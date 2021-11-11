Notre Dame WBB player profile: Katlyn Gilbert

ND Insider

10 | Katlyn Gilbert

Guard | 5-foot-10 | Senior | Hometown: Indianapolis, Ind. | High school: Heritage Christian

LAST GAME: In 105-69 victory over Ohio, played 7 1/2 minutes, scoring two points at the free throw line.

2021-22 SEASON STATS

OVERALL

Games | Minutes (Avg.) | FG-FGA-(Pct.) | 3FG-FGA-(Pct.) | FT-FTA-(Pct.) | Rebounds(Avg.) | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points (Avg.)

1-0 | 7:26 | 0-0 (.000) | 0-0 (.000) | 2-2 (1.00) | 2 | 1 | 0 | 1 | 2

GAMES

Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ | Nov. 1 | vs. Emporia State | 14 | 1-2 | 0-0| 2-2 | 1 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 4

♦ Nov. 9 | vs. Ohio | 7:26 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 2-2 | 2 | 1 | 0 | 1 | 2

2020-21 SEASON

JUNIOR

Missed nine games due to a foot injury. Played in nine games with two starts, averaging 19.9 minutes. She averaged 3.8 points a contest with 2.3 rebounds. Totaled nine assists, eight steals and five blocked shots.

2019-20 SEASON

SOPHOMORE

Played in all 31 games, starting 29, and averaged 33.8 minutes. Averaged 13.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals a game.

2018-19 SEASON

FRESHMAN

Separated right shoulder in late November. Had surgery to repair the damage and earned a redshirt for the season. In first seven games, averaged 15.9 points.

GAMES

Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

