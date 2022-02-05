Hockey: Brothers lead way as No. 12 Irish explode for seven goals in victory over Penn State

Tribune Staff Report

SOUTH BEND – No. 12 Notre Dame had too much brotherly love for Penn State to handle Friday night in the opener of their Big Ten Hockey Conference series.

Coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish got goals from seven different players, including single tallies from brothers Graham and Landon Slaggert and brothers Justin and Trevor Janicke, and skated to a 7-2 triumph before 4,358 watching at the Lefty Smith Rink in the Compton Family Ice Arena.

It was the second highest goal output of the season for the Irish, who beat Boston College 8-2 on Jan. 19. Notre Dame improved to 19-8 overall and solidified its hold on fourth place in the Big Ten with 29 points on its 11-6-0 conference record. The Irish now are 12 points ahead of Guy Gadowsky’s Nittany Lions and Wisconsin but still are chasing first-place leaders Michigan and Ohio State (39 points) and third-place Minnesota (34).

Notre Dame had points from 14 of its 19 skaters, led by three assists by freshman defenseman Jake Boltmann, who now has 11 for the season. Another five players had two-point nights. The Janicke brothers and Landon Slaggert each had a goal and assist, and freshman Justin Janicke’s goal was the first of his Irish career. Grad-transfer (UMass Lowell) defenseman Chase Blackmun also scored his first in an Irish uniform, while freshman Hunter Strand tallied his fifth and junior Max Ellis closed out a four-goal third period with his team-leading 16th.

Grad-transfer (Connecticut) defenseman Adam Karashik and sophomore right wing Ryder Rolston each notched a pair of assists.

Junior Ryan Bischel started for the second straight game and notched his ninth victory of the season, turning away 32 of the 34 shots sent his way by Penn State, which barely outshot the Irish 34-30. Penn State goalie Liam Souliere finished with 23 saves.

Once again, Notre Dame’s penalty-kill units, which entered the game leading the nation with 92 stops in 99 enemy power-play attempts, killed off five Irish penalties with the help of eight saves by Bischel.

Graham Slaggert opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal at 18:50 of the first period, the team’s sixth of the season.

Justin Janicke made it 2-0 at 3:28 of the second period, but Penn State’s Connor MacEachem scored his 13th of the season at 14:26 to cut the Irish lead in half. But Notre Dame regained its two-goal advantage at 3-1 on Blackmun’s power-play goal at 18:47.

The Nittany Lions again cut the lead to one on Tyler Gratton’s goal at 3:47 of the third period, but the Irish finished strong with goals from Trevor Janicke (8:40), Strand (9:45), Landon Slaggert (17:56) and Ellis (18:29).

The two teams concluded their series Saturday at 6 p.m. before the Irish play their next two series on the road at Wisconsin (Feb. 11-12) and Michigan State (Feb. 19-20).

NOTRE DAME 7, PENN STATE 2

At Lefty Smith Rink in Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend

Penn State | 0 | 1 | 1—2

Notre Dame | 1 | 2 | 4—7

First Period—Scoring: 1. Notre Dame, Graham Slaggert 8 (Adam Karashik, Landon Slaggert) SH 18:50. Penalties: Penn State 2-4, Notre Dame 2-4.

Second Period—Scoring: 2. Notre Dame, Justin Janicke 1 (Jake Boltmann, Ryder Rolston) EV 3:28. 3. Penn State, Connor MacEachem 13 (Connor McMenamin) EV 14:25. 4. Notre Dame, Chase Blackmun 1 (Spencer Stastney, Trevor Janicke) PP 18:47. Penalties (total): Penn State 2-4 (4-8), Notre Dame 1-2 (3-6).

Third Period—Scoring: 5. Penn State, Tyler Gratton 8 (Christian Berger, Chase McLane) EV 3:47. 6. Notre Dame, Trevor Janicke 11 (Adam Karashik, Jake Boltmann) EV 8:40. 7. Notre Dame, Hunter Strand 5 (Justin Janicke, Jack Adams) EV 9:45. 8. Notre Dame, Landon Slaggert 9 (Ryder Rolston, Jake Boltmann) EV 17:56. 9. Notre Dame, Max Ellis 16 (Jesse Lansdell, Jake Pivonka) EV 18:29. Penalties (total): Penn State 1-2 (5-10), Notre Dame 2-4 (5-10).

Shots on goal: Penn State 34 (8-13-13), Notre Dame 30 (12-10-8). Goalie saves: Penn State, Liam Souliere 23 (11-8-4), Notre Dame, Ryan Bischel 32 (8-12-12).

Power-play opportunities: Penn State 0 of 5, Notre Dame 1 of 5. Faceoffs won: Penn State 28 (9-9-10), Notre Dame 31 (8-10-13). Blocked shots: Penn State 8 (3-1-4), Notre Dame 10 (4-3-3).

Referees: David Marcotte and Brett Sheva. Linesmen: Mike Daltrey and Jonathan Sladek. Attendance: 4,358 (5,022).

Records: Notre Dame 19-8-0 overall, 11-6-0 for 29 points in Big Ten (fourth place); Penn State 14-14-1 overall, 5-13-1 for 17 points in Big Ten (fifth place).

BIG TEN STANDINGS

(Conference)

Pts, GP, W-L-T, SOW, OW-OL, GF-GA

Michigan 39, 18, 12-6-0, 0, 0-3, 68-45

Ohio State 39, 19, 12-5-2, 1, 1-1, 64-41

Minnesota 34, 17, 11-6-0, 0, 1-2, 57-41

Notre Dame 29, 17, 11-6-0, 0, 5-1, 53-43

Penn State 17, 19, 5-13-1, 1, 1-1, 52-75

Wisconsin 17, 19, 5-13-1, 0, 1-2, 44-71

Michigan State 14, 17, 5-12-0, 0, 1-0, 37-59

(Overall, W-L-T, .Pct, GF-GA)

Michigan 21-7-1, .741, 112-65; Ohio State 20-7-2, .724, 106-61; Minnesota 16-11-0, .593, 91-68; Notre Dame 19-8-0, .704, 96-59; Penn State 14-14-1, .500, 96-95; Wisconsin 8-18-3, .328, 60-99; Michigan State 11-15-1, .426, 61-79.

Friday, Feb. 4 schedule

Notre Dame 7, Penn State 2

Ohio State 4, Wisconsin 3 (OT)

Minnesota 4, Michigan State 2

Saturday, Feb. 5 schedule

Penn State at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio State, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Minnesota at Ohio State, 6 p.m.