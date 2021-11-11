Notre Dame WBB player profile: Dara Mabrey

ND Insider

1 | Dara Mabrey

Guard | 5-foot-7 | Senior | Hometown: Belmar, N.J. | High school: Manasquan

LAST GAME: Started and played nearly 34 minutes in season-opening 105-69 victory over Ohio. Scored 12 points, including three 3-point buckets, and passed out six assists.

2021-22 SEASON STATS

OVERALL

Games | Minutes (Avg.) | FG-FGA(Pct.) | 3FG-FGA-(Pct.) | FT-FTA-(Pct.) | Rebounds(Avg.) | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points (Avg.)

1-1 | 33:43 (33.7) | 4-13 (.308) | 3-9 (.333) | 1-2 (.500) | 1 (1.0) | 6 | 0 | 1 | 12

2020-21 SEASON

JUNIOR

Started all 20 games, averaging 32.5 minutes a contest. She averaged 11.3 points a contest — hitting 20-of-52 — from 3-point land. She also totaled 63 assists (3.2 per game) and 14 steals.

2019-20 SEASON

SOPHOMORE

At Virginia Tech, started all 30 games, averaging 32.6 minutes a contest. Averaged 11.9 points a game and had 53 assists. Shot 84.5 percent from the free-throw line.

2018-19 SEASON

FRESHMAN

Started all 34 contests, averaging 28 minutes a game. Set a Virginia Tech program record with 80 made 3-pointers. Averaged 11.2 points a game and amassed 92 assists. Ranked third nationally in three-point field goal percentage at 46.2 percent.

GAMES

Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ | Nov. 1 | vs. Emporia State | 28| 4-8 | 4-6 | 0-0 | 4 | 10 | 0 | 1 | 12

♦ Nov. 9 | vs. Ohio | 33:43 | 4-13 | 3-9 | 1-2 | 1 (1.0) | 6 | 0 | 1 | 12