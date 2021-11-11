Notre Dame WBB Player Profile: Maddy Westbeld

ND Insider

34 | Maddy Westbeld

Forward | 6-foot-3 | Sophomore | Hometown: Kettering, Ohio | High school: Fairmont

LAST GAME: In Notre Dame's 105-69 season-opening win against Ohio, Westbeld scored 13 points 23 minutes with five rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal

2021-22 Game-by-game stats

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ Nov. 9 | vs. Ohio | 23 | 6-8 | 1-1 | 0-0 | 5 | 2 | 2 | 1 | 13

2020-21 Season

FRESHMAN

Westbeld had a spectacular debut season and was selected as the ACC Rookie of the Year as well as being named First Team ALL-ACC. She played in all 20 games, averaging 15.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She scored a career-high 25 points against Wake Forest and eclipsed 20 points in a game six times.