Gophers complete sweep of Irish with 3-2 Saturday victory

Tribune Staff Report

Bryce Brodzinski’s goal at 17:45 of the third period provided No. 7 Minnesota a 3-2 Big Ten Hockey Conference victory over No. 16 Notre Dame Saturday before 6,875 in the 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.

The victory provided an opening-weekend sweep for coach Bob Motzko’s Golden Gophers (5-3-0 overall, 2-0-0 Big Ten) of coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish (4-3-0, 0-2-0 Big Ten). The Gophers won Friday night’s opener 4-1.

Left wings Grant Silianoff and Solag Bakich scored goals for Notre Dame. Junior goaltender Ryan Bischel stopped 21 shots as Notre Dame outshot Minnesota 28-24. Grant Cruikshank and Jonny Sorenson scored the other goals for the Gophers who got 26 saves from goalie Jack LaFontaine.

Notre Dame twice rallied from 1-0 deficits against Minnesota, which led 1-0 after the first period on Cruikshank’s goal at 8:35. Silianoff tied it with 1.7 seconds remaining in the second period, knocking home a rebound of right wing Ryder Rolston’s shot off a drop pass by center Cam Burke.

The Gophers took a 2-1 lead at 2:27 of the third period on Sorenson’s unassisted goal. But Notre Dame answered that goal just 29 seconds later when Bakich scored off feeds from defenseman Zach Plucinski and junior right wing Max Ellis.

Notre Dame did kill off one Minnesota power-play opportunity and now has killed off all 27 opposition power plays in seven games this season. But the Irish continued to struggle on their own power play, going 0 for 3.

Notre Dame will play host to Holy Cross, a member of the Atlantic Hockey Association, Thursday and Friday nights on the Lefty Smith Rink in the Compton Family Ice Arena. Faceoffs are at 7:30 p.m.

MINNESOTA 3, NOTRE DAME 2

At 3M Arena at Mariucci, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Notre Dame 0-1-1—2

Minnesota 1-0-2—3

First Period—Scoring: 1. Minnesota, Grant Cruikshank 2 (Jackson Lacombe, Rhett Pitlick) EV 8:35. Penalties: Notre Dame 1-2, Minnesota 1-2.

Second Period—Scoring: 2. Notre Dame, Grant Silianoff 1 (Ryder Rolston, Cam Burke) EV 19:59. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 0-0 (1-2), Minnesota 2-4 (3-6).

Third Period—Scoring: 3. Minnesota, Jonny Sorenson 1 (unassisted) EV 2:27. 4. Notre Dame, Solag Bakich 2 (Zach Plucinski, Max Ellis) EV 2:56. 5. Minnesota, Bryce Brodzinski 6 (Blake McLaughlin, Brock Faber) EV 17:45. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 0-0 (1-2), Minnesota 0-0 (3-6).

Shots on goal: Notre Dame 28 (10-9-9), Minnesota 24 (8-7-9). Goalie saves: Notre Dame, Ryan Bischel 21 (7-7-7), Minnesota, Jack LaFontaine 26 (10-8-8).

Power-play opportunities: Notre Dame 0 of 3, Minnesota 0 of 1. Faceoffs won: Notre Dame 24 (6-10-8), Minnesota 22 (8-6-8). Blocked shots: Notre Dame 11 (4-5-2), Minnesota 12 (1-4-7).

Referees: Andrew Bruggeman and Jonathon Sitarski. Linesmen: Nicholas Bradshaw and Samuel Shikowsky. Attendance: 6,875 (10,000).

Records: Notre Dame 4-3-0 (0-2-0 Big Ten), Minnesota 5-3-0 (2-0-0 Big Ten).

BIG TEN STANDINGS

(Conference)

GP, W-L-T, Pts, Pts%, OW-OL, SW, GF-GA

Minnesota, 2, 2-0-0, 6, 1.000, 0-0, 0, 7-3

Ohio State, 2, 1-1-0, 3, .500, 0-0, 0, 6-3

Michigan, 2, 1-1-0, 3, .500, 0-0, 0, 5-4

Wisconsin, 2, 1-1-0, 3, .500, 0-0, 0, 4-5

Michigan State, 2, 1-1-0, 3, .500, 0-0, 0, 3-6

Notre Dame, 2, 0-2-0, 0, .000, 0-0, 0, 3-7

Penn State, 0, 0-0-0, 0, .000, 0-0, 0, 0-0

(Overall, W-L-T, .Pct, GF-GA)

Minnesota 5-3-0, .625, 28-22; Ohio State 4-2-0, .667, 21-9; Michigan 6-2-0, .750, 32-19; Wisconsin 3-5-0, .375, 14-25; Michigan State 4-3-1, .563, 17-18; Notre Dame 4-3-0, .571, 23-15; Penn State 6-1-0, .857, 30-15.

Thursday, Oct. 28 result

Michigan 3, Wisconsin 0

Friday, Oct. 29 results

Minnesota 4, Notre Dame 1

Michigan State 2, Ohio State 1

Wisconsin 4, Michigan 2

Saturday, Oct. 30 results

Minnesota 3, Notre Dame 2

Ohio State 5, Michigan State 1

Penn State 6, North Dakota 4

Thursday, Nov. 4 schedule

Holy Cross at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5 schedule

Holy Cross at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Penn State at Ohio State, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6 schedule

Penn State at Ohio State, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.