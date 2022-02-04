ND hockey: What you need to know as Notre Dame host Penn State

John Fineran

Who: Notre Dame Fighting Irish (18-8-0 overall, 10-6-0 for 26 points and fourth place in Big Ten Conference) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (14-13-1 overall, 5-12-1 for 17 points and fifth place in Big Ten Conference).

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m.

Where: Lefty Smith Rink in Compton Family Ice Arena (5,022), South Bend

TV/Streaming: Peacock

Radio: WZOC-FM (94.3) and UND.com

Tickets: Available through UND.com/BuyTickets. … Face masks must be worn in Compton except when eating and drinking.

Recaps: Coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish earned two of six points in Big Ten Conference series against visiting Minnesota, losing Friday 5-1 and winning 3-2 Saturday on sophomore left wing Landon Slaggert’s overtime goal. … Coach Guy Gadowsky’s Nittany Lions earned two points in Big Ten Conference series against visiting Ohio State, tying 2-2 in overtime (but winning shootout 2-1) Friday and losing Saturday 6-0.

Rankings: Notre Dame No. 12 in USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine (coaches) poll and No. 13 in USCHO.com (media) poll. … Penn State is unranked in both. … In the latest NCAA Tournament Pairwise Comparison Ratings as of Wednesday, Notre Dame is No. 12 and Penn State is No. 23.

Rivalry: Notre Dame leads series 18-7-4 (15-7-3 in Division I games) after sweeping Jan. 7-8 series at Penn State, winning 4-2 Friday with two goals by Max Ellis and 5-4 Saturday on Ellis’ rebound game-winner with 0.2 seconds remaining in overtime following a Spencer Stastney shot.

Scouting Fighting Irish

Ellis continues to pace team in scoring with 15 goals, 10 assists and 25 points. … Junior right wing Trevor Janicke, who scored a goal in each game against Minnesota last weekend, now has 10 to go with five assists and 15 points. … Senior defenseman Spencer Stastney, the Big Ten’s Third Star of the Week after notching three assists last weekend (two in the Saturday victory), leads Irish with 15 assists and has 20 points. … Sophomore right wing Ryder Rolston (9-12-21) is second to Ellis in scoring followed by Stastney, Landon Slaggert (8-11-19) and senior defenseman Nick Leivermann (6-12-18). … Leivermann and senior center Cam Burke (8-9-17) were listed as day-to-day because of injuries by Jackson heading into series. … Grad-transfer (Connecticut) defenseman Adam Karashik leads team with 54 blocked shots. … Junior Ryan Bischel earned the victory Saturday night and now has an 8-4-0 record with a 2.07 goals-against average and .922 saves percentage with one shutout. … Grad-transfer (Cornell) Matthew Galajda is 10-4 in the crease with a 2.13 average, a .922 saves percentage and two shutouts. … NCAA team statistics (out of 59 teams): Scoring offense, 3.42 goals per game (11th); scoring defense, 2.19 goals per game (9th); scoring margin, 1.23 goals per game (9th); faceoff-win percentage, 0.529 (795-709) (11th); power-play percentage, 0.198 (17 of 86) (24th); power-play goals scored, 17 (30th); penalty-kill percentage, 0.929 (92 of 99) (1st); shorthanded goals scored, 5 (4th); penalty minutes per game, 10.77 (34th).

Scouting Nittany Lions

Junior right wing Kevin Wall (14-11-25), junior center Connor MacEachern (12-10-22), freshman left wing Ryan Kirwan (9-12-21) and senior center Ben Copeland (5-16-21) pace Penn State in scoring. … Sophomore defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. (3-16-19) is the son of former NHL forward Jim Dowd, who has his name on Stanley Cup with the 1995 champion New Jersey Devils and played on the 1988 NCAA championship team at Lake Superior State on which Jeff Jackson was an assistant. … Fifth-year senior defenseman Clayton Phillips (5-7-12) is in his third year at Penn State after transferring from Minnesota following his sophomore season. … Sophomore goalie Liam Souliere (4-2-1 record, 2.68 average, .912 saves percentage) earned the shootout victory against Ohio State last Friday and shares netminding chores with senior Oskar Autio (10-11-0, 3.08 average, .894 saves percentage). … Nittany Lions are 2-1-1 in their last four games with pair of victories over sixth-place Wisconsin. … Last weekend against Ohio State, Nittany Lions had 99 shots on goal, including 51 in 6-0 Saturday loss. … Penn State averages 39.8 shots on goal a game, 10-plus more than the opposition (29.5). … NCAA team statistics (out of 59 teams): Scoring offense, 3.36 goals per game (12th); scoring defense, 3.14 goals per game (40th); scoring margin, 0.21 goals per game (25th); faceoff-win percentage, 0.512 (941-896) (18th); power-play percentage, 0.194 (18 of 93) (26th); power-play goals scored, 18 (25th); penalty-kill percentage, 0.747 (74 of 99) (52nd); shorthanded goals scored, 2 (20th); penalty minutes per game, 11.46 (24th).

BIG TEN STANDINGS

(Conference)

Pts, GP, W-L-T, SOW, OW-OL, GF-GA

Michigan 39, 18, 12-6-0, 0, 0-3, 68-45

Ohio State 37, 18, 11-5-2, 1, 0-1, 60-38

Minnesota 31, 16, 10-6-0, 0, 1-2, 53-39

Notre Dame 26, 16, 10-6-0, 0, 5-1, 46-41

Penn State 17, 18, 5-12-1, 1, 1-1, 50-68

Wisconsin 16, 18, 5-12-1, 0, 1-1, 41-67

Michigan State 14, 16, 5-11-0, 0, 1-0, 35-55

(Overall, W-L-T, .Pct, GF-GA)

Michigan 21-7-1, .741, 112-65; Ohio State 19-7-2, .714, 102-58; Minnesota 15-11-0, .577, 87-66; Notre Dame 18-8-0, .692, 89-57; Penn State 14-13-1, .518, 94-88; Wisconsin 8-17-3, .339, 57-95; Michigan State 11-14-1, .442, 59-75.

Schedule

Wednesday

Michigan 4, U.S. Under-18 Team 3 (OT) (exhibition)

Friday

Penn State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio State, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Penn State at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Minnesota, 6 p.m.