H.S. schedules: Week of Dec. 26, 2021

ND Insider

BOYS BASKETBALL 

Monday, Dec. 27 

LaPorte County Classic 

Westville at Michigan City, 8 

Tuesday, Dec. 28 

East Noble Tournament 

Prairie Heights vs. East Noble, 11 a.m. 

Glenn vs. Heritage, 12:45 

Consolation, 6 

Championship, 8 

Lakeland Christian Tournament 

North Judson vs. Lakeland Christian, 10 a.m. 

Bethany Christian vs. Granger Christian, 11:30 a.m. 

Clinton Christian vs. Lakeland Christian, 1  

Granger Christian vs. Covenant Christian, 2:30 

North Judson vs. Clinton Christian, 4 

Covenant Christian vs. Bethany Christian, 5:30 

LaPorte County Classic 

New Prairie vs. Westville, 5 

Noblesville Tournament 

Lawrence Central vs. Norwell, 11 a.m. 

Columbus North vs. Crown Point, 12:45 

Northridge vs. Chesterton, 2:30 

Indianapolis Roncalli vs. Noblesville, 4:15 

Loster Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 6 

Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7:45 

Richmond Tournament 

Greensburg vs. Seton Catholic, 9 a.m. 

Indianapolis Home School vs. Bloomington South, 9 a.m. 

Victory College Prep vs. Richmond, 11 a.m. 

Lawrenceburg vs. Central Christian, 11 a.m. 

Greensburg vs. Miami Valley, Ohio, 1  

Indianapolis Home School vs. NorthWood, 1 

Victory College Prep vs. Purdue Poly Englewood, 3 

Lawrenceburg vs. F.W. Northrop, 3 

Seton Catholic vs. Miami Valley Ohio, 5 

Bloomington South vs. NorthWood, 5 

Purdue Poly Englewood vs. Richmond, 7 

Central Christian vs. F.W. Northrop, 7 

Warsaw Classic 

Pendleton Heights vs. Warsaw, 11 a.m. 

F.W. Dwenger vs. SB Washington, 11 a.m. 

Pendleton Heights vs. F.W. Dwenger, 6 

SB Washington vs. Warsaw, 8 

Wednesday, Dec. 29 

Andrean vs. Marian, 6:30 

Boone Grove-Hebron Tournament 

Tri-County vs. Hebron, 12 

SB Career Academy vs. Boone Grove, 12 

Illiana Christian vs. Winamac, 1:30 

Marquette Catholic vs. River Forest, 1:30 

Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 6 

Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 6 

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 

Kokomo Tournament 

Warren Central vs. Guerin Catholic, 10 a.m. 

SB Adams vs. Brownsburg, 12 

Valparaiso vs. SB Riley, 6 

University vs. Kokomo, 8 

Lakeland Christian Tournament 

Pool B 3rd place vs. Pool A 3rd place, 1 

Pool B 2nd place vs. Pool A 2nd place, 4 

Pool B 1st place vs. Pool A 1st place, 7 

LaPorte County Classic 

New Prairie at Michigan City, 8 

Noblesville Tournament 

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 11 a.m. 

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 12:45 

Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 2:30 

Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:15 

Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 

Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:45 

Richmond Tournament 

Pool B 3rd place vs. Pool A 3rd place, 8:30 a.m. 

Pool D 4rd place vs. Pool C 3rd place, 10 a.m. 

Pool B 2nd place vs. Pool A 2nd place, 11:30 a.m. 

Pool D 2nd place vs. Pool C 2nd place, 1 

Pool B 1st place vs. Pool A 1st place, 11:30 a.m. 

Pool D 1st place vs. Pool C 1st place, 1 

Semifinal games, 2:30 

Seventh place game, 5 

Fifth place game, 6 

Third place game, 6:30 

Championship, 8 

Warsaw Classic 

Pendleton Heights vs. SB Washington 6 

F.W. Dwenger vs. Warsaw, 8 

Thursday, Dec. 30 

Boone Grove-Hebron Tournament 

Loser Game 5, vs. Loser Game 6, 2 

Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4 

Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 

Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 

Kokomo Tournament 

Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10 a.m. 

Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 12 

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 10 a.m. 

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 12 

Seventh place game, 4 

Fifth place game, 4 

Third place game, 6 

Championship, 8 

Plymouth Tournament 

West Central vs. Plymouth, 10:30 a.m. 

Knox vs. Jimtown, 12:15 

Consolation game, 6:15 

Championship game, 8 

Twin Lakes Classic 

Logansport vs. Twin Lakes, 10 a.m. 

LaPorte vs. SB Saint Joseph, 11:45 a.m. 

