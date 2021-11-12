Notre Dame MBB player profile: Prentiss Hubb

ND Insider

3 | Prentiss Hubb

Guard | 6-foot-3 | Senior | 176 | Upper Marlboro, Md. | Gonzaga (D.C.) College Prep

LAST GAME:

2021-22 Game-by-game stats

Date | Opponent | Minutes | FG-FGA | 3FG-FGA | FT-FTA | Rebounds | Assists | Blocks | Steals | Points

♦ Nov. 13 | vs. Cal St. Northridge |

► One game at a time: A journey through Notre Dame's 2021-22 men’s basketball season

► Preview: A big-picture look at the 2021-22 season for the Notre Dame men's basketball team

2020-21 Season

JUNIOR

Led team with 14.6 scoring average. Played in all 26 games, starting 25 of them. Averageg 3.2 rebounds a game and totaled team-leading 152 assists, had 19 steals and seven blocked shots. Shot 78 percent from free throw line and 34 percent from 3-point line with team-leading 65 3-pointers.

2019-20 Season

SOPHOMORE

Started all 32 games, scoring 12.1 points a contest. Had 77 rebounds, team-leading 162 assists and 31 steals.

2018-2019 Season

FRESHMAN

Played in all 33 games, starting 29. Scored 8.1 a contest, 3.1 rebounds, another team-leading 131 assists, with 32 steals and 12 blocked shots