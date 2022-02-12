Hockey: Notre Dame visits Wisconsin this weekend. Here's what you need to know

By John Fineran
ND Insider
Notre Dame's Adam Karashik (3) and Boston College's Patrick Giles (24) get tied up during the Notre Dame vs. Boston College NCAA men's hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at the Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend. Karashik leads the team in blocked shots with 61

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Who: Notre Dame Fighting Irish (20-8-0 overall, 12-6-0 Big Ten for 32 points and fourth place) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (8-19-3 overall, 5-14-1 Big Ten for 17 points and fifth place)

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. EST and Sunday at 9 p.m. EST

Where: Kohl Center (15,359), Madison, Wisconsin

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Plus

Radio: WZOC-FM (94.3) and UND.com

Recaps: Coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish extended their winning streak to three games by sweeping visiting Penn State in a Big Ten Conference series, winning 7-2 Friday and 3-0 Saturday. … Coach Tony Granato’s Badgers saw their losing streak extended to six games with 4-3 overtime and 6-2 setbacks at Ohio State. 

Rankings: Notre Dame is No. 11 in both USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine (coaches) poll and USCHO.com (media) polls. … Wisconsin is unranked. … In latest NCAA Tournament Pairwise Comparison Ratings as of Wednesday, Notre Dame is No. 12 and Wisconsin No. 36.

Rivalry: Wisconsin leads 46-27-9 in series which began with 3-0 victory by Notre Dame on its outdoor Badin Rink Feb. 18, 1922. … Earlier this season, Notre Dame swept Wisconsin 5-1 Nov. 12 and 3-0 Nov. 13 at Lefty Smith Rink in Compton Family Ice Arena. … In games played in Madison, Notre Dame is 12-22-3. … Since Jackson became head coach in 2005-06, Irish are 9-8-2 against Badgers, including 4-2-1 in Madison.

Scouting Fighting Irish: Junior goaltender Ryan Bischel won Big Ten First Star of Week after stopping 67 of 69 shots (.971 saves percentage) against Penn State and seeing his record improve to 10-4-0, his saves percentage to .930 and his goals-against to 1.93. … Graduate goalie Matthew Galajda also is 10-4-0 with a .922 saves percentage and 2.13 average and like Bischel has two shutouts this season. … Junior right wing Max Ellis continues to pace Irish in scoring with 16 goals, 11 assists and 27 points. … Next are sophomore right wing Ryder Rolston (9-15-24), sophomore left wing Landon Slaggert (9-12-21) and senior defenseman Spencer Stastney (5-16-21). … Nineteen different players have scored goals for Irish. … Graduate defenseman Adam Karashik leads the team in blocked shots with 61. … Cam Burke (.592) and fellow senior center Jake Pivonka (.560) pace Irish in faceoff victories. … NCAA team statistics (out of 59 teams): Scoring offense, 3.54 goals per game (7th); scoring defense, 2.11 goals per game (8th); scoring margin, 1.43 goals per game (9th); faceoff-win percentage, 0.529 (863-768) (11th); power-play percentage, 0.198 (18 of 91) (25th); power-play goals scored, 18 (30th); penalty-kill percentage, 0.933 (97 of 104) (1st), shorthanded goals scored, 6 (2nd); penalty minutes per game, 10.50 (34th).

Scouting Badgers: Wisconsin is happy to be home – on the road the Badgers are 1-11; at home they are 6-8-2. … Corson Ceulemans, a 6-foot-2 freshman defenseman from Regina, Saskatchewan, and a 2021 NHL first-round pick (25th overall) of the Columbus Blue Jackets, leads the Badgers in scoring with seven goals, 12 assists and 19 points. … He is followed by senior forward Tarek Baker (5-12-17), senior center Brock Caufield (6-10-16) and sophomore right wing Mathieu De St. Phalie (8-7-15). … Junior Jared Moe (6-12-3, 2.95 goals-against average, .915 saves percentage) and sophomore Cameron Rowe (2-7-0, 4.17, .868) share the netminding duties. … NCAA team statistics (out of 59 teams): Scoring offense, 2.07 goals per game (52nd); scoring defense, 3.50 goals per game (49th); scoring margin, -1.43 goals per game (55th); faceoff-win percentage, 0.508 (943-914) (22nd); power-play percentage, 0.183 (20 of 109) (32nd); power-play goals scored, 20 (22nd); penalty-kill percentage, 0.709 (56 of 79) (58th); shorthanded goals scored, 3 (12th); penalty minutes per game, 10.77 (31st).

Quoting Jackson: “Wisconsin is still a dangerous team. They certainly gave Ohio State all they could handle last Friday. They are always a good transition team. We have to be conscious of their speed and their ability. They’ve got good defenders and a goalie who is one of the top goalies in the conference in Moe. They have had their struggles, but a lot of it has been based on injuries and they’ve had a couple of times going through COVID.”

– John Fineran, Tribune Correspondent

BIG TEN STANDINGS

(Conference)

Pts, GP, W-L-T, SOW, OW-OL, GF-GA

Ohio State 42, 20, 13-5-2, 1, 1-1, 70-43

Michigan 39, 18, 12-6-0, 0, 0-3, 68-45

Minnesota 37, 18, 12-6-0, 0, 1-2, 60-42

Notre Dame 32, 18, 12-6-0, 0, 5-1, 56-43

Wisconsin 17, 20, 5-14-1, 0, 1-2, 46-77

Penn State 17, 20, 5-14-1, 1, 1-1, 52-78

Michigan State 14, 18, 5-13-0, 0, 1-0, 38-62

(Overall, W-L-T, .Pct, GF-GA)

Ohio State 21-7-2, .733, 112-63; Michigan 21-7-1, .741, 112-65; Minnesota 17-11-0, .607, 94-69; Notre Dame 20-8-0, .714, 99-59; Wisconsin 8-19-3, .317, 62-105; Penn State 14-15-1, .483, 96-98; Michigan State 11-16-1, .411, 62-82.

Friday, Feb. 11

Minnesota at Ohio State, late

Michigan State at Michigan, late

Saturday, Feb. 12

Minnesota at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Michigan vs. Michigan State at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Notre Dame at Michigan State, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Notre Dame at Michigan State, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan State, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Michigan at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan State

Wisconsin at Minnesota