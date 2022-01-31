Report: Notre Dame taps IU assistant Deland McCullough as next running backs coach

A little more than two weeks after Notre Dame running backs coach left to become the offensive coordinator at Louisville, the Irish have found his replacement.

And they didn't even have to leave the state.

Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough is leaving the Hoosiers to join Marcus Freeman's staff at Notre Dame, according to a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

McCullough, who starred as a running back at Miami (Ohio) from 1992-95, was Indiana's running backs coach under Kevin Wilson from 2011-16. When Wilson resigned, McCullough left for Southern California for the 2017 season, then spent three years as the Kansas City Chiefs' running backs coach, helping them to three AFC Championship games, two Super Bowl appearances and the Super Bowl LIV title.

McCullough returned to Indiana for the 2021 season and led a running back room hurt by injuries and transfers.

Taylor had been at Notre Dame since 2019, after former Irish coach Brian Kelly plucked him from the Carolina Panthers, where he was the wide receivers coach, the position he played during his collegiate career at Alabama.

While with the Irish Taylor oversaw some strong rushing attacks during his three seasons in South Bend, beginning with Tony Jones Jr. who ran for 857 yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

Kyren Williams, who declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season and opted out of the Irish's 37-35 loss to then No. 9 Oklahoma State in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, led Notre Dame on the ground the past two seasons, recording 1,125 rushing yards in 2020 and 995 yards this past season along with a combined 27 rushing touchdowns.

Notre Dame's starting running back spot in 2022 is up for grabs. Chris Tyree, an upcoming junior who Taylor recruited, and sophomore Logan Diggs will be the leading candidates to replace Williams. Diggs ran for a team-leading 29 yards on nine carries against the Cowboys, while Tyree added 18 yards on six rushes, with a 53-yard touchdown catch.

McCullough's departure from the Hoosiers calls into question the future of three of his sons, all of whom were either on Indiana's roster or were planning to be shortly. His oldest son Deland Jr. transferred to the Hoosiers from Miami (Ohio) and was a reserve in the secondary last year. Dasan, who starred at Bloomington South last year as an edge rusher, signed with the Hoosiers in the 2022 class as a linebacker and is the highest-rated player ever signed by Indiana in the recruiting service era. Because he signed a national letter of intent, he is prohibited from playing anywhere other than Indiana for the 2022 season, but can transfer after that.

McCullough's third son Daeh, a four-star recruit from Bloomington South who could play cornerback or safety, has verbally committed to the Hoosiers for the 2023 class. Because he has not signed a letter of intent, he could change his commitment without penalty.