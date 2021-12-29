Women's basketball: Notre Dame vs. Virginia is postponed

Tribune Staff Report

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that the Notre Dame at Virginia women’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30, has been postponed due to COVID precautions in the Cavaliers program.

Both teams are working with the ACC to reschedule the contest. Meanwhile, Virginia is adhering to the outlined COVID protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Notre Dame’s contest at Duke for Jan. 2 remains intact.

The Irish were to visit Charlottesville for the first time since their shockingly lopsided 90-60 loss to a 7-12 Cavalier club on Jan. 26, 2020. That contest remains ND’s widest margin of defeat against an unranked opponent in nearly 33 years, and it came after the Irish had downed the Cavs eight straight times since January 2014.

The Cavaliers were to be playing for the first time in 11 days after seeing last week’s game at Texas Southern canceled due to a health-related pause by TSU.

After last week's 28-point performance against DePaul, Notre Dame's Maya Dodson is the reigning ACC Player of the Week.