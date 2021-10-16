Burke nets two, including game-winner in OT, as Irish skate past Huskies, 2-1

ND Insider staff

HOUGHTON, Michigan – Senior center Cam Burke had his first career two-goal game, the second coming with 5.3 seconds left in overtime as No. 17 Notre Dame beat No. 16 Michigan Tech 2-1 in a non-conference hockey game Friday night before 3,899 at the John J. MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

Coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish (2-0) traveled down U.S. Highway 41 in Michigan's Upper Peninsula to Marquette Saturday to play Northern Michigan (2-0) at 6:30.

The victory was the first by Notre Dame in Houghton since the 1981-82 season when Notre Dame beat Michigan Tech 5-3 on Jan. 30 to ruin the Huskies’ annual Winter Carnival Weekend. Coach Joe Shawhan’s Huskies (2-1) were coming off a 5-2, 5-1 sweep at Wisconsin last weekend.

Junior goalie Ryan Bischel made 26 saves for Notre Dame, and the Irish penalty kill went 6-for-6 on the night, killing off 1:27 of a Michigan Tech power play to start the five-minute overtime period.

Burke opened the scoring in the second period when he tapped in a rebound at the far post to beat Michigan Tech goalie Blake Pietila, who made the initial stop on Ryder Rolston’s shot. Grant Silianoff also picked up an assist on the goal.

After Michigan Tech’s Ryland Mosley tied the game with the Huskies’ goal empty with 54 seconds remaining in regulation, Burke got the game-winner with assists from Max Ellis and Spencer Stastney. Of his 10 career goals, Burke now has four game-winners.

Pietila finished with 28 saves, four of them while the Huskies killed off four Irish power plays.

NOTRE DAME 2, MICHIGAN TECH 1 (OT)

At John J. MacInnes Student Ice Arena, Houghton, Michigan

Notre Dame 0-1-0-1—2

Michigan Tech 0-0-1-0—1

First Period—Scoring: None. Penalties: Notre Dame 0-0, Michigan Tech 3-6.

Second Period—Scoring: 1. Notre Dame, Cam Burke 2 (Ryder Rolston, Grant Silianoff) EV 10:43. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 3-6 (3-6), Michigan Tech 0-0 (3-6).

Third Period—Scoring: 2. Michigan Tech, Ryland Mosley 1 (Brian Halonen, Colin Swoyer) EA 19:06. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 3-6 (6-12), Michigan Tech 1-2 (4-8).

Overtime—Scoring 3. Notre Dame, Cam Burke 3 (Max Ellis, Spencer Stastney) EV 4:55. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 0-0 (6-12), Michigan Tech 0-0 (4-8).

Shots on goal: Notre Dame 30 (11-5-9-5), Michigan Tech 27 (6-5-13-3). Goalie saves: Notre Dame, Ryan Bischel 26 (6-5-12-3), Michigan Tech, Blake Pietila 28 (11-4-9-4). Power-play opportunities: Notre Dame 0 of 4, Michigan Tech 0 of 6. Faceoffs won: Notre Dame 29 (6-11-11-1), Michigan Tech 27 (7-6-12-2).

Records: Notre Dame 2-0, Michigan Tech 2-1. Attendance: 3,899 (4,466).

Referees: Mike Forys and Derek Berkebile. Linesmen: Jamie Grace and Paul Tunison.