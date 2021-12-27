ND hockey: Slaggert goal gives Team USA 3-2 victory in World Juniors

Notre Dame sophomore forward Landon Slaggert’s second-period goal proved to be the game-winner as Team USA opened defense of its gold medal with a 3-2 victory over Slovakia Sunday in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Hockey Championship at Red Deer, Alberta.

The goal by Slaggert, an alternate captain on his second straight Team USA team, came at 12:42 of the second period and put Team USA up 3-0. It came after power-play goals in the first period by forwards Matthew Knies of Minnesota (13:35) and Mackie Samoskevich of Michigan (15:18).

Team USA, which had a 42-25 shot advantage, then survived a third-period rally as Martin Chromiak scored twice for Slovakia, the last goal with 2:33 remaining in regulation. Goalie Drew Commesso, who plays for Boston University, made 23 saves for Team USA.

Team USA, a member of Group B with Slovakia, Switzerland, Sweden and Russia, plays Switzerland Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET.