No. 8 Notre Dame skaters’ game Friday postponed because of Boston College COVID-19 issues

ND Insider

SOUTH BEND – Because of COVID-19 protocols within the Boston College hockey program, the Eagles have been forced to postpone the next two games on their schedule, the first the annual hockey battle with Notre Dame that was scheduled for Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. on the Lefty Smith Rink in the Compton Family Ice Arena.

According to postings by both Notre Dame and Boston College on their athletic websites, the schools are working to reschedule the game at a later date. In addition to its game at Notre Dame, Boston College also has postponed its home game on Tuesday, Nov. 30 against Harvard.

“Due to COVID-19 protocols and out of an abundance of caution,” the statement on the BC website bceagles.com read, “the Boston College men’s hockey program has postponed its games (with Notre Dame and Harvard).”

The game was the only one scheduled this week for coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish, who have climbed to No. 8 in the USCHO.com media poll after a pair of overtime victories (3-2 Friday and 5-4 Saturday) at then No. 1 Michigan that extended the winning streak of Notre Dame (10-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten for 10 points) to six games.

Notre Dame will return to action Friday-Saturday, Dec. 3-4 when it plays host to No. 17 Ohio State.