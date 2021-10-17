Trevor Janicke, Ellis lead unbeaten Irish skaters to 5-2 road victory over Wildcats

ND Insider staff

MARQUETTE, Michigan – Junior center Trevor Janicke had two goals and junior right wing Max Ellis had a three-point night with a goal and two assists as No. 17 Notre Dame scored the game’s first four goals in a 5-2 non-conference hockey victory over Northern Michigan Saturday night before 3,754 at the Berry Events Center.

Landon Slaggert and Ryder Rolston also scored while grad-transfer goalie Matthew Galajda made 29 saves for his second victory of the season for coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish (3-0). The victory completed a weekend sweep of the Wildcats and Michigan Tech (a 2-1 overtime victim Friday in Houghton) on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Galajda denied Northern Michigan’s Tanner Vescio 15 seconds into the game before the Irish scored four straight goals in a little more than a period.

Slaggert made it 1-0 just 1:47 off assists from Jack Adams and Jake Boltmann. Janicke put the Irish up 2-0 at 10:40 when he knocked home a rebound off assists from Ellis and freshman brother Justin Janicke. Rolston made it 3-0 at 17:45 with assists from Spencer Stastney and Grant Silianoff.

Trevor Janicke made it 4-0 at 1:34 of the second period with assists from Ellis and grad-transfer defenseman Adam Karashik. Northern Michigan coach Grant Potulny then replaced starting goalie Rico DiMatteo with Charlie Glockner. The two goalies combined to make 29 saves against the Irish, who had a 34-31 shot advantage.

Galajda lost his shutout bid at 16:57 of the second period when Ben Newhouse scored from the low slot. The Huskies pulled within two goals at 17:15 of the third period when AJ Vanderbeck scored to make it 4-2. But Ellis scored into an empty net with the Irish shorthanded at 18:36 to close out the scoring.

Notre Dame returns home to meet Rochester Institute of Technology Thursday and Friday nights at 7:30 on the Lefty Smith Rink in the Compton Family Ice Arena.

NOTRE DAME 5, NORTHERN MICHIGAN 2

At Berry Events Center, Marquette, Michigan

Notre Dame | 3 | 1 | 1—5

Northern Michigan | 0 |1 | 1—2

First Period—Scoring: 1. Notre Dame, Landon Slaggert 2 (Jack Adams, Jake Boltmann) EV 1:47. 2. Notre Dame, Trevor Janicke 1 (Max Ellis, Justin Janicke) EV, 10:40. 3. Notre Dame, Ryder Rolston 1 (Spencer Stastney, Grant Silianoff) EV 17:45. Penalties: Notre Dame 2-4, Northern Michigan 0-0.

Second Period—Scoring: 4. Notre Dame, Trevor Janicke 2 (Max Ellis, Adam Karashik) EV 1:34. 5. Northern Michigan, Ben Newhouse 1 (Hank Crone, AJ Vanderbeck) 16:57. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 2-4 (4-8), Northern Michigan 1-2 (1-2).

Third Period—Scoring: 6. Northern Michigan, AJ Vanderbeck 3 (Trevor Cosgrove, Joseph Nardi) EA 17:15. 7. Notre Dame, Max Ellis 1 (unassisted) SH/EN 18:36. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 3-6 (7-14), Northern Michigan 3-6 (4-8).

Shots on goal: Notre Dame 34 (13-5-16), Northern Michigan 31 (10-13-8).

Goalie saves: Notre Dame, Matthew Galajda 29 (10-12-7), Northern Michigan, Rico DiMatteo 10 (10-x-x) and Charlie Glockner 19 (x-4-15).

Power-play opportunities: Notre Dame 0 of 3, Northern Michigan 0 for 6.

Faceoffs won: Notre Dame 28 (7-10-11), Northern Michigan 32 (10-8-14).

Records: Notre Dame 3-0, Northern Michigan 2-1.

Referees: Scott Roth and TJ Likens.

Linesmen: Logan Hollow and Eric Frobert.

Attendance: 3,754 (3,800).

BIG TEN STANDINGS

Overall record, Pct., GF-GA: Michigan 4-0-0, 1.000, 21-8; Notre Dame 3-0-0, 1.000, 12-5; Penn State 3-1-0, .750, 14-9; Minnesota 3-1-0, .750, 17-12; Michigan State 3-1-0, .667, 12-6; Ohio State 3-1-0, .750, 15-6; Wisconsin 2-2-0, .500, 8-11

Thursday, Oct. 14

Wisconsin 4, Army West Point 1

Friday, Oct. 15

Notre Dame 2, Michigan Tech 1 (OT)

Michigan State 3, Miami (Ohio) 1

Ohio State 4, Connecticut 3 (OT)

St. Cloud State 2, Minnesota 1

Wisconsin 1, Army West Point 0

Michigan 5, Minnesota Duluth 1 (Ice Breaker)

Saturday, Oct. 16

Notre Dame 5, Northern Michigan 2

Ohio State 3, Connecticut 0

Michigan 3, Minnesota State 2, 1st (Ice Breaker Tourney, Duluth, Minnesota)

Minnesota 4, St. Cloud State 3 (OT)

Michigan State 2, Miami (Ohio) 1

Thursday, Oct. 21

RIT at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Niagara at Penn State, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

RIT at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Niagara at Penn State, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Western Michigan at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at St. Cloud State, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Michigan State at UMass Lowell, 6:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at St. Cloud State, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Western Michigan, 7:05 p.m.