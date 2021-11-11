Notre Dame WBB player profile: Olivia Miles

ND Insider

5 | Olivia Miles

Guard | 5-foot-10 | Freshman | Hometown: Phillipsburg, N.J. | High school: Blair Academy

LAST GAME: In 105-69 victory over Ohio, started at the point guard position, dished out 11 assists to go with five points and three rebounds, playing just over 20 minutes.

2021-22 SEASON STATS

OVERALL

Games | Minutes (Avg.) | FG-FGA(Pct.) | 3FG-FGA-(Pct.) | FT-FTA-(Pct.) | Rebounds-(Avg.) | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points (Avg.)

1-1 | 20:33 (20.6) | 2-4 (.500) | 0-2 (.000) | 1-2 (.500) | 3 (3.0) | 11 | 0 | 0 | 5 (5.0)

2020-21 SEASON

Miles became Notre Dame's first-ever early enrolling freshman when she joined the team on January 26, 2021, three days before her 18th birthday. She an immediate impact, playing in the final six games and scoring in double figures in five of them. She averaged 9.3 points a contest, had 21 assists and seven steals.

GAMES

Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ | Nov. 1 | vs. Emporia State | 29 | 6-9 | 0-1 | 1-2 | 8 | 6 | 0 | 0 | 13

♦ Nov. 9 | vs. Ohio | 20:33 | 2-4 | 0-2 | 1-2 | 3 | 11 | 0 | 0 | 5