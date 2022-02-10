Women's basketball: Maddy Westbeld has a happy birthday in Irish win over Miami

By Anthony Anderson

ND Insider

SOUTH BEND — Hotter than a lit birthday candle, sophomore Maddy Westbeld celebrated hers by scoring a game-high 21 points, draining a career-high four 3-pointers in just five tries and grabbing eight rebounds as Notre Dame earned a 69-53 women’s basketball victory over Miami on Thursday night at Purcell Pavilion.

The No. 18-ranked Irish (19-5, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) improved to 12-0 at home heading into Sunday’s 2 p.m. showdown at No. 3 Louisville (22-2, 12-1).

ND built a 53-33 lead through three quarters by holding the Hurricanes (12-10, 5-7) to 11 points during each of the first three periods.

The Irish owned their biggest lead at 65-43 with 4:22 remaining.

Freshman Sonia Citron scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished five assists and snatched three steals for ND.

Maya Dodson added her sixth double-double in her last nine outings with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Kelsey Marshall was the lone Cane in double figures with 18 points on 6-of-11 outside the arc.

No. 18 NOTRE DAME 69, MIAMI 53

MIAMI (12-10): Harden 4-9 0-2 8, Pendande 2-6 1-2 5, Erjavec 3-9 1-4 9, Marshall 6-14 0-0 18, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-6 0-0 0, Mbandu 0-0 0-0 0, Gray 3-8 1-1 9, Dwyer 0-1 0-0 0, Fraile Ruiz 1-1 0-0 2, Roberts 0-0 2-2 2, Totals 19-57 5-11 53

NOTRE DAME (19-5): Dodson 5-13 2-2 12, Westbeld 8-11 1-1 21, Citron 5-11 5-6 15, Mabrey 2-4 0-0 6, Miles 3-8 1-2 7, Brunelle 1-3 0-0 2, Peoples 2-4 2-2 6, Cernugel 0-1 0-0 0, Cha 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-55 11-13 69

Miami 11 | 11 | 11 | 20—53

Notre Dame | 17 | 16 | 20 | 16—69