Notre Dame WBB Player Profile: Maddy Westbeld

ND Insider
Notre Dame's Maddy Westbeld (34) during the Notre Dame women's basketball media day Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at the Rolfs Athletics Hall in South Bend.

34 | Maddy Westbeld

Forward | 6-foot-3 | Sophomore | Hometown: Kettering, Ohio | High school: Fairmont

Maddy Westbeld

LAST GAME: In Notre Dame's 105-69 season-opening win against Ohio, Westbeld scored 13 points 23 minutes with five rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal

2021-22 Game-by-game stats

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ Nov. 9 | vs. Ohio | 23 | 6-8 | 1-1 | 0-0 | 5 | 2 | 2 | 1 | 13

Notre Dame's Maddy Westbeld, center, gets pressure from Ohio's Gabby Burris (41) and Erica Johnson (4) during an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

2020-21 Season

FRESHMAN

Notre Dame’s Maddy Westbeld (34) looks for a shot in front of Miami (Ohio)’s Kelly McLaughlin Sunday.

Westbeld had a spectacular debut season and was selected as the ACC Rookie of the Year as well as being named First Team ALL-ACC. She played in all 20 games, averaging 15.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She scored a career-high 25 points against Wake Forest and eclipsed 20 points in a game six times.

Notre Dame’s Maddy Westbeld (34) drives against Michigan’s Naz Hillmon (0) during the Michigan at Notre Dame NCAA women's basketball game Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.