H.S. schedules: Week of Dec. 26, 2021
BOYS BASKETBALL
Monday, Dec. 27
LaPorte County Classic
Westville at Michigan City, 8
Tuesday, Dec. 28
East Noble Tournament
Prairie Heights vs. East Noble, 11 a.m.
Glenn vs. Heritage, 12:45
Consolation, 6
Championship, 8
Lakeland Christian Tournament
North Judson vs. Lakeland Christian, 10 a.m.
Bethany Christian vs. Granger Christian, 11:30 a.m.
Clinton Christian vs. Lakeland Christian, 1
Granger Christian vs. Covenant Christian, 2:30
North Judson vs. Clinton Christian, 4
Covenant Christian vs. Bethany Christian, 5:30
LaPorte County Classic
New Prairie vs. Westville, 5
Noblesville Tournament
Lawrence Central vs. Norwell, 11 a.m.
Columbus North vs. Crown Point, 12:45
Northridge vs. Chesterton, 2:30
Indianapolis Roncalli vs. Noblesville, 4:15
Loster Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 6
Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7:45
Richmond Tournament
Greensburg vs. Seton Catholic, 9 a.m.
Indianapolis Home School vs. Bloomington South, 9 a.m.
Victory College Prep vs. Richmond, 11 a.m.
Lawrenceburg vs. Central Christian, 11 a.m.
Greensburg vs. Miami Valley, Ohio, 1
Indianapolis Home School vs. NorthWood, 1
Victory College Prep vs. Purdue Poly Englewood, 3
Lawrenceburg vs. F.W. Northrop, 3
Seton Catholic vs. Miami Valley Ohio, 5
Bloomington South vs. NorthWood, 5
Purdue Poly Englewood vs. Richmond, 7
Central Christian vs. F.W. Northrop, 7
Warsaw Classic
Pendleton Heights vs. Warsaw, 11 a.m.
F.W. Dwenger vs. SB Washington, 11 a.m.
Pendleton Heights vs. F.W. Dwenger, 6
SB Washington vs. Warsaw, 8
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Andrean vs. Marian, 6:30
Boone Grove-Hebron Tournament
Tri-County vs. Hebron, 12
SB Career Academy vs. Boone Grove, 12
Illiana Christian vs. Winamac, 1:30
Marquette Catholic vs. River Forest, 1:30
Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 6
Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 6
Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30
Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30
Kokomo Tournament
Warren Central vs. Guerin Catholic, 10 a.m.
SB Adams vs. Brownsburg, 12
Valparaiso vs. SB Riley, 6
University vs. Kokomo, 8
Lakeland Christian Tournament
Pool B 3rd place vs. Pool A 3rd place, 1
Pool B 2nd place vs. Pool A 2nd place, 4
Pool B 1st place vs. Pool A 1st place, 7
LaPorte County Classic
New Prairie at Michigan City, 8
Noblesville Tournament
Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 11 a.m.
Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 12:45
Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 2:30
Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:15
Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6
Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:45
Richmond Tournament
Pool B 3rd place vs. Pool A 3rd place, 8:30 a.m.
Pool D 4rd place vs. Pool C 3rd place, 10 a.m.
Pool B 2nd place vs. Pool A 2nd place, 11:30 a.m.
Pool D 2nd place vs. Pool C 2nd place, 1
Pool B 1st place vs. Pool A 1st place, 11:30 a.m.
Pool D 1st place vs. Pool C 1st place, 1
Semifinal games, 2:30
Seventh place game, 5
Fifth place game, 6
Third place game, 6:30
Championship, 8
Warsaw Classic
Pendleton Heights vs. SB Washington 6
F.W. Dwenger vs. Warsaw, 8
Thursday, Dec. 30
Boone Grove-Hebron Tournament
Loser Game 5, vs. Loser Game 6, 2
Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4
Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6
Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8
Kokomo Tournament
Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10 a.m.
Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 12
Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 10 a.m.
Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 12
Seventh place game, 4
Fifth place game, 4
Third place game, 6
Championship, 8
Plymouth Tournament
West Central vs. Plymouth, 10:30 a.m.
Knox vs. Jimtown, 12:15
Consolation game, 6:15
Championship game, 8
Twin Lakes Classic
Logansport vs. Twin Lakes, 10 a.m.
