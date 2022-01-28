Hockey: Notre Dame to host Minnesota this weekend. Here's what you need to know

By John Fineran

ND Insider

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Who: Notre Dame Fighting Irish (17-7-0 overall, 9-5-0 Big Ten for 24 points) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-10-0 overall, 9-5-0 Big Ten for 27 points)

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. EST

Where: Lefty Smith Rink in Compton Family Ice Arena (5,022), South Bend

TV/Streaming: Peacock

Radio: WZOC-FM (94.3) and UND.com

Tickets: Available through UND.com/BuyTickets. … Face masks must be worn in Compton.

► More:Rolston’s hat trick, Galajda’s 40 saves key 8-2 victory by No. 14 Irish over Eagles

Rankings: Notre Dame No. 11 in USCHO.com (media) poll and No. 12 in USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine (coaches) poll. … Minnesota is ranked No. 10 in both polls. … In latest NCAA Tournament Pairwise Comparison Ratings, Minnesota is No. 11 and Notre Dame No. 12.

Recaps: Coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish were idle last weekend after beating Boston College 8-2 on Jan. 19 in South Bend. … Coach Bob Motzko’s Golden Gophers split two-game Big Ten home series with No. 4 Michigan, winning 2-1 in overtime Friday and losing 4-1 Saturday.

Rivalry: Minnesota leads series 37-24-5 after sweeping Notre Dame 4-1 and 3-2 Oct. 29-30 in Minneapolis. … Gophers have won four straight games against Fighting Irish starting with a pair of 3-0 shutouts by Jack LaFontaine when they visited South Bend last Feb. 12-13.

Scouting Notre Dame

Since Jan. 1, Notre Dame is 5-2 overall, 3-1 in Big Ten. … Sophomore right wing Ryder Rolston (9-12-21) was named the Big Ten Third Star of the Week after his hat trick against Boston College. … Notre Dame has 12 players in double figures scoring led by junior right wing Max Ellis (14-10-14), Rolston, senior defensemen Nick Leivermann (6-12-18) and Spencer Stastney (5-12-17) and sophomore left wing Landon Slaggert (7-10-17). … Senior center Cam Burke and junior right wing Trevor Janicke each have eight goals. … Goaltenders are grad Matthew Galajda (10-3-0, 1.93 goals-against average, two shutouts, .929 saves percentage) and junior Ryan Bischel (7-4-0, 2.05 goals-against average, one shutout, .923 saves percentage) are among 28 goalies nominated for the Mike Richter Goaltender of the Year Award won by Notre Dame’s Cale Morris in 2018. … Galajda, whose next start will be the 100th of his career, was a Richter Award finalist in 1918 and 1920 at Cornell. … Senior captain Graham Slaggert (7-6-13) is one of 11 nominees for the Hockey Humanitarian Award. … NCAA team statistics (out of 59 teams): Scoring offense, 3.54 goals per game (10th); scoring defense, 2.08 goals per game (8th); scoring margin, 1.46 goals per game (7th); faceoff-win percentage, 0.526 (739-666) (12th); power-play percentage, 0.205 (16 of 78) (20th); power-play goals scored, 16 (28th); penalty-kill percentage, 0.925 (86 of 93) (1st); shorthanded goals scored, 5 (4th); penalty minutes per game, 11.08 (30th).

Scouting Minnesota

Three members of the current Minnesota team will be on Team USA at Beijing Winter Olympics beginning Feb. 9. … Junior co-captain and center Ben Meyers (10-15-25) and freshman left wing Matthew Knies (9-14-23) will be joined by sophomore defenseman Brock Faber (2-9-11). … Former Gopher (2008-11) Aaron Ness, a defenseman for the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League, also is on Team USA. … Meyers and Knies and freshman right wing Chaz Lucius (8-7-15) make up Minnesota’s top line. … The second line is led by senior Grant Cruikshank (3-4-7), senior Blake McLaughlin (7-15-22) and senior right wing Sammy Walker (8-8-16). … Faber is joined on blueline by juniors Jackson LaCombe (1-11-12) and Ryan Johnson (2-10-12). … Since grad goalie Jack LaFontaine signed an NHL contract after the Gophers swept Michigan State on the road Jan. 7-8, Motzko has turned to junior Justen Close (2-2 record, 2.24 goals-against average, .897 saves percentage). … NCAA team statistics (out of 59 teams): Scoring offense, 3.33 goals by game (15th); scoring defense, 2.58 goals per game (22nd); scoring margin, 0.75 goals per game (17th); faceoff-win percentage, 0.512 (700-668) (18th); power-play percentage, 0.192 (15 of 78) (30th); power-play goals scored, 15 (34th); penalty-kill percentage, 0.836 (56 of 67) (24th); shorthanded goals scored, 1 (35th); penalty minutes per game, 8.88 (50th).

— John Fineran, Tribune Correspondent