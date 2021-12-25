H.S. schedules: Week of Dec. 26, 2021

ND Insider

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday, Dec. 27

LaPorte County Classic

Westville at Michigan City, 8

Tuesday, Dec. 28

East Noble Tournament

Prairie Heights vs. East Noble, 11 a.m.

Glenn vs. Heritage, 12:45

Consolation, 6

Championship, 8

Lakeland Christian Tournament

North Judson vs. Lakeland Christian, 10 a.m.

Bethany Christian vs. Granger Christian, 11:30 a.m.

Clinton Christian vs. Lakeland Christian, 1

Granger Christian vs. Covenant Christian, 2:30

North Judson vs. Clinton Christian, 4

Covenant Christian vs. Bethany Christian, 5:30

LaPorte County Classic

New Prairie vs. Westville, 5

Noblesville Tournament

Lawrence Central vs. Norwell, 11 a.m.

Columbus North vs. Crown Point, 12:45

Northridge vs. Chesterton, 2:30

Indianapolis Roncalli vs. Noblesville, 4:15

Loster Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 6

Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7:45

Richmond Tournament

Greensburg vs. Seton Catholic, 9 a.m.

Indianapolis Home School vs. Bloomington South, 9 a.m.

Victory College Prep vs. Richmond, 11 a.m.

Lawrenceburg vs. Central Christian, 11 a.m.

Greensburg vs. Miami Valley, Ohio, 1

Indianapolis Home School vs. NorthWood, 1

Victory College Prep vs. Purdue Poly Englewood, 3

Lawrenceburg vs. F.W. Northrop, 3

Seton Catholic vs. Miami Valley Ohio, 5

Bloomington South vs. NorthWood, 5

Purdue Poly Englewood vs. Richmond, 7

Central Christian vs. F.W. Northrop, 7

Warsaw Classic

Pendleton Heights vs. Warsaw, 11 a.m.

F.W. Dwenger vs. SB Washington, 11 a.m.

Pendleton Heights vs. F.W. Dwenger, 6

SB Washington vs. Warsaw, 8

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Andrean vs. Marian, 6:30

Boone Grove-Hebron Tournament

Tri-County vs. Hebron, 12

SB Career Academy vs. Boone Grove, 12

Illiana Christian vs. Winamac, 1:30

Marquette Catholic vs. River Forest, 1:30

Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 6

Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 6

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30

Kokomo Tournament

Warren Central vs. Guerin Catholic, 10 a.m.

SB Adams vs. Brownsburg, 12

Valparaiso vs. SB Riley, 6

University vs. Kokomo, 8

Lakeland Christian Tournament

Pool B 3rd place vs. Pool A 3rd place, 1

Pool B 2nd place vs. Pool A 2nd place, 4

Pool B 1st place vs. Pool A 1st place, 7

LaPorte County Classic

New Prairie at Michigan City, 8

Noblesville Tournament

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 11 a.m.

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 12:45

Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 2:30

Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:15

Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6

Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:45

Richmond Tournament

Pool B 3rd place vs. Pool A 3rd place, 8:30 a.m.

Pool D 4rd place vs. Pool C 3rd place, 10 a.m.

Pool B 2nd place vs. Pool A 2nd place, 11:30 a.m.

Pool D 2nd place vs. Pool C 2nd place, 1

Pool B 1st place vs. Pool A 1st place, 11:30 a.m.

Pool D 1st place vs. Pool C 1st place, 1

Semifinal games, 2:30

Seventh place game, 5

Fifth place game, 6

Third place game, 6:30

Championship, 8

Warsaw Classic

Pendleton Heights vs. SB Washington 6

F.W. Dwenger vs. Warsaw, 8

Thursday, Dec. 30

Boone Grove-Hebron Tournament

Loser Game 5, vs. Loser Game 6, 2

Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4

Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6

Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8

Kokomo Tournament

Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10 a.m.

Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 12

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 10 a.m.

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 12

Seventh place game, 4

Fifth place game, 4

Third place game, 6

Championship, 8

Plymouth Tournament

West Central vs. Plymouth, 10:30 a.m.

Knox vs. Jimtown, 12:15

Consolation game, 6:15

Championship game, 8

Twin Lakes Classic

Logansport vs. Twin Lakes, 10 a.m.