LaPorte vs. SB Saint Joseph, 11:45 a.m.
Logansport vs. SB Saint Joseph, 3
LaPorte vs. Twin Lakes, 4:45
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Penn at Valparaiso, 7:30
Fremont Tournament
Sturgis (Mich.) vs. Jimtown, 2:30
F.W. North vs. Fremont, 5:30
Lakeland Christian Tournament
Hamilton vs. Granger Christian, 10 a.m.
Clinton Christian vs. Lakeland Christian, 11:30 a.m.
Granger Christian vs. Covenant Christian, 1
Purdue Poly South Bend vs. Lakeland Christian, 2:30
Covenant Christian vs. Hamilton, 4
Clinton Christian vs. Purdue Poly Englewood, 5:30
LaPorte Tournament
Highland vs. LaPorte, 10 a.m.
East Chicago Central vs. SB Riley, 12
Consolation, 3
Championship, 5
LaPorte County Tournament
New Prairie vs. Westville, 6:30
Marquette Catholic vs. Michigan City, 8
Portage Tournament
Munster vs. Portage, 10 a.m.
McCutcheon vs. SB Adams, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis Cathedral vs. Lake Central, 11:30 a.m.
Winamac vs. Marian, 11:30 a.m.
McCutcheon vs. Portage, 2:30
SB Adams vs. Munster, 4
Lake Central vs. Winamac, 4
Marian vs. Indianapolis Cathedral, 4
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Fremont Tournament
Consolation, 4
Championship, 5:30
Hall of Fame Tournament
Westfield vs. Franklin, 11 a.m.
Washington vs. SB Washington, 12:30
Consolation, 6
Championship, 7:30
Lakeland Christian Tournament
Fifth place game, 11:30 a.m.
Third place game, 2:30
Championship, 5:30
LaPorte County Tournament
Consolation, 5
Championship, 6:30
Northridge Tournament
Knox vs. Northridge, 10 a.m.
SB Saint Joseph vs. Andrean, 10 a.m.
Rushville vs. NorthWood, 11:30 a.m.
F.W. Dwenger vs. Merrillville, 11:30 a.m.
Andrean vs. Northridge, 2:30
Knox vs. SB Saint Joseph, 2:30
NorthWood vs. F.W. Dwenger, 4
Merrillville vs. Rushville, 4
Portage Tournament
SB Adams vs. Portage, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis Cathedral vs. Winamac, 10 a.m.
Lake Central vs. Marian, 11:30 a.m.
Munster vs. McCutcheon, 11:30 a.m.
Seventh place game, 2:30
Fifth place game, 4
Third place game, 2:30
Championship, 4
Thursday, Dec. 30
Penn at Carmel, 1:30
Goshen Tournament
Mishawaka vs. DeKalb, 11 a.m.
East Noble vs. Goshen, 11 a.m.
Consolation, 2:30
Championship, 2:30
Northridge Tournament
SB Saint Joseph vs. Northridge, 10 a.m.
Knox vs. Andrean, 10 a.m.
F.W. Dwenger vs. Rushville, 11:30 a.m.
NorthWood vs. Merrillville, 11:30 a.m.
Seventh place game, 2:30
Fifth place game, 2:30
Third place game, 4:30
Championship, 4:30
Wawasee Classic
Huntington North vs. Wawasee, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Norwell, 11:30 a.m.
Consolation, 6
Championship, 7:30
West Noble Classic
Concord vs. West Noble, 10 a.m.
Tippecanoe Valley vs. Lakeland, 11:45 a.m.
Concord vs. Lakeland, 1:30
Tippecanoe Valley vs. West Noble, 3
Saturday, Jan. 1
SB Saint Joseph at Gary West, 1
WRESTLING
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Riley, Penn at Mishawaka Al Smith Invitational, 9 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Riley, Penn at Mishawaka Al Smith Invitational, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 1
Washington at Griffith, 9 a.m.
SWIMMING
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Riley at Munster, 2
MICHIGAN
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Bridgman at Cassopolis, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Dowagiac at Defiance Tri-State Border War, TBA
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Buchanan at Olivet Invitational, 9 a.m.