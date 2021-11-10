Hockey preview: All you need to know about the Notre Dame-Wisconsin series this weekend

By John Fineran

ND Insider

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3-0, 0-2-0 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (4-6-0, 2-2-0 Big Ten)

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. EST

Where: Lefty Smith Rink in Compton Family Ice Arena (5,022), South Bend

TV: NBCSN Friday and NBC Sports Chicago Saturday with both available on NBC Sports App and NBCsports.com

Radio: WZOP-FM (94.3) and UND.com

Tickets: Mobile single-game tickets and plans available through UND.com/BuyTickets. … Face masks must be worn in Compton except when eating and drinking.

Rankings

Notre Dame No. 15 in both USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine (coaches) poll and USCHO.com (media) polls. … Wisconsin receiving votes in both polls.

Recaps

Coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish swept non-conference home series against Holy Cross, winning 5-2 Thursday and 4-1 Friday. … Coach Tony Granato’s Badgers split home Big Ten series against Minnesota, winning 4-3 in overtime Friday and losing 4-1 Saturday.

Rivalry

Wisconsin leads 46-25-9 in series which began with 3-0 victory by Notre Dame on Feb. 18, 1922 on the outdoor Badin Rink on campus. … Wisconsin is 19-12-5 in games played in South Bend. … Badgers were 3-0-1 against Irish in 2020-21 season, sweeping Notre Dame 2-0 and 5-3 last Nov. 13-14 in South Bend and then winning 4-2 before tying 5-5 at LaBahn Arena on Feb. 19-20. … Teams play Feb. 10-11 at Kohl Center in Madison.

Shavings

Irish, averaging 3.52 goals a game (13th nationally) and holding opposition to 1.98 goals (11th). … Junior right wing Max Ellis leads team in scoring with five goals and six assists for 11 points followed by junior center Solag Bakich (3-6-9) and junior right wing Trevor Janicke (4-3-7). … Freshman Jake Boltmann (1-5-6) and grad-transfer (Connecticut) Adams Karashik (0-5-5) lead defense. … Grad-transfer Matthew Galajda (5-1-0 record, 1.67 goals-against average, .932 saves percentage, one shutout) played both games against Holy Cross and splitting time with junior Ryan Bischel (1-2-0, 2.28 average, .900 saves percentage) in first seven games of season. … Notre Dame has killed off 33 of 34 opposition power plays. … But Irish have managed just three goals in 33 power plays. … Senior forward Brock Caulfield (3-2-5) and freshman defenseman Corson Ceulemans (1-4-5) lead Badgers in scoring. … Junior goalie Jared Moe (2-3-0, 2.08 average, .937 saves percentage, one shutout) was backup to Jack LaFontaine at Minnesota last two seasons before transferring to Wisconsin. … Jackson is 7-7-2 against Wisconsin as Notre Dame’s coach and also had a 5-3 victory over Badgers in 1992 to win first of two NCAA titles at Lake Superior State.

Quoting Jeff Jackson

(On Wisconsin) “All due respect to Minnesota, this may be the fastest team that we play so far this year. Then we come back with Michigan next week that will be another high-speed team. Wisconsin spreads the ice really well. You really have to do a good job not getting too spread out defensively. That’s what they try to get you to do. Record-wise they may be off to a tough start, but they’ve also knocked off Michigan and Minnesota.”

(Emergence of Boltmann) “Jake has taken a good step this year. We brought him in mid-season last year. I thought he did OK … It might have helped me. Right from the start in training camp he started showing progress, and now’s gotten confidence. He’s a good defender, he’s got a physical element to his game and he skates well.”

(Improvement of Ellis) “The biggest step he’s taken – and it’s happened over the past two years – he’s started to fill out his body a little bit. It’s given him more confidence to get into those tougher areas to score goals and make plays under pressure.”

— John Fineran, Tribune Correspondent

BIG TEN STANDINGS

(Conference)

Pts, GP, W-L-T, OW-OL, SW, GF-GA

Minnesota 10, 4, 3-1-0, 0-1, 0, 14-8

Michigan 9, 4, 3-1-0, 0-0, 0, 15-8

Ohio State 9, 4, 3-1-0, 0-0, 0, 15-6

Wisconsin 5, 4, 2-2-0, 1-0, 0, 9-12

Michigan State 3, 4, 1-3-0, 0-0, 0, 7-16

Notre Dame 0, 2, 0-2-0, 0-0, 0, 3-7

Penn State 0, 2, 0-2-0, 0-0, 0, 3-9

(Overall, W-L-T, .Pct, GF-GA)

Minnesota 6-4-0, .600, 35-27; Michigan 8-2-0, .800, 41-23; Ohio State 6-2-0, .750, 30-12; Wisconsin 4-6-0, .400, 19-32; Michigan State 4-5-1, .450, 21-28; Notre Dame 6-3-0, .667, 32-18; Penn State 6-3-0, .667, 33-24.

Thursday, Nov. 11 schedule

Ferris State at Michigan State, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Penn State, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12 schedule

Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Penn State, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13 schedule

Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Ferris State, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19 schedule

Notre Dame at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan State, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20 schedule

Notre Dame at Michigan, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan State, 8 p.m.