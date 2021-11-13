Hockey: No. 15 Irish explode in final two periods for 5-1 victory over Wisconsin

ND Insider Report

SOUTH BEND — Max Ellis scored two goals and No. 15 Notre Dame outshot Wisconsin 39-14 over the final two periods Friday night for a 5-1 Big Ten Hockey Conference victory before 4,335 fans watching at the Lefty Smith Rink in the Compton Family Ice Arena.

Coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish (7-3-0 overall, 1-2-0 in the Big Ten) won for the third straight game as junior right wing Ellis increased his team-goal lead to seven with a pair of markers in the third period. Ellis and his teammates outshot Tony Granato’s Badgers (4-7-0, 2-3-0 Big Ten) in the final 20 minutes by a 22-4 margin and for the game 48-25.

Grad-transfer goaltender Matthew Galajda turned away 24 shots for his third straight victory, allowing only an unassisted power-play goal by Wisconsin’s Roman Ahcan at 2:35 of the first period that carried over into the intermission.

Senior defenseman Spencer Stastney had three assists — a career high — on second-period goals by Landon Slaggert (2:47), Jesse Lansdell (4:51) and Trevor Janicke (power play at 15:05). In addition to Stastney and Ellis, Landon Slaggert (1-1-2), Solag Bakich (0-2-2) and Ryder Rolston (0-2-2) also had two-point efforts among the nine Irish players who tallied points.

The three-goal Irish outburst in the second period came as Notre Dame outshot Wisconsin 17-10.

In the third period, Ellis added another power-play goal at 10:39 — the Irish were 2-for-5 with the man-advantage — before scoring into an empty net at 16:29 while the Irish were shorthanded and Granato had pulled goalie Jared Moe to get an extra attacker. Moe would return and finish with 43 saves.

The two teams combined for 16 penalties totaling 56 minutes. Six of the penalties totaling 36 minutes were assessed after the game ended to Badgers Ahcan (1-10) and Tyler Inamoto (3-14) and Notre Dame’s Rolston (2-12).

The two teams concluded the series Saturday night at 6.

NOTRE DAME 5, WISCONSIN 1

At Lefty Smith Rink in Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend

Wisconsin 1-0-0—1

Notre Dame 0-3-2—5

First Period—Scoring: 1. Wisconsin, Roman Ahcan 2 (unassisted) PP 2:35. Penalties: Wisconsin 1-2, Notre Dame 1-2.

Second Period—Scoring: 2. Notre Dame, Landon Slaggert 4 (Ryder Rolston, Spencer Stastney) EV 2:47. 3. Notre Dame, Jesse Lansdell 2 (Spencer Stastney, Zach Plucinski) EV 4:51. 4. Notre Dame, Trevor Janicke 5 (Landon Slaggert, Spencer Stastney) PP 15:05. Penalties (total): Wisconsin 3-6 (4-8), Notre Dame 1-2 (2-4).

Third Period—Scoring: 5. Notre Dame, Max Ellis 6 (Ryder Rolston, Solag Bakich) PP 10:39. 6. Notre Dame, Max Ellis 7 (Adam Karashik, Solag Bakich) SH/EN 16:29. Penalties (total): Wisconsin 6-28 (10-36), Notre Dame 4-16 (6-20).

Shots on goal: Wisconsin 25 (11-10-4), Notre Dame 48 (9-17-22). Goalie saves: Wisconsin, Jared Moe 43 (9-14-20), Notre Dame, Matthew Galajda 24 (10-10-4). Power-play opportunities: Wisconsin 1 of 3, Notre Dame 2 of 5. Faceoffs won: Wisconsin 31 (9-12-10), Notre Dame 30 (11-9-10). Blocked shots: Wisconsin 12, Notre Dame 14.

Referees: Cameron Lynch and Sean Fernandez. Linesmen: Mike Daltry and Justin Cornell. Attendance: 4,335 (5,022).