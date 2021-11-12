Notre Dame MBB player profile: Trey Wertz

2 | Trey Wertz

Guard | 6-foot-5 | 192 | Senior | Charlotte, N.C. | Providence Day School | Santa Clara

2021-22 Game-by-game stats

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

2020-21 Season

JUNIOR

A transfer from Santa Clara, activated on Dec. 16, 2020, when the NCAA passed an immediate transfer waiver for all players because of coronavirus. Played in 21 games, starting 14 and averaged 8.3 points a game and 2.7 rebounds. Shot .429 (33-of-77) from 3-point range. Totaled 39 assists and eight steals.

2019-20 Season

SOPHOMORE

Averaged 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in helping Santa Clara to a 20-13 overall record. Shot over 48 percent from the field a 40 percent from behind the arc. Had a season-high 31 points against Pacific on Jan. 18, 2020.

2018-19 Season

FRESHMAN

Appeared in 31 games with 29 starts. Averaged 12.2 points and 4.7 assists a game. Was a West Coast Conference all-freshman selection.