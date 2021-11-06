Three-goal outburst in second period lifts Notre Dame skaters past Holy Cross, 4-1

Tribune Staff Report

SOUTH BEND – No. 19/17 Notre Dame broke open a scoreless game with three goals late in the second period in a 4-1 non-conference hockey victory over Holy Cross Friday night before a crowd of 4,521 at the Lefty Smith Rink in the Compton Family Ice Arena.

After a scoreless period and a half, coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish (6-3) got goals from Solag Bakich (16:20), Jack Adams (18:27) and Max Ellis (19:19) that would eventually chase Holy Cross goaltender Thomas Gale.

Bakich also finished with an assist as nine skaters scored points for Notre Dame. Ellis’ goal was his team-leading fifth of the season, while Adams, a 6-foot-6 right wing transfer from Union and Providence, scored his first goal for Notre Dame.

Holy Cross coach Bill Riga replaced Gale with Erik Gordon in the third period, but Notre Dame made it 4-0 on Ryder Rolston’s goal at 13:27. Meanwhile, grad-transfer (from Cornell) goalie Matthew Galajda lost his bid for his second shutout of the season when Grayton Constable scored at 15:12.

Galajda raised his record since joining Notre Dame to 4-1 with 25 saves, 12 of them during a third period in which Holy Cross (1-7-1) outshot Notre Dame 13-7. The Irish, however, outshot the Crusaders for the game 33-26, including 18-5 in the second period.

“I thought we played hard, played fast both games,” Galajda said. “(We) wore them down in the offensive zone, and we took care of our defensive zone. All four lines are firing, and that’s good rolling into next weekend.”

Notre Dame, which won Thursday’s opening game 5-2, returns to the Smith Rink next Friday and Saturday for a Big Ten Conference series with Wisconsin. The Irish and Badgers face off Friday night at 7:30 and Saturday at 6.

NOTRE DAME 4, HOLY CROSS 1

At Lefty Smith Rink in Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend

Holy Cross 0-0-1—1

Notre Dame 0-3-1—4

First Period—Scoring: None. Penalties: Holy Cross 1-2, Notre Dame 1-2.

Second Period—Scoring: 1. Notre Dame, Solag Bakich 3 (Adam Karashik, Grant Silianoff) EV 16:20. 2. Notre Dame, Jack Adams 1 (Jake Boltmann, Justin Janicke) EV 18:27. 3. Notre Dame, Max Ellis 5 (Solag Bakich) EV 19:19. Penalties (total): Holy Cross 0-0 (1-2), Notre Dame 1-2 (2-4).

Third Period—Scoring: 4. Notre Dame, Ryder Rolston 2 (Cam Burke) EV 13:27. 5. Holy Cross, Grayson Constable 3 (Jack Ricketts, Ryan Leibold) EV 15:12. Penalties (total): Holy Cross 4-8 (5-10), Notre Dame 1-2 (3-6).

Shots on goal: Holy Cross 26 (8-5-13), Notre Dame 33 (8-18-7). Goalie saves: Holy Cross, Thomas Gale 23 (8-15-x) and Erik Gordon 6 (x-x-6); Notre Dame, Matthew Galajda 25 (8-5-12).

Power-play opportunities: Holy Cross 0 of 3, Notre Dame 0 of 5. Faceoffs won: Holy Cross 25 (5-8-12), Notre Dame 42 (14-15-13). Blocked shots: Holy Cross 17, Notre Dame 13.

Referees: Brett Sheva and Tony Czech. Linesmen: Mike Daltry and Johnathan Morrison. Attendance: 4,521 (5,022).

Records: Holy Cross 1-7-1, Notre Dame 6-3.

BIG TEN STANDINGS

(Conference)

Pts, GP, W-L-T, OW-OL, SW, GF-GA

Minnesota 7, 3, 2-1-0, 0-1, 0, 10-7

Michigan 6, 3, 2-1-0, 0-0, 0, 12-6

Ohio State 6, 3, 2-1-0, 0-0, 0, 11-5

Wisconsin 5, 3, 2-1-0, 1-0, 0, 8-8

Michigan State 3, 3, 1-2-0, 0-0, 0, 5-13

Penn State 0, 1, 0-1-0, 0-0, 0, 2-5

Notre Dame 0, 2, 0-2-0, 0-0, 0, 3-7

(Overall, W-L-T, .Pct, GF-GA)

Minnesota 5-4-0, .556, 31-26; Michigan 7-2-0, .778, 38-21; Ohio State 5-2-0, .714, 26-11; Wisconsin 4-5-0, .444, 18-28; Michigan State 4-4-1, .500, 19-25; Penn State 6-2-0, .750, 32-20; Notre Dame 6-3-0, .667, 32-18.

Thursday, Nov. 4 result

Notre Dame 5, Holy Cross 2

Friday, Nov. 5 schedule

Notre Dame 4, Holy Cross 1

Michigan 7, Michigan State 2

Wisconsin 4, Minnesota 3 (OT)

Ohio State 5, Penn State 2

Saturday, Nov. 6 schedule

Penn State at Ohio State, 5 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan State, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11 schedule

Ferris State at Michigan State, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Penn State, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12 schedule

Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Penn State, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13 schedule

Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Ferris State, 7 p.m.