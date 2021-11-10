Notre Dame WBB player profile: Sonia Citron
ND Insider
11 | Sonia Citron
Guard | 6-foot-1 | Freshman | Hometown: Scarsale, N.Y. | High school: The Ursuline School
LAST GAME: Scored 15 points, playing in only 19 minutes, in exhibition win over
Emporia State. Shot 4-of-5 from the field, 6-of-7 free the free throw line, had six rebounds and an assist.
2021-22 SEASON STATS
OVERALL
Games | Minutes (Avg.) | FG-FGA(Pct.) | 3FG-FGA-(Pct.) | FT-FTA-(Pct.) | Rebounds(Avg.) | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points (Avg.)
xxxxxxx
GAMES
Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points
♦ | Nov. 1 | vs. Emporia State | 19 | 4-5 | 1-2 | 6-7 | 6 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 15
♦ Nov. 9 | vs. Ohio |