.
PUNTING: Mason Fletcher 5 punts, 219 yards, 43.8 average, long 50.
FIELD GOALS: Cole Smith 1-3, long 23 (missed 30, 37)
KICKOFF RETURNS: none
PUNT RETURNS: Ryan Montgomery 2 for 17, long 17
INTERCEPTION RETURNS: Ahmad Garder 1-4, Deshawn Pace 1-27
FUMBLE RETURNS: None
TACKLES: Ty Van Fossen 8, Bryan Cook 7, Coby Bryant 7, Deshawn Pace 7, Darrian Beavers 6, Joel Dublanko 6, Curtis Brooks 4, Todd Bumphis 3, Myjai Sanders 3, Ahmad Gardner 2, Ja’von Hicks 2, Malik Vann 2, Jabari Taylor 2, Desmond Ridder 1, Arquon Bush 1, Jowon Briggs 1, Tyler Scott 1, Jacob Dingle 1
TACKLES OF LOSS: Ty Van Fossen 1, Deshawn Pace 1, Darrian Beavers .5, Curtis Brooks 1.5, Todd Bumphis 1, Myjai Sandes 1, Malik Vann .5, Jabari Taylor .5.
SACKS: Darrian Beavers .5, Curtis Brooks .5, Malik Vann .5, Jabari Taylor .5
NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS
OFFENSE
Boundary receiver: Kevin Austin Jr.
Left tackle: Michael Carmody
Left guard: Zeke Correll
Center: Jarrett Patterson
Right guard: Cain Madden
Right tackle: Josh Lugg
Tight end: Michael Mayer
Slot receiver: Avery Davis
Field receiver: Braden Lenzy
Quarterback: Jack Coan
Running back: Kyren Williams
DEFENSE
Vyper end: Isaiah Foskey
Defensive tackle: Jayson Ademilola
Nose guard: Howard Cross III
Defensive end: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
Will linebacker: JD Bertrand
Mike linebacker: Drew White
Rover linebacker: Jack Kiser
Boundary cornerback: Clarence Lewis
Strong safety: Houston Griffith
Free safety: Kyle Hamilton
Field cornerback: Cam Hart
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer
Holder: Jay Bramblett
Long snapper: Michael Vinson
Punter: Jay Bramblett
Punt returner: Kyren Williams
Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer
Kick returner: Chris Tyree