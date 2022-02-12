Women's basketball: How Notre Dame matches up with No. 3-ranked Louisville

Anthony Anderson

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WHO: No. 18 Notre Dame (19-5, 10-3 ACC) vs. No. 3 Louisville (22-2, 12-1).

WHEN: Sunday, 2 p.m.

WHERE: KFC Yum! Center (22,090), Louisville, Ky.

WATCH: ESPN.

LISTEN: WQLQ (99.9 FM).

One game at a time: A journey through Notre Dame's 2021-22 women’s basketball season

About Notre Dame

The Irish have dropped four straight to the Cardinals, their longest active losing streak against anybody. They’ve also lost their last three in Louisville beginning with the 100-67 debacle in January 2018 by an ND club that went on to win the national title, and six of the last eight meetings overall. … Notre Dame leaders are Olivia Miles (13.9 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.9 steals), Maya Dodson (12.7 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.6 blocks), Maddy Westbeld (11.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg, net field goal percentage of 51.5), Sonia Citron (11.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg) and Dara Mabrey (10.1 ppg, 52-of-139 on 3s for 37.4%). … Miles remains second in the nation in assists to Iowa superstar sophomore Caitlin Clark (8.1), who also leads the country in scoring at 27.6. … ND ranks 36th of 356 Division I teams in the tempo-free metric of points per possession, while also standing 48th in fewest allowed on defense, good for a net margin that is 31st-best in the country while facing a top-tier schedule.

About Louisville

The Cardinals picked up a win by forfeit Thursday when last-place Virginia could not make the trip to Louisville due to “mechanical and aircraft crew staffing issues,” according to a statement released by UVa. … Sophomore lefty guard Hailey Van Lith leads the Cards at 13.0 points per game. Senior guard Kianna Smith is at 11.8 points, 3.0 assists and 45-of-110 on 3-pointers for 40.9%. Senior forward Emily Engstler, who transferred in from Syracuse off ACC Sixth Player of the Year honors last March, stands at 11.0 ppg, 8.5 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 1.5 blocks and 25-of-57 on 3s for 43.9%. Forward Olivia Cochran, an ACC all-freshman selection last season, is at 8.8 points and 5.4 rebounds as a 6-3 sophomore forward. Five other rotation regulars are at 3.9 to 6.2 points apiece. … The Cardinals are ninth in the nation in fewest points allowed per possession and 16th in scoring, leading to a net of fifth-best in margin, built while facing a premier schedule. … Louisville’s won 22 of 23 since opening with a 61-59 OT loss at now-No. 7 Arizona.

— By Anthony Anderson