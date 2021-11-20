Hockey: No. 15 Irish overcome 2-0 deficit behind Bischel to beat No. 1 Michigan in OT

NDI Report

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Sophomore right wing Ryder Rolston scored two goals, the last one on the power play at 3:36 in overtime, and junior goalie Ryan Bischel continued his mastery of Michigan at Yost Ice Arena as No. 15 Notre Dame stunned the top-ranked Wolverines 3-2 Friday night.

Defenseman Nick Leivermann and right wing Max Ellis had assists on Rolston’s game-winner which came after Michigan’s Garrett Van Wyhe received a 10-minute penalty for hitting from behind and a game misconduct at 3:12. Leivermann and Grant Silianoff each had two assists on the night.

The victory for the fifth straight for Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish (9-3 overall, 3-2-0 Big Ten) this season and their sixth in a row at Yost, including a pair of victories by Bischel (3-2 and 2-1) in November 2020. Bischel started in place of grad-transfer goalie Matthew Galajda, who was unavailable along with forward Justin Janicke.

Mel Pearson’s Wolverines (10-3-0, 5-2-0 Big Ten) came into the game averaging a nation’s best 4.33 goals a game and scored the first two goals — an even-strength tally by Brendan Brisson at 16:00 of the second period and a power-play goal by Matty Beniers at 4:44 of the third period.

But freshman Hunter Strand started the comeback with a goal 38 seconds after Beniers’ tally. Silianoff and Leivermann got assists on the goal. Then Rolston tied the game at 2-2 at 13:44 with help from Silianoff and Cam Burke.

“Our guys had no quit,” Jackson said. “I thought we played well for the first 40 minutes. When they got that late goal (in the second period) and the power-play goal, we had a little dip on the bench but not for long. Hunter’s line scoring that first goal was huge for us. We got some momentum and started playing better. Hats off to our guys. Beating Michigan at Michigan is not an easy thing to do.”

The Irish outshot the Wolverines 39-30 in the game. Bischel turned away 14 shots in the first period, nine more in the second period and five in the third but was not tested in overtime. Sophomore goalie Erik Portillo made 36 saves, 25 total in the second and third period.

“Ryan can play — there’s never been any doubt in my mind,” Jackson said. “With Matty going down, we needed Ryan to step up and play big for us, and he did. He hasn’t played the last couple of weeks, and he looked at this as an opportunity to step up and he did. That’s what you hope guys will do, and we’ll need more from him tomorrow (Saturday).”

The Irish and Wolverines conclude their two-game series late Saturday night.

No. 15 NOTRE DAME 3, No. 1 MICHIGAN 2 (OT)

Red Berenson Rink at Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Notre Dame 0 | 0 | 2 | 1 — 3

Michigan 0 | 1 | 1 | 0 — 2

First Period—Scoring: None. Penalties: Notre Dame 0-0, Michigan 0-0.

Second Period—Scoring: 1. Michigan, Brendan Brisson 9 (Matty Beniers, Dylan Duke) EV 16:00. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 0-0 (0-0), Michigan 2-4 (2-4).

Third Period—Scoring: 2. Michigan, Matty Beniers 10 (Brendan Brisson, Owen Power) PP 4:44. 3. Notre Dame, Hunter Strand 4 (Grant Silianoff, Nick Leivermann) EV 5:22. 4. Notre Dame, Ryder Rolston 3 (Grant Silianoff, Cam Burke) EV 13:44. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 1-2 (1-2), Michigan 0-0 (0-0).

Overtime—Scoring: 5. Notre Dame, Ryder Rolston 4 (Nick Leivermann, Max Ellis) PP 3:36. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 0-0 (1-2), Michigan 2-20 (4-24).

Shots on goal: Notre Dame 39 (9-12-15-3), Michigan 30 (14-10-6-0). Goalie saves: Notre Dame, Ryan Bischel 28 (14-9-5-0), Michigan, Erik Portillo 36 (9-12-13-2).

Power-play opportunities: Notre Dame 1 of 3, Michigan 1 of 1. Faceoffs won: Notre Dame 27 (6-12-8-1), Michigan 26 (7-6-11-2). Blocked shots: Notre Dame 17, Michigan 11.

Referees: Jonathan Sitarski and Brian Aaron. Linesmen: Jake Davis and Nick Huff. Attendance: 5,800 (6,637).