Notre Dame WBB Player Profile: Maya Dodson

0 | Maya Dodson

Forward | 6-foot-3 | graduate student | Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga. | High school: St. Francis

LAST GAME: The Stanford transfer, Dodson was the leader in Notre Dame's 105-69 season opener over Ohio. Scored 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from the line. She also had six rebounds and four blocked shots, playing 27 minutes.

2021-2022 SEASON STATS

OVERALL

Games | Minutes (Avg.) | FG-FGA(Pct.) | 3FG-FGA-(Pct.) | FT-FTA-(Pct.) | Rebounds-(Avg.) | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points (Avg.)

1-1 | 27:26 (27.4) | 11-16 (.688) | 0-0 (.000) | 3-4 (.750) | 6 | 1 | 4 | 1 | 25

2020-21 SEASON

SENIOR

Opted out of Stanford's season

2019-20 SEASON

JUNIOR

Missed first 24 games of the season with a left foot injury, then played the final nine, starting seven of them. She averaged 5.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks. Shot 52.6 percent from the field.

2018-19 SEASON

SOPHOMORE

Appeared in 26 games, starting 13 of them. Missed 10 games with left foot injury. Averages 7.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 20.6 minutes per game. Shot 49.1 percent from the field and 53.5 percent from the free throw line.

2017-18 SEASON

FRESHMAN

Appeared in 33 games, staring four. Averaged 3.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 11.3 minutes average playing time. Shot 49.5 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from the line.

GAMES

Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ | Nov. 1 | vs. Emporia State | 24 | 11-14 | 0-0 | 2-3 | 8 | 1 | 5 | 0 | 24

♦ Nov. 9 | vs. Ohio | 27:26 | 11-16 | 0-0 | 3-4 | 6 | 1 | 4 | 1 | 25