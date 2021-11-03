Hockey preview: All you need to know about Notre Dame-Holy Cross Thursday and Friday

By John Fineran

ND Insider

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3) vs. Holy Cross Crusaders (1-5-1)

When: Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Lefty Smith Rink in Compton Family Ice Arena (5,022), South Bend

TV: Thursday via NBCSN and Friday via NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, NBC Sports Chicago Plus and NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Radio: WZOP-FM (94.3) and UND.com

Tickets: Mobile single-game tickets and plans available through UND.com/BuyTickets. … Face masks must be worn in Compton except when eating and drinking.

More:Gophers complete sweep of Irish with 3-2 Saturday victory

More:Jackson’s goatee not only new look about No. 18 Irish hockey team

Rankings

Rankings: Notre Dame is tied for 19th in USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine (coaches) and No. 17 in USCHO.com (media) polls. … Holy Cross is unranked.

Recaps

Coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish opened Big Ten Hockey Conference play last weekend at Minnesota and were swept 4-1 and 3-2. ... Coach Bill Riga’s Crusaders, Atlantic Hockey Association members, are coming off 5-2 non-conference loss at No. 6 Quinnipiac Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Series

Irish are 4-1 in series which began in Worcester, Massachusetts, with Crusaders’ 9-6 victory on Jan. 7, 1985. … In games played in South Bend, Irish has 3-0 record which includes 5-3 victory in the first round of the Shillelagh Tournament at Compton Family Ice Arena Nov. 25, 2016.

Shavings

Junior right wing Max Ellis (3-5-8), junior center Trevor Janicke (4-2-6), junior left wing Solag Bakich (2-4-6) and senior center Cam Burke (3-4-5) lead Irish in scoring. … Grad Adam Karashik (0-4-4), senior Nick Leivermann and senior Spencer Stastney (0-3-3) anchor defense. … Goaltending duties have been shared by grad Matthew Galajda (1.76 goals-against average, .929 saves percentage, 3-1 record) and junior Ryan Bischel (2.28, .900, 1-2). … Irish are 28-for-28 in penalty-kill situations this season, tied for first in NCAA. … Riga is in his first season as head coach of the Crusaders, who started season 0-4-1 before winning 3-2 at Bentley in AHA game on Oct. 23. … Sophomore forward Tyler Ghirardosi (3-2-5), junior defenseman Nick Hale (1-4-5) and senior forward Ryan Leibold (1-4-5) lead Holy Cross in scoring. … Freshman Thomas Gale (3.07 goals-against average, .909 saves percentage, 1-2-0 record) and junior Matt Radomsky (3.27, .875, 0-2-1) have been primary goaltenders. … Junior forward Jackson MacNab (1-1-2) hails from Indianapolis, played four years at Culver Academy and transferred to Holy Cross after sophomore season (2018-19) at Notre Dame.

Quoting Jeff Jackson

“Holy Cross is a very tenacious, hard-working team. They’ll give us trouble. They gave Quinnipiac all it could handle last week.”

(Penalty kill) “Other guys have had the opportunity (after injuries to Jake Pivonka and Jesse Lansdell) to step in and they’ve really stepped up. We have three pairs that play regularly as forwards and two pair of defensemen who have worked well together, and the goaltender is a big part of it as well.”

(Goalies) “I changed the rotation last week and both guys (Galajda Friday, Bischel Saturday) did good but the other guy (Minnesota’s Jack LaFontaine) did better. We’ve got to get to the point where we’re outgoaltending the opponent. … I assume Matt will probably play (Thursday) night, and Friday will be determined after game (Thursday).”

— John Fineran, Tribune Correspondent

COLLEGE HOCKEY POLLS

NOV. 1, 2021

USA TODAY/USA HOCKEY MAGAZINE (COACHES)

1. St. Cloud State (NCHC) (6-2-0) (21 first-place votes) 495 points (1 Last Week); 2. Minnesota State (CCHA) (4-2-0) (9 firsts) 477 (2 LW); 3. Minnesota Duluth (NCHC) (5-1-0) (2 firsts) 432 (4 LW); 4. Michigan (Big Ten) (6-2-0) 415 (3 LW); 5. Minnesota (Big Ten) (5-3-0) (1 first) 346 (7 LW);

6. Quinnipiac (ECAC) (5-1-2) 332 (5 LW); 7. Omaha (NCHC) (7-1-0) 253 (9 LW); 8. Providence (Hockey East) (6-3-0) 221 (8 LW); 9. Harvard (ECAC) (2-0-0) (1 first) 204 (14 LW); 10. North Dakota (NCHC) (4-3-0) 197 (6 LW);

