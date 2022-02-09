Notre Dame's Thursday-Friday hockey series delayed by COVID issues at Wisconsin

By John Fineran

ND Insider

SOUTH BEND — Because of COVID-19 issues within the Wisconsin men’s hockey program, the Big Ten Hockey Conference series between No. 11 Notre Dame and Wisconsin, scheduled for this Thursday and Friday evenings at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, has been postponed.

Wisconsin officials are working to reschedule.

Coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish (20-8, 12-6-0 in Big Ten for 32 points and fourth place) were to leave Wednesday afternoon by bus for the 4½-hour trip to Madison where they hoped to continue their three-game winning streak. Coach Tony Granato’s struggling Badgers (8-19-3, 5-14-1 Big Ten for 17 points and a fifth-place tie with Penn State) have currently lost six straight games.

► More:Notre Dame Hockey: Irish skaters have someone special in Spencer Stastney

The games were scheduled for 8:30 Eastern time Thursday night and 8 p.m. Eastern time Friday and were to be televised.

In a Tuesday night press release, Notre Dame wrote “following review of the information presented by Wisconsin, and per the amended Big Ten Conference 2021-22 Forfeiture Guidelines approved by the Administrators Council, these games will be postponed and the conference office will coordinate the rescheduling process.”

According to a story written Tuesday evening by Todd D. Milewski for the Wisconsin State Journal posted on the website www.madison.com, Wisconsin athletic officials were working to move the Irish-Badgers series to Saturday and Sunday evenings. But it would require moving a women’s hockey series to Friday and Saturday and then moving up the women’s basketball game against Purdue to earlier on Sunday afternoon.

The Badgers’ hockey team shares the Kohl Center with the men’s and women’s basketball teams, and the Wisconsin men are scheduled to play Rutgers in a Big Ten game Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern time. The Wisconsin women are scheduled to play Purdue Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

The Wisconsin women’s hockey team is scheduled to play a pair of home games against Minnesota State Saturday and Sunday afternoons at the 2,200-seat LaBahn Arena, which is connected to the Kohl Center.

In the past, it has not been uncommon for Kohl Center workers to turn around the facility from a hockey game (seating 15,237) to a basketball game (seating 17,230) and back again to hockey within a 24-hour period.

Tuesday, Wisconsin postponed its afternoon media availability for the men’s team, and only 13 players were on the ice for an optional practice. There are 28 players on the current Wisconsin roster. Teams generally dress 21 skaters (forwards and defensemen) and three goaltenders.

Players who have tested positive must quarantine for five days and then produce a negative test to be eligible to play.

This would be the second Big Ten series involving Wisconsin that has had COVID-19 issues. A home series against visiting Ohio State Jan. 7-8 was moved back a day.

If the Irish-Badgers series does get moved to Saturday and Sunday evening, the latter game would go up against Super Bowl LVI. Notre Dame is scheduled to play at Michigan State in a Friday-Saturday series Feb. 18-19 while Wisconsin has the weekend off.

The Irish, who will play host to Michigan Feb. 25-26 while the Badgers travel to Minnesota, need just one point in their final six games to clinch no worse than a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten, assuring the Irish to be home for a best-of-three, first-round playoff series March 4-6.