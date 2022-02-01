NCAA women's basketball: What to know about No. 20 Notre Dame's clash with No. 3 NC State

Anthony Anderson

Tribune Correspondent

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WHO: No. 3 North Carolina State (19-2, 10-0 ACC) vs. No. 20 Notre Dame (16-4, 7-2).

WHEN: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149), Notre Dame.

TICKETS: Available.

WATCH: ACC Network Extra (subscription required).

LISTEN: WQLQ (99.9 FM).

►Game-by-game:A journey through Notre Dame's 2021-22 women’s basketball season

ABOUT NC STATE: The Wolfpack have built their record against one of the nation’s premier schedules, including wins by at least eight points over then-No. 2 Maryland, No. 3 Louisville and No. 6 Indiana to go with their season-opening nine-point loss at No. 1 South Carolina. … NC State stands No. 2 in the nation in the NET rankings, a formula used by the NCAA Tournament committee, and No. 1 in victory margin (20.8). … All-American 6-5 junior center Elissa Cunane leads a deep club. She’s averaging 13.7 points, and 8.1 rebounds in addition to shooting 51% from the field and 85% at the line. … Others include Diamond Johnson (11.7 ppg, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals), Jakia Brown-Turner (9.0 ppg), Raina Perez (8.6 ppg, 3.1 apg), Kayla Jones (7.5 ppg), Jada Boyd (6.8 ppg), Kai Crutchfield (6.2 ppg) and Camile Hobby (5.7 ppg). … Johnson, Perez, Jones and Crutchfield have combined to make 111-of-256 on 3-pointers for 43.4%. As a team, NC State is 172-of-341 for 39.9%, third in the country among 356 Division I programs. … Wes Dodson, the reigning WBCA Coach of the Year, is 209-65 in his ninth season at State and 767-236 in his 33rd season overall.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME: As the teams did not meet during last winter’s shortened season, ND will be facing NC State for the first time since the Wolfpack’s 90-56 dismantling of the Irish two years ago at Purcell. That loss marked Notre Dame’s most lopsided against anybody since falling 89-50 to Tennessee in the second round of the 2002 NCAA Tournament. The Irish still lead the all-time series 7-2. … It’ll be Green Out Night as Notre Dame plays the third of its four straight home games. … Irish leaders include reigning ACC Player of the Week Olivia Miles (13.6 ppg 7.7 assists, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals), Maya Dodson (12.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.8 blocks, which ranks eighth in the nation), Maddy Westbeld (11.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg, fifth-time ACC Freshman of the Week Sonia Citron (11.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg) and Dara Mabrey (11.1 ppg, 47-of-120 on 3s for 39.2%). Sam Brunelle has added 10.8 per outing over her last six games off the bench.

