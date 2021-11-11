Notre Dame WBB player profile: Trinity Cha
ND Insider
2 | Trinity Cha
Guard | 5-foot-5 | Sophomore | Hometown: Irvine, Calif. | High school: Crean Lutheran
LAST GAME: Cha got in for just under two minutes in Notre Dame's 105-69 season opening victory over Ohio.
2021-22 SEASON STATS
OVERALL
Games | Minutes (Avg.) | FG-FGA(Pct.) | 3FG-FGA-(Pct.) | FT-FTA-(Pct.) | Rebounds(Avg.) | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points (Avg.)
1 | 1:51 | 0-0 (.000) | 0-0 (.000) | 0-0 (.000) | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0
Cha is a first-year walk-on for the Irish. In high school, she played point and shooting guard.
GAMES
Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points
♦ | Nov. 1 | vs. Emporia State | 2 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0
♦ Nov. 9 | vs. Ohio | 1:51 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0