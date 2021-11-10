One game at a time: Notre Dame women’s basketball 2021-22 season profile

A running game-by-game breakdown of Notre Dame’s 2021-22 women’s basketball season:

Nov. 9 — Game 1

Notre Dame 105, Ohio 69

RECORD: 1-0 overall, 0-0 ACC

SOUTH BEND — The fans were finally back, Sam Brunelle demonstrated that she’s back, and Notre Dame players performed like a seamless, selfless bunch who had each other’s backs during Tuesday’s women’s college basketball season opener.

► GAME 1: Dodson, Brunelle pave way for Irish in season-opening win

On top of it all, Maya Dodson contributed in a manner that suggested she’s always been here.

With Dodson, the graduate transfer from Stanford, pumping in a career-high 25 points and blocking four shots during her official Irish debut, Notre Dame pulled away in the second half, shredding Ohio 105-69 at Purcell Pavilion.

Just a year ago, the visiting Irish lost 86-85 to virtually these same Bobcats in that opener.

Nov. 1 (Exhibition)

Notre Dame 104, Emporia State 46

At Purcell Pavilion, South Bend

Welcome to the Irish, Maya Dodson!

In her first game action in a Notre Dame uniform, the 6-foot-3 graduate transfer from Stanford wasted little time proving her worth against overmatched Emporia State (Wisconsin).

She scored a game-high 24 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked a game-high five shots before sitting out the fourth quarter.

“Running’s my game,” Dodson said of her Irish debut. “It’s always been my game since high school, and I’m starting to get back to that after the injuries. I think with more games, it’s going to be even (better). Right now, I’m just getting used to the pace of getting back into a game, but running’s what I want to do, and use my size and my athleticism.”

► Game story: Notre Dame women, Dodson dominant in exhibition win over Emporia State

Season preview

When Notre Dame conducted an open women’s basketball practice for its fans before the start of the season, the most notable thing missing compared to the last several years was that nobody was missing. A positive development from the previous couple seasons.

2021-22 ND WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE (Purcell Pavilion homes games in ALL CAPS; all times Eastern) NOVEMBER 1: EMPORIA STATE (exhibition), 7 p.m. 9: OHIO, 7 11: WESTERN ILLINOIS, 7 14: At Syracuse, noon 18: FORDHAM, 7 21: BRYANT, 5 26: Georgia, 4:30, (Daytona Beach Invitational) 27: Oregon State, 7, (Daytona Beach Invitational) DECEMBER 2: At Michigan State, 8 (ACC/Big Ten Challenge) 5: At Connecticut, noon 8: At Valparaiso, 7 12: PURDUE-FORT WAYNE, 2 19: PITTSBURGH, 2 22: At DePaul, TBA 30: At Virginia, 7 JANUARY 2: At Duke, 2 9: N.C. STATE, 2 13 At Wake Forest, 7 16: NORTH CAROLINA, 1 20: At Boston College, 8 23: At Pittsburgh, 2 27: SYRACUSE, 8 30: BOSTON COLLEGE, 2 FEBRUARY 3: VIRGINIA TECH, 8 6: At Florida State, 2 10: MIAMI, 8 13: At Louisville, 2 17: At Georgia Tech, 8 24: CLEMSON, 8 27: LOUISVILLE, TBA

Roster

No. | Player | Position | Height | Class | Hometown | High school

0 | Maya Dodson | Forward | 6-3 | Gr. | Alpharetta, GA | St. Francis/Stanford

1 | Dara Mabrey | Guard | 5-7 | Sr. | Belmar, N.J. | Manasquan/Virginia Tech

2 | Trinity Cha | Guard | 5-5 | So. | Irvine, Calif. | Crean Lutheran

5 | Olivia Miles | Guard | 5-10 | Fr. | Phillipsburg, N.J. | Blair Academy

10 Katlyn Gilbert | Guard | 5-10 | Sr. | Indianapolis | Heritage Christian

11 | Sonia Citron | Guard | 6-1 | Fr. | Scarsdale, N.Y. | The Ursuline School

12 | Abby Prohaska | Guard | 5-10 | Sr. | Liberty Township, Ohio | Lakota West

15 | Natalija Marshall | Forward | 6-5 | So. | Queens, N.Y. | Christ the King

21 | Anaya Peoples | Guard | 5-10 | Jr. | Danville, Ill. | Schlarman High

25 | Sarah Cernugel | Guard | 5-4 | So. | Westmont, lll. | Hinsdale Central

33 Sam Brunelle | Forward | 6-2 | Jr. | Ruckersville, Va. | William Monroe

34 | Maddy Westbeld | Forward | 6-3 | So. Kettering, Ohio | Fairmont