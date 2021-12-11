Women's basketball: Notre Dame vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Anthony Anderson

Tribune Correspondent

WHO: Purdue Fort Wayne (4-5) vs. No. 22 Notre Dame (8-2).

Purdue Fort Wayne (4-5) vs. No. 22 Notre Dame (8-2). WHEN : Sunday, 2:02 p.m.

: Sunday, 2:02 p.m. WHERE : Purcell Pavilion (9,149), Notre Dame.

: Purcell Pavilion (9,149), Notre Dame. TICKETS : Available.

: Available. WATCH : ACCNX (subscription required).

: ACCNX (subscription required). LISTEN: WQLQ (99.9 FM).

ABOUT PFW: Sisters and former LaPorte High stars Riley Ott and Ryin Ott are among the Mastodons’ regulars. Riley, a 5-5 junior guard, is averaging 9.3 points and team-leading or co-leading figures of 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals. She’s 6-of-15 on 3-pointers. Ryin, a 5-10 freshman, is at 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7-of-17 on 3s. … Others for PFW include sophomore guard Amellia Bromenschenkel, who had 12 points, nine rebounds and no turnovers in her first appearance of the season Thursday, a 68-51 loss at Southeast Missouri; junior swing Shayla Sellers (10.4 points per game, 6.3 rebounds); sophomore guard Aubrey Stupp (7.4 points, 1.3 steals); and 6-2 freshman forward Jazzlyn Linbo (7.0 rebounds in 21.0 minutes over her last four games). … The Mastodons are actually just 2-5 on the court with five straight losses. They’ve picked up forfeit wins over Wright State and IUPUI under the Horizon League’s policy of awarding those when an opponent cannot play a scheduled game for COVID-related reasons. … PFW is the former IPFW, until Indiana University’s alliance with the campus ended in 2017. … The Mastodons are 0-4 all-time against Notre Dame, the last meeting a 96-60 Irish home victory in December 2009.

ABOUT ND: The Irish will induct Muffet McGraw into their Ring of Honor before the game, with ceremonies set for 1:30 p.m. McGraw went 848-252 at ND with a pair of national titles over 33 seasons. ... A 73-56 winner Wednesday at Valparaiso, Notre Dame will be facing a second consecutive in-state opponent for the first time in 11 years to the day, and will be meeting at least two in-state foes at any point in the same regular season since 2011-12. … Overall, the Irish have won 26 straight games, including two in postseason, against their in-state brethren, their last such loss 54-51 versus visiting IU in December 2006. … Notre Dame stat leaders include sophomore forward Maddy Westbeld (14.3 points, 7.0 rebounds), freshman swing Sonia Citron (12.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals), senior guard Dara Mabrey (11.6 points, 3.3 assists, 24-of-58 on 3s for 41.4%), point guard Olivia Miles (a nation-pacing 7.7 assists per game along with 11.7 points and 7.0 rebounds after recording the second-ever triple-double by an Irish freshman on Wednesday) and grad-student forward Maya Dodson (9.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 blocks).

— By Anthony Anderson