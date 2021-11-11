Notre Dame WBB player profile: Katlyn Gilbert

ND Insider
Notre Dame’s Katlyn Gilbert (10) drives down the court during the Notre Dame-Lewis University women's basketball exhibition game Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.

10 | Katlyn Gilbert

Guard | 5-foot-10 | Senior | Hometown: Indianapolis, Ind. | High school: Heritage Christian

Katlyn Gilbert

LAST GAME: In 105-69 victory over Ohio, played 7 1/2 minutes, scoring two points at the free throw line.

2021-22 SEASON STATS

OVERALL

Games | Minutes (Avg.) | FG-FGA-(Pct.) | 3FG-FGA-(Pct.) | FT-FTA-(Pct.) | Rebounds(Avg.) | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points (Avg.)

1-0 | 7:26 | 0-0 (.000) | 0-0 (.000) | 2-2 (1.00) | 2 | 1 | 0 | 1 | 2

GAMES

Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ | Nov. 1 | vs. Emporia State | 14 | 1-2 | 0-0| 2-2 | 1 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 4

♦ Nov. 9 | vs. Ohio | 7:26 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 2-2 | 2 | 1 | 0 | 1 | 2

2020-21 SEASON

JUNIOR

Missed nine games due to a foot injury. Played in nine games with two starts, averaging 19.9 minutes. She averaged 3.8 points a contest with 2.3 rebounds. Totaled nine assists, eight steals and five blocked shots.

2019-20 SEASON

SOPHOMORE

Played in all 31 games, starting 29, and averaged 33.8 minutes. Averaged 13.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals a game.

2018-19 SEASON

FRESHMAN

Separated right shoulder in late November. Had surgery to repair the damage and earned a redshirt for the season. In first seven games, averaged 15.9 points.

GAMES

Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ | Nov. 1 | vs. Emporia State | 14 | 1-2 | 0-0 | 2-2 | 1 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 4

♦ Nov. 9 | vs. Ohio | 

Notre Dame’s Katlyn Gilbert (10) tries to get the ball away from Florida State’s Sayawni Lassiter (3) during the Notre Dame vs. Florida State NCAA women's basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.