Women's basketball: Maddy Westbeld has a happy birthday in Irish win over Miami
SOUTH BEND — Hotter than a lit birthday candle, sophomore Maddy Westbeld celebrated hers by scoring a game-high 21 points, draining a career-high four 3-pointers in just five tries and grabbing eight rebounds as Notre Dame earned a 69-53 women’s basketball victory over Miami on Thursday night at Purcell Pavilion.
The No. 18-ranked Irish (19-5, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) improved to 12-0 at home heading into Sunday’s 2 p.m. showdown at No. 3 Louisville (22-2, 12-1).
ND built a 53-33 lead through three quarters by holding the Hurricanes (12-10, 5-7) to 11 points during each of the first three periods.
The Irish owned their biggest lead at 65-43 with 4:22 remaining.
Freshman Sonia Citron scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished five assists and snatched three steals for ND.
Maya Dodson added her sixth double-double in her last nine outings with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Kelsey Marshall was the lone Cane in double figures with 18 points on 6-of-11 outside the arc.
No. 18 NOTRE DAME 69, MIAMI 53
MIAMI (12-10): Harden 4-9 0-2 8, Pendande 2-6 1-2 5, Erjavec 3-9 1-4 9, Marshall 6-14 0-0 18, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-6 0-0 0, Mbandu 0-0 0-0 0, Gray 3-8 1-1 9, Dwyer 0-1 0-0 0, Fraile Ruiz 1-1 0-0 2, Roberts 0-0 2-2 2, Totals 19-57 5-11 53
NOTRE DAME (19-5): Dodson 5-13 2-2 12, Westbeld 8-11 1-1 21, Citron 5-11 5-6 15, Mabrey 2-4 0-0 6, Miles 3-8 1-2 7, Brunelle 1-3 0-0 2, Peoples 2-4 2-2 6, Cernugel 0-1 0-0 0, Cha 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-55 11-13 69
Miami 11 | 11 | 11 | 20—53
Notre Dame | 17 | 16 | 20 | 16—69
3-Point Goals—Miami 10-27 (Harden 0-1, Erjavec 2-6, Marshall 6-11, Williams 0-1, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-1, Gray 2-7), Notre Dame 6-16 (Westbeld 4-5, Citron 0-2, Mabrey 2-3, Miles 0-4, Brunelle 0-1, Peoples 0-1). Assists—Miami 14 (Harden 4, Williams 4), Notre Dame 20 (Miles 8). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 36 (Pendande 6), Notre Dame 35 (Dodson 10). Total Fouls—Miami 16, Notre Dame 10. Technical Fouls—None. A—4,908.