LaPorte vs. SB Saint Joseph, 11:45 a.m.

Logansport vs. SB Saint Joseph, 3

LaPorte vs. Twin Lakes, 4:45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Penn at Valparaiso, 7:30

Fremont Tournament

Sturgis (Mich.) vs. Jimtown, 2:30

F.W. North vs. Fremont, 5:30

Lakeland Christian Tournament

Hamilton vs. Granger Christian, 10 a.m.

Clinton Christian vs. Lakeland Christian, 11:30 a.m.

Granger Christian vs. Covenant Christian, 1

Purdue Poly South Bend vs. Lakeland Christian, 2:30

Covenant Christian vs. Hamilton, 4

Clinton Christian vs. Purdue Poly Englewood, 5:30

LaPorte Tournament

Highland vs. LaPorte, 10 a.m.

East Chicago Central vs. SB Riley, 12

Consolation, 3

Championship, 5

LaPorte County Tournament

New Prairie vs. Westville, 6:30

Marquette Catholic vs. Michigan City, 8

Portage Tournament

Munster vs. Portage, 10 a.m.

McCutcheon vs. SB Adams, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis Cathedral vs. Lake Central, 11:30 a.m.

Winamac vs. Marian, 11:30 a.m.

McCutcheon vs. Portage, 2:30

SB Adams vs. Munster, 4

Lake Central vs. Winamac, 4

Marian vs. Indianapolis Cathedral, 4

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Fremont Tournament

Consolation, 4

Championship, 5:30

Hall of Fame Tournament

Westfield vs. Franklin, 11 a.m.

Washington vs. SB Washington, 12:30

Consolation, 6

Championship, 7:30

Lakeland Christian Tournament

Fifth place game, 11:30 a.m.

Third place game, 2:30

Championship, 5:30

LaPorte County Tournament

Consolation, 5

Championship, 6:30

Northridge Tournament

Knox vs. Northridge, 10 a.m.

SB Saint Joseph vs. Andrean, 10 a.m.

Rushville vs. NorthWood, 11:30 a.m.

F.W. Dwenger vs. Merrillville, 11:30 a.m.

Andrean vs. Northridge, 2:30

Knox vs. SB Saint Joseph, 2:30

NorthWood vs. F.W. Dwenger, 4

Merrillville vs. Rushville, 4

Portage Tournament

SB Adams vs. Portage, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis Cathedral vs. Winamac, 10 a.m.

Lake Central vs. Marian, 11:30 a.m.

Munster vs. McCutcheon, 11:30 a.m.

Seventh place game, 2:30

Fifth place game, 4

Third place game, 2:30

Championship, 4

Thursday, Dec. 30

Penn at Carmel, 1:30

Goshen Tournament

Mishawaka vs. DeKalb, 11 a.m.

East Noble vs. Goshen, 11 a.m.

Consolation, 2:30

Championship, 2:30

Northridge Tournament

SB Saint Joseph vs. Northridge, 10 a.m.

Knox vs. Andrean, 10 a.m.

F.W. Dwenger vs. Rushville, 11:30 a.m.

NorthWood vs. Merrillville, 11:30 a.m.

Seventh place game, 2:30

Fifth place game, 2:30

Third place game, 4:30

Championship, 4:30

Wawasee Classic

Huntington North vs. Wawasee, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Norwell, 11:30 a.m.

Consolation, 6

Championship, 7:30

West Noble Classic

Concord vs. West Noble, 10 a.m.

Tippecanoe Valley vs. Lakeland, 11:45 a.m.

Concord vs. Lakeland, 1:30

Tippecanoe Valley vs. West Noble, 3

Saturday, Jan. 1

SB Saint Joseph at Gary West, 1

WRESTLING

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Riley, Penn at Mishawaka Al Smith Invitational, 9 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Riley, Penn at Mishawaka Al Smith Invitational, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Washington at Griffith, 9 a.m.

SWIMMING

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Riley at Munster, 2

MICHIGAN

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Bridgman at Cassopolis, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Dowagiac at Defiance Tri-State Border War, TBA

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Buchanan at Olivet Invitational, 9 a.m.