Notre Dame MBB player profile: Cormac Ryan

Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan (5) drives in next to Wake Forest's Carter Whitt (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 79-58. (Tribune Photo/Robert Franklin)

5 | Cormac Ryan

Guard | 6-foot-5 | 194 | Senior | New York, N.Y. | Milton Academy | Stanford

Cormac Ryan

LAST GAME

2021-22 Game-by-game stats

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ Nov. 13 | vs. Cal St. Northridge | 

2020-21 Season

JUNIOR

As a team captain, played in 25 games, starting 16. Averaged 9.9 points a contest and 4.4 rebounds. Totaled 63 assists, 26 steals and 9 blocked shots.

2019-2020 Season

SOPHOMORE

Sat out to fulfill NCAA transfer requirements

2018-19 Season

FRESHMAN

Appeared in 24 games at Stanford, starting 17. Finished with 8.7 scoring average while leading the Cardinal with 48 3-point goals. Pulled down 83 rebounds (3.5 per game) and had 48 assists. Reached double-digit scoring 10 times.

Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan (5) during men's basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.