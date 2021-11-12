Notre Dame MBB player profile: Prentiss Hubb

ND Insider
Notre DameÕs Prentiss Hubb, center, gets pressure from Florida State's RaiQuan Gray (1) and Sardaar Calhoun (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 83-73. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

3 | Prentiss Hubb

Guard | 6-foot-3 | Senior | 176 | Upper Marlboro, Md. | Gonzaga (D.C.) College Prep

Prentiss Hubb

LAST GAME:

2021-22 Game-by-game stats

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ Nov. 13 | vs. Cal St. Northridge | 

► One game at a time: A journey through Notre Dame's 2021-22 men’s basketball season

► Preview: A big-picture look at the 2021-22 season for the Notre Dame men's basketball team

2020-21 Season

JUNIOR

Led team with 14.6 scoring average. Played in all 26 games, starting 25 of them. Averageg 3.2 rebounds a game and totaled team-leading 152 assists, had 19 steals and seven blocked shots. Shot 78 percent from free throw line and 34 percent from 3-point line with team-leading 65 3-pointers.

2019-20 Season

SOPHOMORE

Started all 32 games, scoring 12.1 points a contest. Had 77 rebounds, team-leading 162 assists and 31 steals.

2018-2019 Season

FRESHMAN

Played in all 33 games, starting 29. Scored 8.1 a contest, 3.1 rebounds, another team-leading 131 assists, with 32 steals and 12 blocked shots

Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) during men's basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.