11. Western Michigan (NCHC) (5-1-0) 178 (11 LW); 12. Massachusetts (Hockey East) (4-2-0) 140 (10 LW); 13. Denver (NCHC) (4-2-0) 136 (12 LW); 14. Cornell (ECAC) (2-0-0) 63 (15 LW).15. Boston College (Hockey East) (4-3-1) 62 (13 LW);

Others receiving votes: Penn State (Big Ten) (6-1-0) 50, Michigan Tech (CCHA) (3-2-0) 21, UMass Lowell (Hockey East) (4-1-1) 18, Notre Dame (Big Ten) (4-3-0) 9, Northeastern (Hockey East) (5-3-0) 9, Lake Superior State (CCHA) (6-3-1) 7, Bemidji State (CCHA) (4-4-0) 6, Clarkson (ECAC) (4-2-1) 6, Arizona State (Independent) (6-4-0) 2, Bowling Green (CCHA) (3-1-2) 1.

USCHO.com (MEDIA)

1. St. Cloud State (NCHC) (6-2-0) (29 first-place votes) 976 points (1 Last Week); 2. Minnesota State (CCHA) (6-2-0) (16 firsts) 952 (3 LW); 3. Michigan (Big Ten) (6-2-0) 877 (2 LW); 4. Minnesota Duluth (NCHC) (5-1-0) (3 firsts) 875 (4 LW); 5. Minnesota (Big Ten) (5-3-0) (1 first) 771 (7 LW);

6. Quinnipiac (ECAC) (5-1-2) 750 (5 LW); 7. Providence (Hockey East) (6-3-0) 587 (8 LW); 8. North Dakota (NCHC) (4-3-0) 581 (6 LW); 9. Omaha (NCHC) (7-1-0) 576 (10 LW); 10. Western Michigan (NCHC) (5-1-0) 500 (13 LW);

11. Denver (NCHC) (4-2-0) 470 (11 LW); 12. Massachusetts (Hockey East) (4-2-0) 457 (12 LW); 13. Harvard (ECAC) (2-0-0) 445 (15 LW); 14. Boston College (Hockey East) (4-3-1) 398 (9 LW); 15. Cornell (ECAC) (2-0-0) 262 (16 LW);

16. Penn State (Big Ten) (6-1-0) 250 (RV LW); 17. Notre Dame (Big Ten) (4-3-0) 161 (14 LW); 18. Michigan Tech (CCHA) (3-2-0) 143 (18 LW); 19. UMass Lowell (Hockey East) (4-1-1) 116 (RV LW); 20. Bemidji State (CCHA) (4-4-0) 96 (17 LW);

Others receiving votes: Northeastern (Hockey East) (5-3-0) 74, Lake Superior State (CCHA) (6-3-1) 53, Clarkson (ECAC) (4-2-1) 44, Bowling Green (CCHA) (3-1-2) 18, Colgate (ECAC) (5-4-0) 15, RIT (Atlantic) (4-2-2) 15,Wisconsin (Big Ten) (3-5-0) 14, Arizona State (Independent) (6-4-0) 8, Ohio State (Big Ten) (4-2-0) 6, Connecticut (Hockey East) (4-3-0) 4, Boston University (Hockey East) (3-5-0) 2, Brown (ECAC) (1-0-0) 2,Michigan State (Big Ten) (4-3-1) 1, Canisius (Atlantic) (3-3-1) 1.

BIG TEN STANDINGS

(Conference)

GP, W-L-T, Pts, Pts%, OW-OL, SW, GF-GA

Minnesota, 2, 2-0-0, 6, 1.000, 0-0, 0, 7-3

Ohio State, 2, 1-1-0, 3, .500, 0-0, 0, 6-3

Michigan, 2, 1-1-0, 3, .500, 0-0, 0, 5-4

Wisconsin, 2, 1-1-0, 3, .500, 0-0, 0, 4-5

Michigan State, 2, 1-1-0, 3, .500, 0-0, 0, 3-6

Notre Dame, 2, 0-2-0, 0, .000, 0-0, 0, 3-7

Penn State, 0, 0-0-0, 0, .000, 0-0, 0, 0-0

(Overall, W-L-T, .Pct, GF-GA)

Minnesota 5-3-0, .625, 28-22; Ohio State 4-2-0, .667, 21-9; Michigan 6-2-0, .750, 32-19; Wisconsin 3-5-0, .375, 14-25; Michigan State 4-3-1, .563, 17-18; Notre Dame 4-3-0, .571, 23-15; Penn State 6-1-0, .857, 30-15.

Thursday, Nov. 4 schedule

Holy Cross at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5 schedule

Holy Cross at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Penn State at Ohio State, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6 schedule

Penn State at Ohio State, 5 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan State, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.