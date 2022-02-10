Women's basketball: How Notre Dame matches up with Miami for Thursday night's ACC game

Anthony Anderson

Tribune Correspondent

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WHO: Miami (12-9, 5-6 ACC) vs. No. 18 Notre Dame (18-5, 9-3).

WHEN: Thursday, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149), Notre Dame.

TICKETS: Available.

WATCH: RSN (Marquee Network locally).

LISTEN: WQLQ (99.9 FM).

About Miami

The Hurricanes are coming off their most lopsided loss in over 15 years, 85-38 on Sunday at No. 23 North Carolina, yet they were 2-1 over their three games prior to that, including giving No. 3 Louisville a scare before falling 69-66. … Fifth-year guard and fourth-year starter Kelsey Marshall, a Miami native, is the lone Cane averaging in double figures at 13.8 points to go with 2.9 assists. Freshman guard and fellow Floridian Ja’Leah Williams is next at 7.8 points to accompany 2.1 steals. … Seven other players are at 3.3 to 7.3 points apiece, including 6-4 transfer forwards Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi (grad student from Syracuse) and Lola Pendande (junior from Utah), who have combined on 14.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. … Djaldi-Tabdi (France) and Pendande (Spain) are among nine players on Miami’s roster hailing from other countries. … The Canes are shooting just 38.6% from the field overall (232nd of 356 Division I teams) and 28.3% from 3-point range (254th), but their defense has limited opponents to 38.9 (128th) and 29.5 (106th). … Miami’s faced six Top 25 teams, losing each time, though four of those were by single digits, including Louisville’s escape and a 53-51 decision on Nov. 27 against No. 7 Indiana.

About Notre Dame

The Irish are coming off a 70-65 loss at Florida State, their third defeat against an unranked team, but they’re 11-0 at Purcell and they’ve not dropped two straight games this season. … Per coach Niele Ivey, Abby Prohaska will miss a third straight game with the eye socket injury she suffered last week against North Carolina State and Katlyn Gilbert (personal reasons) remains out as well. … Individual leaders for exceedingly balanced ND include Olivia Miles (14.2 points; 7.2 assists, second in the nation; 6.1 rebounds; 1.8 steals), Maya Dodson (12.7 ppg; 7.7 rpg; 2.6 blocks, 15th in the nation), Maddy Westbeld (11.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg), Sonia Citron (11.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 56-of-64 at the line for 87.5%) and Dara Mabrey (10.3 ppg, 50-of-136 on 3-pointers for 36.8%). … Thursday’s outing will serve as Notre Dame’s annual Pink Game. There will be a special halftime recognition of cancer survivors, escorted to the court by ND football players. … The Irish have won two straight and seven of their last eight meetings with Miami, the exception a 72-65 road loss in February 2019 by ND’s eventual national runner-up club. The all-time series is 22-5 in favor of the Irish, including five straight home wins.

Quoting

“It’s just kind of acknowledging areas of improvement, areas we can get better offensively and defensively, and then obviously, it’s just, you gotta prepare for the next game. We’ve done a good job of (that), just really focusing on our next opponent.” — Niele Ivey, ND coach, on her team avoiding back-to-back losses this season.

— By Anthony Anderson