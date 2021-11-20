Hockey: Ellis completes first hat trick in OT as No. 15 Irish complete sweep at No. 1 Michigan

NDI Report

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Junior right wing Max Ellis picked a great evening to score his first collegiate hat trick and junior goalie Ryan Bischel came up big for the second straight night Saturday for the No. 15 Notre Dame hockey team against top-ranked Michigan.

Ellis, who grew up 17 miles away in nearby Canton, scored the game-winner at 3:29 of overtime and Bischel’s 37 saves against the nation’s most prolific offense provided Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish a 5-4 Big Ten Conference overtime victory over Mel Pearson’s Wolverines before 5,800 fans at the Red Berenson Rink in the Yost Ice Arena.

The victory, coming on the heels of Friday’s 3-2 overtime victory by the Irish, was the sixth straight for Jackson’s Irish — and the seventh straight victory by Notre Dame at the Yost Ice Arena, the last four coming with Bischel between the pipes. The Irish improved to 10-3 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play to pick up two points and close their point deficit on the league-leading Wolverines to just seven points but with two league games in hand.

Next up for Notre Dame is Friday's 5 p.m. non-conference game at the Lefty Smith Rink in the Compton Family Ice Arena against Boston College.

For the second straight night, Notre Dame battled back from a 2-0 deficit, this time in the first period. Friday night, the Irish were down 2-0 in the third period when freshman Hunter Strand started the comeback and Ryder Rolston ended it with two goals, the last at 3:36 of the overtime period on the power play.

Saturday night, Graham Slaggert and Jesse Lansdell tied the game and then Ellis followed with the first of his three goals. The first gave Notre Dame a 3-2 lead in the second period, the second on the power play put the Irish ahead 4-3 late in the second period. The last one, Ellis’ 10th of the young season, was the final dagger against goaltender Erik Portillo, who finished with 16 saves.

Bischel, who was getting his second straight start with grad-transfer Matthew Galajda unavailable, made 28 of his 37 saves in the second and third periods. Notre Dame also helped its own cause by killing off six Michigan power-play opportunities.

For Michigan, Thomas Bordeleau had a three-point night with two goals and an assist while Mackie Samoskevich had three assists. Michael Pastujov and Nick Blankenburg scored the other goals for Michigan, which fell to 10-4 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten play.

Each team had an early power play but neither scored and the Irish had an early 4-1 edge in shots midway through the first period. The Wolverines outshot the Irish 7-1 the rest of the way and went up 2-0 on goals by Pastujov (12:12) and Bordeleau (15:35).

But 26 seconds after the second Michigan goal, Slaggert cut the Michigan lead in half when he beat Portillo from low in the faceoff circle with assists from defenseman Jake Boltmann and right wing Trevor Janicke.

The Irish tied it at 1:29 of the second period when Chase Blackmun’s slapshot from the right point was directed by Solag Bakich to Lansdell, who beat Portillo to tie the game. The Irish then took a 3-2 lead when Ellis took advantage of a poor clearing effort by Portillo and scored into an empty net at 4:37.

The Irish then killed off two Michigan power plays, including a 5-on-3 advantage of 57 seconds with Bischel stopping Beniers and later Mackie Samoskevich. But Michigan tied it 3-3 at 9:48 when Blankenburg scored his fourth goal of the season off feeds from Dylan Duke and defenseman Owen Power.

Near the end of the period, the Irish took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play lasting 1:38 to eventually take a 4-3 lead on Ellis’ second goal of the period at 19:02. One of the penalties against Michigan was a five-minute major call against defenseman Steve Holtz for hitting Landon Slaggert from behind at 17:16.

Notre Dame had to kill off two more Michigan power plays, including a 5-on-3 opportunity of 30 seconds in the third period. But Bischel was up to the task with saves against Brendan Brisson and Duke. But Bordeleau’s second goal of the game at 13:29 of the third period sent the game into overtime.

No. 15 NOTRE DAME 5, No. 1 MICHIGAN 4

Red Berenson Rink at Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Notre Dame 1 | 3 | 0 | 1 — 5

Michigan 2 | 1 | 1 | 0 — 4

First Period—Scoring: 1. Michigan, Michael Pastujov 3 (Mackie Samoskevich, Thomas Bordeleau) EV 12:12. 2. Michigan, Thomas Bordeleau 4 (Mackie Samoskevich, Michael Pastujov) EV 15:35. 3. Notre Dame, Graham Slaggert 5 (Jake Boltmann, Trevor Janicke) EV 16:01. Penalties: Notre Dame 1-2, Michigan 1-2.

Second Period—Scoring: 4. Notre Dame, Jesse Lansdell 3 (Solag Bakich, Chase Blackmun) EV 1:29. 5. Notre Dame, Max Ellis 8 (unassisted) EV 4:37. 6. Michigan, Nate Blankenburg 4 (Dylan Duke, Owen Power) EV 9:48. 7. Notre Dame, Max Ellis 9 (Nick Leivermann, Ryder Rolston) PP 19:02. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 3-6 (4-8), Michigan 4-19 (5-21).

Third Period—Scoring: 8. Michigan, Thomas Bordeleau 5 (Mackie Samoskevich, Kent Johnson) EV 13:29. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 2-4 (6-12), Michigan 0-0 (5-21).

Overtime—Scoring: 9. Notre Dame, Max Ellis 10 (Adam Karashik, Cam Burke) EV (3x3) 3:29. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 0-0 (6-12), Michigan 0-0 (5-21).

Shots on goal: Notre Dame 21 (5-11-3-2), Michigan 41 (8-13-17-3). Goalie saves: Notre Dame, Ryan Bischel 37 (6-12-16-3), Michigan, Erik Portillo 16 (4-8-3-1).

Power-play opportunities: Notre Dame 1 of 4, Michigan 0 of 6. Faceoffs won: Notre Dame 20 (4-11-5-0), Michigan 33 (12-10-10-1). Blocked shots: Notre Dame 16 (3-5-7-1), Michigan 11 (5-5-0-1).

Referees: Jonathan Sitarski and Brian Aaron. Linesmen: Jake Davis and Nick Huff. Attendance: 5,800 (6,637).