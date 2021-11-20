Women's basketball: Notre Dame vs. Bryant

ND Insider

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WHO: Bryant (0-4) vs. Notre Dame (4-0).

WHEN: Sunday, 5 p.m.

WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149), Notre Dame.

TICKETS: Available.

WATCH: ACCNX (subscription required).

LISTEN: WQLQ (99.9 FM).

► One game at a time: A journey through Notre Dame's 2021-22 women’s basketball season

ABOUT BRYANT: The Bulldogs are coming off a 100-60 loss Friday at Michigan State (4-0). … Bryant, which joined Division I in 2008, will face the Irish for the first time ever. … Junior guard Alana Perkins is averaging 14.5 points and is 17-of-39 on 3-pointers for 43.6%. Brooke Bjelko, a 6-3 grad student center who has made 55 straight starts, is at 11.0 points and 6.8 rebounds after averaging 15.9 and 9.1 last winter to earn All-Northeast Conference first-team honors. Junior Nicole Gallagher is at 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds; 6-3 sophomore post Mariona Planes Fortuny 6.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks; and sophomore Megan Bodizony 6.7 points. … The Bulldogs went 7-14 last season, 5-12 in the NEC, and were voted by conference coaches to place seventh in the 10-team league this season. They are shooting 38.6% from the field while allowing 49.1, and are averaging 26.5 turnovers to opponents’ 18.3 … Mary Burke (422-445) is in her 31st season at Bryant, in Smithfield, R.I., placing her fifth among the nation’s longest tenured active DI coaches at one school.

ABOUT ND: The Irish have won each of their first four games by at least 15 points for the fourth time in program history, all those occasions coming since 2012 and the most recent coming in the 2018-19 national runner-up season. ... Leading Notre Dame are Maddy Westbeld (16.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 57% from the field), Dara Mabrey (14.3 ppg, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals, 10-of-27 on 3s for 37%), Maya Dodson (12.8 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.3 blocks), Sam Brunelle (10.5 ppg in 17.5 minutes), Sonia Citron (9.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg) and Olivia Miles (9.0 ppg, 6.8 apg) … ND is dominating the opposition in a variety of categories, including 83.5-57.8 in average scoring, 49.0-32.5 in rebounding and 55.3 to 36.0% in adjusted field goal percentage. … After Sunday’s fifth game in 13 days, the Irish get a bit of time off in front of their stiff back-to-back Daytona Beach Invitational assignments on Thanksgiving weekend. They’ll face No. 27 Georgia at 4:30 p.m. Friday, then follow up against No. 15 Oregon State at 7 p.m. Saturday.

QUOTING: “It comes from all of us believing in ourselves and in one another. … It’s a mirror of what we put in in the offseason individually, and then put in together as a unit, and I can’t wait to see what this team does the rest of the season.” — Dara Mabrey, senior guard, on ND’s 4-0 start.

— By Anthony Anderson