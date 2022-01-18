Hockey: What to know about Notre Dame vs. Boston College

John Fineran
Tribune Correspondent

Who: Notre Dame Fighting Irish (16-7-0) vs. Boston College Eagles (10-8-3)

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Lefty Smith Rink in Compton Family Ice Arena (5,022), South Bend

TV/Streaming: Peacock

Radio: WZOC-FM (94.3) and UND.com

Tickets: Mobile single-game tickets and plans available through UND.com/BuyTickets. … Face masks must be worn in Compton except when eating and drinking.

► More hockey:No. 15 Ohio State’s Dobeš and Preston shut down No. 13 Irish, 4-1

Rankings: Notre Dame No. 13 in USCHO.com (media) and No. 14 in USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine (coaches) polls. … Boston College is receiving votes in USCHO.com poll.

Recaps: Notre Dame split two-game Big Ten Conference series at No. 15 Ohio State, winning 3-2 in overtime Friday and losing 4-1 Saturday. … Boston College was swept by New Hampshire in home-and-home Hockey East Association series, losing 3-2 Friday on road and 5-2 Saturday at home.

Rivalry: Boston College holds a 23-20-3 edge in the series which began with a 7-3 Eagles victory at McHugh Forum in Chestnut Hill on Dec. 20, 1969. … Eagles have a two-game winning streak after victories in the 2019-20 season at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill (4-0 Dec. 6) and at Smith/Compton (6-1 Dec. 8). … Notre Dame’s last victory was 4-0 at Smith/Compton on Dec. 31, 2018. … Teams met in 2008 NCAA championship game at Pepsi Center in Denver and Boston College prevailed 4-1. 

Notre Dame's Ryder Rolston (12) celebrates with Graham Slaggert (18) during the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State NCAA hockey game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at the Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend.

Coaches: Jerry York of Boston College (1,118-672-126) and Jeff Jackson of Notre Dame (546-278-92) stand 1-2 among active coaches in victories. … A Boston College graduate, York is in his 50th season as a head college coach and a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame. … He became a head coach in 1972-73 at Clarkson before moving to Bowling Green in 1979-80 and then returning to his alma mater for the 1994-95 season where he is 651-337-92. … York has coached teams to five NCAA titles – one at Bowling Green (1984) and four at Boston College (2001, 2008, 2010, 2012). … Jackson, who has a pair of degrees from Michigan State, is in his 23rd season as a head coach at Lake Superior State (where his teams won NCAA titles in 1992 and 1994) and Notre Dame. … In 17 seasons at Notre Dame starting with the 2005-06 season, Jackson’s teams are 364-226-66 with four trips to the Frozen Four and 2008 and 2018 runner-up finishes.

Scouting Fighting Irish: Notre Dame saw a four-game winning streak ended by 4-1 loss Saturday at Ohio State and are fourth in the Big Ten Conference with 24 points, five behind league-leader Michigan. … Notre Dame’s only goal Saturday was shorthanded tally by senior center Cam Burke (8-8-16), his second of the season tying him with junior right wing Max Ellis (14-10-24) for the national lead. … Sophomore left wing Landon Slaggert (7-8-15) had goal and two assists in Friday victory, setting up defenseman Spencer Stastney (4-10-14) with game-winner in overtime. … Sophomore right wing Ryder Rolston (6-12-18) and senior defenseman Nick Leivermann (6-11-17) trail Ellis in scoring. … Grad-transfer Matthew Galajda (9-3 record, 1.92 goals-against average, .926 saves percentage, two shutouts) and junior Ryan Bischel (7-4 record, 2.05 goals-against average, .923 saves percentage, one shutout) have split the goaltending duties. … NCAA team statistics (out of 59 teams): Scoring offense, 3.35 goals per game (16th); scoring defense, 2.09 goals per game (7th); scoring margin, 1.26 goals per game (9th); faceoff-win percentage, 0.527 (705-634) (11th); power-play percentage, 0.178 (13 of 73) (37th); power-play goals, 13 (35th); penalty-kill percentage, 0.920 (81 of 88) (2nd); shorthanded goals, 5 (2nd); penalty minutes per game, 10.70 (35th).

► More hockey:Stastney’s OT goal lifts No. 13 Irish past No. 15 Buckeyes, 3-2

Scouting Eagles: This is the 100th season of Boston College men’s hockey program. … Eagles are tied for fourth in the Hockey East Association with Providence and Boston University with 19 points (12 behind league-leader UMass Lowell) and enter game on three-game losing streak. … Two Eagles will participate in the Winter Olympics for Team USA – senior center Marc McLaughlin (16-6-22) and junior defenseman Drew Helleson (2-15-17). … Senior center Jack McBain (13-11-24), the team’s leading scorer, has missed last three games with an injury. … Senior Eric Dop (7-6-3 record, 2.82 goals-against average, .896 saves percentage) and sophomore Henry Wilder (3-2-0 record, 2.36 goals-against average, .912 saves percentage) have shared the goaltending chores. … NCAA team statistics (out of 59 teams): Scoring offense, 3.52 goals per game (9th); scoring defense, 2.86 goals per game (30th); scoring margin, 0.67 goals per game (18th); faceoff-win percentage, 0.491 (636-658) (35th); power-play percentage, 0.222 (12 of 54) (16th); power-play goals, 12 (40th); penalty-kill percentage, 0.800 (47 of 59) (34th); shorthanded goals, 3 (9th); penalty minutes per game, 9.62 (46th).

– John Fineran, Tribune Correspondent