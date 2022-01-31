Women's basketball: Miles, Citron sweep ACC awards

Anthony Anderson

Tribune Correspondent

SOUTH BEND — For the first time in more than six years, the Notre Dame women’s basketball team has swept Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week honors.

Olivia Miles, a second-year freshman, was named Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 assists and 7.0 rebounds during ND’s wins of 83-62 over Syracuse and 74-61 over Boston College.

Miles made 18-of-31 shots from the field, including six 3-pointers, and 5-of-5 at the line on the way to her first career POTW nod, as voted on by a media panel.

Sonia Citron, meanwhile, hauled in Freshman of the Week honors for the fifth time. She averaged 13.5 points and 8.0 rebounds over the two wins.

The ACC ruled before the season that early enrollees last season, such as Miles — who played six games in 2020-21 — were not eligible for Freshman of the Week consideration, further opening Citron’s door.

The only other time that ND has swept the two awards over its nine seasons in the ACC came on Dec. 14, 2015, when Madison Cable was tabbed top player and Arike Ogunbowale top rookie.

Per Notre Dame, the last time the Irish boasted the player of the week and freshman of the week on the same occasion in any league prior to Cable/Ogunbowale was on Feb. 21, 2000, when Ruth Riley and Alicia Ratay claimed those respective nods in the Big East. That same duo also did it on Dec. 6, 1999.

Miles is the league-leading third Irish player to be named ACC Player of the Week this season, joining Maya Dodson (Dec. 27) and Dara Mabrey (Jan. 17).

Boston College is the only other team that’s had even two players named, although Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley has won the award four times.

By virtue of being named Freshman of the Week a fifth time, Citron broke a tie with BC’s Maria Gakdeng for the lead this season in that category.

Citron also moved within one of matching Brianna Turner (2014-15 in the ACC), Jacqueline Batteast (2001-02 in the Big East) and Alicia Ratay (1999-2000 in the Big East) for most freshman of the week honors by an Irish player.