Logansport vs. SB Saint Joseph, 3 

LaPorte vs. Twin Lakes, 4:45 

GIRLS BASKETBALL 

Tuesday, Dec. 28 

Penn at Valparaiso, 7:30 

Fremont Tournament 

Sturgis (Mich.) vs. Jimtown, 2:30 

F.W. North vs. Fremont, 5:30 

Lakeland Christian Tournament 

Hamilton vs. Granger Christian, 10 a.m. 

Clinton Christian vs. Lakeland Christian, 11:30 a.m. 

Granger Christian vs. Covenant Christian, 1 

Purdue Poly South Bend vs. Lakeland Christian, 2:30 

Covenant Christian vs. Hamilton, 4 

Clinton Christian vs. Purdue Poly Englewood, 5:30 

LaPorte Tournament 

Highland vs. LaPorte, 10 a.m. 

East Chicago Central vs. SB  Riley, 12 

Consolation, 3 

Championship, 5 

LaPorte County Tournament 

New Prairie vs. Westville, 6:30 

Marquette Catholic vs. Michigan City, 8 

Portage Tournament 

Munster vs. Portage, 10 a.m. 

McCutcheon vs. SB Adams, 10 a.m. 

Indianapolis Cathedral vs. Lake Central, 11:30 a.m. 

Winamac vs. Marian, 11:30 a.m. 

McCutcheon vs. Portage, 2:30 

SB Adams vs. Munster, 4 

Lake Central vs. Winamac, 4 

Marian vs. Indianapolis Cathedral, 4 

Wednesday, Dec. 29 

Fremont Tournament 

Consolation, 4 

Championship, 5:30 

Hall of Fame Tournament 

Westfield vs. Franklin, 11 a.m. 

Washington vs. SB Washington, 12:30 

Consolation, 6 

Championship, 7:30 

Lakeland Christian Tournament 

Fifth place game, 11:30 a.m. 

Third place game, 2:30 

Championship, 5:30 

LaPorte County Tournament 

Consolation, 5 

Championship, 6:30 

Northridge Tournament 

Knox vs. Northridge, 10 a.m. 

SB Saint Joseph vs. Andrean, 10 a.m. 

Rushville vs. NorthWood, 11:30 a.m. 

F.W. Dwenger vs. Merrillville, 11:30 a.m. 

Andrean vs. Northridge, 2:30 

Knox vs. SB Saint Joseph, 2:30 

NorthWood vs. F.W. Dwenger, 4 

Merrillville vs. Rushville, 4 

Portage Tournament 

SB Adams vs. Portage, 10 a.m. 

Indianapolis Cathedral vs. Winamac, 10 a.m. 

Lake Central vs. Marian, 11:30 a.m. 

Munster vs. McCutcheon, 11:30 a.m. 

Seventh place game, 2:30 

Fifth place game, 4 

Third place game, 2:30 

Championship, 4 

Thursday, Dec. 30 

Penn at Carmel, 1:30  

Goshen Tournament 

Mishawaka vs. DeKalb, 11 a.m. 

East Noble vs. Goshen, 11 a.m. 

Consolation, 2:30 

Championship, 2:30 

Northridge Tournament 

SB Saint Joseph vs. Northridge, 10 a.m. 

Knox vs. Andrean, 10 a.m. 

F.W. Dwenger vs. Rushville, 11:30 a.m. 

NorthWood vs. Merrillville, 11:30 a.m. 

Seventh place game, 2:30 

Fifth place game, 2:30 

Third place game, 4:30 

Championship, 4:30 

Wawasee Classic 

Huntington North vs. Wawasee, 10 a.m. 

Plymouth vs. Norwell, 11:30 a.m. 

Consolation, 6 

Championship, 7:30 

West Noble Classic 

Concord vs. West Noble, 10 a.m. 

Tippecanoe Valley vs. Lakeland, 11:45 a.m. 

Concord vs. Lakeland, 1:30  

Tippecanoe Valley vs. West Noble, 3 

Saturday, Jan. 1 

SB Saint Joseph at Gary West, 1 

WRESTLING 

Wednesday, Dec. 29 

Riley, Penn at Mishawaka Al Smith Invitational, 9 a.m. 

Thursday, Dec. 30 

Riley, Penn at Mishawaka Al Smith Invitational, 9 a.m. 

Saturday, Jan. 1 

Washington at Griffith, 9 a.m. 

SWIMMING 

Tuesday, Dec. 28 

Riley at Munster, 2 

MICHIGAN 

BOYS BASKETBALL 

Tuesday, Dec. 28 

Bridgman at Cassopolis, 7:30 p.m. 

WRESTLING 

Tuesday, Dec. 28 

Dowagiac at Defiance Tri-State Border War, TBA 

Wednesday, Dec. 29 

Buchanan at Olivet Invitational, 9 a.m. 