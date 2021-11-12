Notre Dame MBB player profile: Cormac Ryan

ND Insider

5 | Cormac Ryan

Guard | 6-foot-5 | 194 | Senior | New York, N.Y. | Milton Academy | Stanford

2021-22 Game-by-game stats

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ Nov. 13 | vs. Cal St. Northridge |

2020-21 Season

JUNIOR

As a team captain, played in 25 games, starting 16. Averaged 9.9 points a contest and 4.4 rebounds. Totaled 63 assists, 26 steals and 9 blocked shots.

2019-2020 Season

SOPHOMORE

Sat out to fulfill NCAA transfer requirements

2018-19 Season

FRESHMAN

Appeared in 24 games at Stanford, starting 17. Finished with 8.7 scoring average while leading the Cardinal with 48 3-point goals. Pulled down 83 rebounds (3.5 per game) and had 48 assists. Reached double-digit scoring 10 times.